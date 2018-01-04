SC takes suo motu notice of conditions at Lahore's govt hospitals on 'public complaints'
Following growing complaints about lack of facilities at public hospitals in Lahore, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took a suo motu notice of the hospitals' conditions.
Justice Nisar directed medical superintendents of 19 hospitals in the city to appear before the Supreme Court with a detailed report on facilities at their respective hospitals.
The superintendents were ordered to appear before the SC's Lahore registry on Saturday with reports containing details of emergency equipment, CT Scan, MRI and ambulances etc.
The report should also explain the availability of life-saving drugs at the hospitals, and the medicines that are being provided to the patients free of cost and those that have to be purchased from outside, a notice issued by the SC's deputy registrar said.
The CJP further directed that the report should contain details regarding availability of qualified doctors and nursing staff.
"There has been much hue and cry from the public complaining [about] the non-availability of even life-saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipment," the document read.
Outlining the SC's agenda for 2018, Justice Nisar on Wednesday had said that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.
The SC is already hearing cases regarding provision of clean water in Sindh and Punjab as well as one regarding high fees in Punjab's medical colleges.
Too little too late. But better late than never.
I am requesting to CJ please also toke/see the matter of labour law's violation in the organizations as well as the employer corruption.
The mostly employer not comply the state law like wages, EOBI,ESSI, Bonus, profit sharing, working environments, Personal protection equipment, contract/agreement as per Standing Order and Factory Act and Pakistan constitution etc.
Good going Boss.
Thanks, Current PAK JUDICIARY, especially Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, for Caring about The Down Trodden People of Pakistan. Hope, The Speedy Actions will make PAK People Prosperous, soon, may be, Before The End of this year, i.e., 2018.
CJP'sefforts aer highly appreciated
CJ brother is a well known doctor of the town ,he must be aware of the facilities provided by the nooras from last more than 30 years.I request the chief sab to please do ask the MS of THQs of south punab to submit reports regarding facilities.People of Lahore have private hospitals but the people living in backward area are lacking the health facilities.
Good move, but, let's have a speedy resolution - this is what public want to see. Public want to see improvements in our health, education and justice systems, and equality for all.
I love this guy man , he is making a difference by taking Suo moto on issue which effect the masses Thanks you Chief Justice.
May be I am wrong which I am not the incumbent CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar not only very much knows his inborn prerogatives but also uses them for the betterment of the society and the nation without the slightest doubt of his any personal interest. The most glaring example is that he removed Nawaz from PM office because he is corrupt and now he is going to suck the blood of the mighty Medical Superintendents of all public Hospitals of Lahore to start with. Time and again it has been reported in the press and even shown in tv screens as to how the patients are suffering at these hospitals where neither patients get medicine nor they get beds for admission. The consultant who does not see the patient in the hospital sees the same patient in the evening in his/her private clinic taking huge fee but none bothers how and why it is allowed alike. In recent days women have delivered on the roads because no bed could be given to them for admission. I have seen on tv that at times 2 or 3 patients share a bed. I wonder why and how CM Shahbaz could be so ignorant of these hospitals and who knows how many heads will be rolled on by CJP on 6th when these MS will be right before CJP. Long live CJP and it is not just Iqbal but the whole nation prays for you long life, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Excellent
Great
Hats Off to Mian Saqib Nisar. he is the best Chief Justice in the history of Pakistan.
I think more such cases and their just disposal is the need of the hour. Well done CJP and supreme Court. Every institution should get its direction right to take Pakistan forward,