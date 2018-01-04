DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sazgar to spend Rs1.7bn on car plant

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 04, 2018

Email


KARACHI: Sazgar Engi­nee­ring Works said on Wednesday it will spend Rs1.76 billion on its four-wheeler assembly greenfield project.

The project will have a production capacity of 24,000 units per annum and be completed in June 2019, it said in a stock notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company has already signed a vehicle assembly cooperation agreement with a Chinese automaker for the manufacture, assembly, sales and after-sales service of passenger and off-road vehicles.

The company said it will also expand its rickshaw production facilities. The production of rickshaws will continue at the existing facilities, it added. The growing market demand for rickshaws will be met by increasing the production hours, the company said.

Sazgar is already in the process of getting approvals from the regulatory authorities for the establishment of the project, it added.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Missing person
Jan 04, 2018 10:21am

Is it going to be electric or hydrogen based car assembly

Armaan
Jan 04, 2018 12:21pm

well done pakistan

amir_indian
Jan 04, 2018 12:57pm

The company has already signed a vehicle assembly cooperation agreement with a Chinese automaker - what is the name of the company ?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...