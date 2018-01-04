'Pakistan's sacrifices are historic,' Erdogan expresses solidarity in call to Mamnoon
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called President Mamnoon Hussain and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of allegations levelled by US President Donald Trump.
The Turkish president assured his Pakistani counterpart of full support and cooperation "in any situation", a press release issued by the presidency said.
"Trump's conduct in spite of Pakistan's great sacrifices is undesirable," Erdogan was quoted as saying. He said Pakistan had rendered historic sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
President Hussain said Pakistan is a responsible country and would give an "appropriate response" to the US allegations. He said Pakistan believes in a policy of engagement and cooperation and regretted that its sentiments had not been respected.
Thanking the Turkish president for expressing solidarity with Pakistan, Hussain said, "This love-filled message has made us feel proud."
Both the presidents reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and always stood beside each other in all circumstances.
A day earlier, China too had thrown its weight behind Pakistan and said that its key regional ally has "made outstanding contributions to the international anti-terrorism cause".
In his first tweet of the new year, Trump had accused Pakistan of basing its relationship with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”.
“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he had said.
Worsening relations
The US president's tweet had come in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced his administration's latest national security strategy.
During the announcement, the US president had been quick to remind Pakistan of its 'obligation' to help America "because it receives massive payments" from Washington every year.
"We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," the US president had said.
Turkey - all weather friend of Pakistan!
Is it not a prove that Trump is pushing America towards isolation? He could avoid it easily by just ignoring the vote. Moreover, telling the countries who voted that a list is being prepared shows a low intellectual level.
Pakistan's best Friend! we love Turkey!
I think we have to stand with our own feet.. we should stop US aid... IMF aid... we have to think like a seperate nation.
Triumph should ashamed of disrespecting sacrifices of Pakistan. Reality is that Pakistan is getting a lot of trouble from your failures in Afghanistan.
Finally our all weather friends are reaching to us and showing us support on unjust moves by US
Thank you President Tayyip Erdogan for words of support.Ummah should stand together to help each other to resolve their issues themselves.
Friends in need are friend indeed, love and respect for our real leader.
Pakistan should maximize her relations with Turkey to include trade and jpint R&D in the new Turkish 5th generation jet.
Thank you sir
Welcome to the club.
Only a brave leader can say this i appreciate it sir.
Turkey's comments have no significance because their role in international community is quite limited. No matter how much love you express to each other, US is now not going to back down.
Only a brave leader can say this, i appreciate it Sir
Turkey and China are not supporting Pakistan. They are rather just saying what US says. It is to oppose US and not anything else.
Erdogan is a great leader. We need one like him.
The world stands with us.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,thank you sir.
Turkey a great friend of Pakistan. A brave nation and they love Pakistanis. We as a nation must acknowledge the courage of His Excellency Mr. Tayyeb Erdogan and the brave Turkish people. Long Live Turkey
He is right, Pakistan helped the US in case of Osama bin laden as well.
Welcome to the club. North Korea and China are other members.
Pakistan never supported terrorists, Osama killed in Pakistani soil is a story by USA.
Turkish PM is a leader, intrepid, wise and courageous. These qualities come only when a person is loyal to his country and have integrity.
Such statements can only come from a strong leader or strong country e.g. Turkey and china. I don't think that Saudia Arabia currently can give such strong support statement. But let's see which other country stand by Pakistan.
Marhaba, great! Pakistan needs leaders like Erdogan.
Pakistanis are always with our Turkish brothers. Thank you Erdogan
Love live Turkey Pakistan Brotherhood.