DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bajwa inspects fence along Afghan border

Bureau ReportJanuary 04, 2018

Email


MIRAMSHAH: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa being briefed about the security situation at the Pak-Afghan border during his visit to North Waziristan on Wednesday.—PPI
MIRAMSHAH: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa being briefed about the security situation at the Pak-Afghan border during his visit to North Waziristan on Wednesday.—PPI

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to a villager of Karak district whose three sons and two nephews laid down their lives in the line of duty.

During a visit to Mohammad Ali Khan in Gharah Khel village, the army chief said that until the country had such great parents and brave sons no threat could deter Pakistan.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that Moham­mad Ali Khan had eight sons, out of which six were in the armed forces.

Three of Mr Khan’s sons who were serving in the Frontier Corps (FC) and the army lost their lives in various operations. Two of his nephews, who were serving in the army, were also martyred in counterterrorism operations.

COAS meets the man whose three sons, two nephews were martyred

Mr Khan still has three sons and four nephews currently serving in the army and FC.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by Mr Khan’s family, Gen Bajwa said that no amount of care could acknowledge the value of their patriotism and sacrifices which would lead to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Mr Khan and his family thanked the army chief for the visit and announcing a special welfare package, in addition to the martyrdom entitlement, for them and the village. During his trip, Gen Bajwa laid floral wreaths at the Miramshah martyrs’ monument.

According to the ISPR, the general officer commanding of Miramshah briefed Gen Bajwa on the region’s security situation, rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons and progress on socio-economic development projects in the area.

The army chief also visited the newly constructed border forts and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border. He appreciated efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures. Pesha­war Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was present during the visit.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2018

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...