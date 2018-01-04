DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Pakistan's sacrifices are historic,' Erdogan expresses solidarity in call to Mamnoon

Dawn.comJanuary 04, 2018

Email


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called President Mamnoon Hussain and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of allegations levelled by US President Donald Trump.

The Turkish president assured his Pakistani counterpart of full support and cooperation "in any situation", a press release issued by the presidency said.

"Trump's conduct in spite of Pakistan's great sacrifices is undesirable," Erdogan was quoted as saying. He said Pakistan had rendered historic sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

President Hussain said Pakistan is a responsible country and would give an "appropriate response" to the US allegations. He said Pakistan believes in a policy of engagement and cooperation and regretted that its sentiments had not been respected.

Thanking the Turkish president for expressing solidarity with Pakistan, Hussain said, "This love-filled message has made us feel proud."

Both the presidents reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and always stood beside each other in all circumstances.

A day earlier, China too had thrown its weight behind Pakistan and said that its key regional ally has "made outstanding contributions to the international anti-terrorism cause".

In his first tweet of the new year, Trump had accused Pakistan of basing its relationship with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he had said.

Worsening relations

The US president's tweet had come in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced his administration's latest national security strategy.

During the announcement, the US president had been quick to remind Pakistan of its 'obligation' to help America "because it receives massive payments" from Washington every year.

"We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," the US president had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)

1000 characters
Sharique Munich
Jan 04, 2018 01:18am

Turkey - all weather friend of Pakistan!

Yemeen Zuberi
Jan 04, 2018 01:20am

Is it not a prove that Trump is pushing America towards isolation? He could avoid it easily by just ignoring the vote. Moreover, telling the countries who voted that a list is being prepared shows a low intellectual level.

Aman
Jan 04, 2018 01:23am

Pakistan's best Friend! we love Turkey!

Asif khan
Jan 04, 2018 01:24am

I think we have to stand with our own feet.. we should stop US aid... IMF aid... we have to think like a seperate nation.

Pak-UK
Jan 04, 2018 01:31am

Triumph should ashamed of disrespecting sacrifices of Pakistan. Reality is that Pakistan is getting a lot of trouble from your failures in Afghanistan.

Sheikh
Jan 04, 2018 01:32am

Finally our all weather friends are reaching to us and showing us support on unjust moves by US

Zubair
Jan 04, 2018 01:36am

Thank you President Tayyip Erdogan for words of support.Ummah should stand together to help each other to resolve their issues themselves.

Pakistani-sindhi
Jan 04, 2018 02:21am

Friends in need are friend indeed, love and respect for our real leader.

Shah
Jan 04, 2018 02:38am

Pakistan should maximize her relations with Turkey to include trade and jpint R&D in the new Turkish 5th generation jet.

Ek Pakistani
Jan 04, 2018 02:51am

Thank you sir

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2018 02:59am

Welcome to the club.

Warrior
Jan 04, 2018 03:05am

Only a brave leader can say this i appreciate it sir.

DN
Jan 04, 2018 03:08am

Turkey's comments have no significance because their role in international community is quite limited. No matter how much love you express to each other, US is now not going to back down.

Warrior
Jan 04, 2018 03:24am

Only a brave leader can say this, i appreciate it Sir

MG
Jan 04, 2018 04:32am

Turkey and China are not supporting Pakistan. They are rather just saying what US says. It is to oppose US and not anything else.

Changez Khan
Jan 04, 2018 04:49am

Erdogan is a great leader. We need one like him.

Zak
Jan 04, 2018 04:58am

The world stands with us.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Jan 04, 2018 06:11am

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,thank you sir.

Bakhtiar
Jan 04, 2018 06:30am

Turkey a great friend of Pakistan. A brave nation and they love Pakistanis. We as a nation must acknowledge the courage of His Excellency Mr. Tayyeb Erdogan and the brave Turkish people. Long Live Turkey

london kundon
Jan 04, 2018 06:31am

He is right, Pakistan helped the US in case of Osama bin laden as well.

Ashish Kumar
Jan 04, 2018 06:45am

Welcome to the club. North Korea and China are other members.

Srikanth
Jan 04, 2018 06:58am

Pakistan never supported terrorists, Osama killed in Pakistani soil is a story by USA.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 04, 2018 07:05am

Turkish PM is a leader, intrepid, wise and courageous. These qualities come only when a person is loyal to his country and have integrity.

Noman
Jan 04, 2018 07:43am

Such statements can only come from a strong leader or strong country e.g. Turkey and china. I don't think that Saudia Arabia currently can give such strong support statement. But let's see which other country stand by Pakistan.

Mohsin
Jan 04, 2018 09:29am

Marhaba, great! Pakistan needs leaders like Erdogan.

Ahmed Ali Khan
Jan 04, 2018 09:42am

Pakistanis are always with our Turkish brothers. Thank you Erdogan

Alfa ZULU
Jan 04, 2018 09:47am

Love live Turkey Pakistan Brotherhood.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...