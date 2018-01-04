DAWN.COM

3 Pakistani civilians injured in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated January 04, 2018

Indian forces on Thursday committed ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary in Sialkot's Zafarwal sector, injuring three innocent Pakistani civilians in the unprovoked attack, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In retaliation, Pakistan Army targetted an Indian post, killing one Indian army soldier and injuring two. The post was neutralised, added ISPR.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the Line of Control (LoC) despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Until June 2017, unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives while 3,000 had been injured and 3,300 houses damaged, according to director general of the Disaster Management Authority Zaheeruddin Qureshi.

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Pankaj
Jan 04, 2018 03:19pm

Something decisive is awaited

BhaRAT
Jan 04, 2018 03:34pm

Targeting civilians.... That’s shameful

Inqelab Zindabad
Jan 04, 2018 05:29pm

@BhaRAT Failing to protect civilians, also shameful.

Ffhhh
Jan 04, 2018 07:32pm

Two countries celebrate firework every day on borders without bothering of hunger deaths in their so called protected territory

Alba
Jan 04, 2018 07:54pm

Old News.

