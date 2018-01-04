Bajwa inspects fence along Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to a villager of Karak district whose three sons and two nephews laid down their lives in the line of duty.

During a visit to Mohammad Ali Khan in Gharah Khel village, the army chief said that until the country had such great parents and brave sons no threat could deter Pakistan.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that Moham­mad Ali Khan had eight sons, out of which six were in the armed forces.

Three of Mr Khan’s sons who were serving in the Frontier Corps (FC) and the army lost their lives in various operations. Two of his nephews, who were serving in the army, were also martyred in counterterrorism operations.

Mr Khan still has three sons and four nephews currently serving in the army and FC.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by Mr Khan’s family, Gen Bajwa said that no amount of care could acknowledge the value of their patriotism and sacrifices which would lead to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Mr Khan and his family thanked the army chief for the visit and announcing a special welfare package, in addition to the martyrdom entitlement, for them and the village. During his trip, Gen Bajwa laid floral wreaths at the Miramshah martyrs’ monument.

According to the ISPR, the general officer commanding of Miramshah briefed Gen Bajwa on the region’s security situation, rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons and progress on socio-economic development projects in the area.

The army chief also visited the newly constructed border forts and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border. He appreciated efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures. Pesha­war Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was present during the visit.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2018