Hockey legend Hassan Sardar returns as national team's head coach

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated January 04, 2018

Hockey legend and former chief selector Hassan Sardar was on Thursday handed the dual role of head coach and manager of the national team for the upcoming two-match series against a World XI side.

Sardar, a former captain of the Green Shirts who won both the World Cup and an Olympic gold in a glittering playing career, replaces Farhat Khan in the dugout. He will be assisted by Rehan Butt and Muhammad Saqlain.

Meanwhile, Islahuddin Siddique has been appointed the team's chief selector — a position he has previously held.

The World XI are scheduled to play a one-match each in Karachi and Lahore during their four-day visit from January 18 to 21.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation sees the series as an opportunity to demonstrate that Pakistan is safe to visit and to convince international players to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Hockey League.

Brijesh
Jan 04, 2018 04:10pm

Loved the Pakistan team when Hassan Sardar played. Hope Pakistan regains it's former glory.

All the best Mr. Sardar.

Azhar Ahsan
Jan 04, 2018 04:21pm

Correction please.

Legend Hassan Sardar was not da cebtre half throughout his carrer he played as centre forward n one of da best centre halfs of not only da Pakistan he was da best in da world i have seen Tariq Niazi n Abdul Waheed also he was above them wid da brilliant stick work n he was a treat to watch

Pak-UK
Jan 04, 2018 05:25pm

good move.

Adil Jadoon
Jan 04, 2018 05:43pm

He has been part of the disaster of pakistani hockey. Giving him more responsibility defies belief. Without accountability we can not progress.

Vikas
Jan 04, 2018 05:43pm

Poor fellow, takes up this thankless job. A coach is as good as the team. Now when Pakistan does not do well he will be blamed and accused. From a celebrated former captain he will go down.

FAIRVIEW
Jan 04, 2018 06:55pm

Things will not improve simply by appointing former hockey legend as head coach unless he's is allowed to perform his job independantly. This is one thing but the main problem is lack of facilities and the much needed patronization. We need to bring changes from the gross root level.

neeraj bhat
Jan 04, 2018 07:24pm

not sure when player like Shahbaz who is believed to be best ever hockey player in the history could'nt change the PHK how can Hasan sardar do it. Anyways best of luck.

