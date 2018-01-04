DAWN.COM

Azhar, Fakhar hit tons in crushing win for Pakistan

AgenciesJanuary 04, 2018

NELSON: Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali both scored centuries as Pakistan cruised to a 120-run victory over New Zealand XI in their one-day tour match at the Saxton Oval here on Wednesday.

The left-handed Fakhar pounded 106 from 84 balls and Azhar made 104 from 105 balls in a 206-run opening partnership in 29 overs before retired out in the only warm-up fixture for the tourists before they face New Zealand in the first of five One-day Internationals in Wellington on Saturday.

Fakhar took an instant like for New Zealand conditions as the left-hander hit 12 fours and three sixes against a medium-paced attack of James Baker, Michael Rae and Matt McEwan, while Azhar struck eight fours and one six during his innings.

Pakistan looked set to top 400 until former Test off-spinner Mark Craig applied the brakes, trapping Babar Azam lbw for six, and removing veteran Shoaib Malik for one.

Craig was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2-51, while fellow spinner Aniket Parikh had the most success but was also expensive, ending with 3-74 off his 10 overs.

Hasan Ali, the world’s top-ranked ODI bowler after his dream year in 2017, also showed he could hit by blasting four sixes in his 36 off 15 balls.

Pakistan are down on bowlers with Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan and Imad Wasim all ruled out with injuries, but still boast an impressive attack spearheaded by left-armer Mohammad Amir.

They bowled tight lines, the fielders chased and dived with intent and they were too good for the NZ XI containing some first-class experience. Michael Davidson (54 off 81 balls) was the top scorer before he was bowled by Hasan.

Fahim Ashraf was too quick and bouncy for openers Ben Beecroft and Jack Boyle while 19-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan, fresh from the Big Bash with Brisbane Heat, was tidy without gaining significant turn.

Shadab ended with 4-52 off 9.1 overs.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN:

Azhar Ali retired out 104
Fakhar Zaman retired out 106
Babar Azam lbw b Craig 6
Mohammad Hafeez b Parikh 5
Shoaib Malik c Colson b Craig 1
Sarfraz Ahmed c Beecroft b Parikh 21
Shadab Khan c Parikh b Baker 24
Fahim Ashraf c Craig b Parikh 17
Hasan Ali c Davidson b Rae 36
Mohammad Amir not out 5
Rumman Raees Khan not out 0

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-11, NB-2) 16

TOTAL (for nine wkts, 50 overs) 341

FALL OF WKTS: 1-206, 2-219, 3-226, 4-230, 5-234, 6-274, 7-279, 8-301, 9-338.

BOWLING: Baker 10-0-63-1 (2w); Rae 9-0-77-1 (1nb, 2w); McEwan 8-0-59-0 (1nb, 4w); Craig 10-0-51-2 (1w); Parikh 10-0-74-3 (1w); Colson 3-0-14-0.

NEW ZEALAND XI:

J.C.T. Boyle c and b Fahim 20
B.J.C. Beecroft b Fahim 20
M.S.J. Davidson b Hasan 54
Bharat Popli c Hasan b Shadab 16
F.J. Colson c Fakhar b Shadab 12
M.D. Craig c Hasan b Rumman 18
A.A. Parikh c Babar b Fakhar 19
L.R. Johns b Amir 8
M.B. McEwan c Babar b Shadab 28
J.D. Baker not out 6
M.D. Rae c Fakhar b Shadab 6

EXTRAS (LB-6, W-8) 14

TOTAL (all out, 47.1 overs) 221

FALL OF WKTS: 1-40, 2-49, 3-94, 4-124, 5-144, 6-152, 7-163, 8-200, 9-212.

BOWLING: Mohammad Amir 8-1-29-1 (4w); Rumman Raees Khan 7-0-39-1 (1w); Fahim Ashraf 6-0-21-2; Hasan Ali 9-0-30-1 (1w); Shoaib Malik 6-0-29-0 (1w); Shadab Khan 9.1-0-52-4 (1w); Fakhar Zaman 2-0-15-1.

RESULT: Pakistan won by 120 runs.

UMPIRES: J.A.K. Bromley and J.M. Dempsey.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2018

Comments (6)

RRS
Jan 04, 2018 12:06pm

Match is finished around 24hrs from now. Why reporting so late. Though the match was not with the international team but still the performance of the Pakistan team is very good...which is a good new. Don't delay in sharing good news. You guys are too quick in sharing bad news. Thanks

Ali Vaqar Awan
Jan 04, 2018 12:57pm

The victory in warm up is a good sign for Pakistan Team. Hope so they carry out this momentum in ODI and T20 as well, which will be the real test.

CRICKET LOVER
Jan 04, 2018 01:29pm

Well done Pakistan. Keep it up.

Ayaz
Jan 04, 2018 01:41pm

A Good beginning is a sign of bright future...for sure

XORA
Jan 04, 2018 03:14pm

Excellent beginning

Ali
Jan 04, 2018 07:07pm

Get ready for humiliation on sat

