DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC takes suo motu notice of conditions at Lahore's govt hospitals on 'public complaints'

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 04, 2018

Email


Following growing complaints about lack of facilities at public hospitals in Lahore, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took a suo motu notice of the hospitals' conditions.

Justice Nisar directed medical superintendents of 19 hospitals in the city to appear before the Supreme Court with a detailed report on facilities at their respective hospitals.

The superintendents were ordered to appear before the SC's Lahore registry on Saturday with reports containing details of emergency equipment, CT Scan, MRI and ambulances etc.

The report should also explain the availability of life-saving drugs at the hospitals, and the medicines that are being provided to the patients free of cost and those that have to be purchased from outside, a notice issued by the SC's deputy registrar said.

The CJP further directed that the report should contain details regarding availability of qualified doctors and nursing staff.

"There has been much hue and cry from the public complaining [about] the non-availability of even life-saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipment," the document read.

Outlining the SC's agenda for 2018, Justice Nisar on Wednesday had said that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.

The SC is already hearing cases regarding provision of clean water in Sindh and Punjab as well as one regarding high fees in Punjab's medical colleges.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Silent observer
Jan 04, 2018 03:23pm

Too little too late. But better late than never.

M Riaz Khan Advocate
Jan 04, 2018 03:30pm

I am requesting to CJ please also toke/see the matter of labour law's violation in the organizations as well as the employer corruption.

The mostly employer not comply the state law like wages, EOBI,ESSI, Bonus, profit sharing, working environments, Personal protection equipment, contract/agreement as per Standing Order and Factory Act and Pakistan constitution etc.

       cruption particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.
Abbas
Jan 04, 2018 03:35pm

Good going Boss.

M N Humayun Sheikh
Jan 04, 2018 03:35pm

Thanks, Current PAK JUDICIARY, especially Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, for Caring about The Down Trodden People of Pakistan. Hope, The Speedy Actions will make PAK People Prosperous, soon, may be, Before The End of this year, i.e., 2018.

Masood Hussain
Jan 04, 2018 06:03pm

CJP'sefforts aer highly appreciated

MD Mazari
Jan 04, 2018 06:49pm

CJ brother is a well known doctor of the town ,he must be aware of the facilities provided by the nooras from last more than 30 years.I request the chief sab to please do ask the MS of THQs of south punab to submit reports regarding facilities.People of Lahore have private hospitals but the people living in backward area are lacking the health facilities.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 04, 2018 06:59pm

Good move, but, let's have a speedy resolution - this is what public want to see. Public want to see improvements in our health, education and justice systems, and equality for all.

Logically
Jan 04, 2018 07:32pm

I love this guy man , he is making a difference by taking Suo moto on issue which effect the masses Thanks you Chief Justice.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jan 04, 2018 07:34pm

May be I am wrong which I am not the incumbent CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar not only very much knows his inborn prerogatives but also uses them for the betterment of the society and the nation without the slightest doubt of his any personal interest. The most glaring example is that he removed Nawaz from PM office because he is corrupt and now he is going to suck the blood of the mighty Medical Superintendents of all public Hospitals of Lahore to start with. Time and again it has been reported in the press and even shown in tv screens as to how the patients are suffering at these hospitals where neither patients get medicine nor they get beds for admission. The consultant who does not see the patient in the hospital sees the same patient in the evening in his/her private clinic taking huge fee but none bothers how and why it is allowed alike. In recent days women have delivered on the roads because no bed could be given to them for admission. I have seen on tv that at times 2 or 3 patients share a bed. I wonder why and how CM Shahbaz could be so ignorant of these hospitals and who knows how many heads will be rolled on by CJP on 6th when these MS will be right before CJP. Long live CJP and it is not just Iqbal but the whole nation prays for you long life, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com

Paindu
Jan 04, 2018 08:20pm

Excellent

Paindu
Jan 04, 2018 08:21pm

Great

khwaja Tariq.
Jan 04, 2018 09:05pm

Hats Off to Mian Saqib Nisar. he is the best Chief Justice in the history of Pakistan.

Hammad
Jan 04, 2018 09:13pm

I think more such cases and their just disposal is the need of the hour. Well done CJP and supreme Court. Every institution should get its direction right to take Pakistan forward,

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...