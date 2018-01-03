DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan refugees granted sixth extension for their stay in Pakistan

Sanaullah KhanJanuary 03, 2018

Email


The federal cabinet on Wednesday granted a 30-day extension in the legal stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. This is the sixth extension given to the refugees by the government.

Nearly 1.4 million registered Afghans had lost their refugee status in Pakistan on Sunday after their Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired on December 31.

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) had suggested to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat that the refugees' stay should be extended until December 2018.

However, a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad "agreed to grant only 30 days extension for PoR" card holders, read a press release issued after the meeting.

Examine: What is wrong with repatriating Afghan refugees?

After a detailed discussion on the proposal to extend the stay of Afghan refugees, the cabinet decided that the issue of early repatriation of the refugees will be raised with UNHCR and the international community.

"Pakistan’s economy has carried the burden of hosting Afghan refugees since long and in the present circumstances cannot sustain it further," said the statement after the meeting.

Afghan refugees have already availed extension in their stay five times. The government had introduced PoR card system for the registered refugees to legalise their stay and protect them from harassment at the hands of law enforcement agencies. The card system was introduced with the assistance of UNHCR in 2009.

The government has commitments with UNHCR and Afghan government that there would be no forced return of refugees despite the expiry of PoR cards and would facilitate their return through the UN-sponsored voluntary repatriation programme.

Cabinet briefed on Trump remarks

At the outset of the meeting, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif briefed the cabinet regarding the allegations levelled by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan in a tweet, and the discussion held during a meeting of the National Security Committee on Tuesday.

The cabinet unanimously endorsed NSC's stance at the end of the meeting. It observed that Trump's statements are "detrimental to the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and USA".

"Pakistan has rendered huge sacrifices, both in terms of loss of precious human lives and substantial damage to the economy."

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
JustWasif
Jan 04, 2018 01:21am

Why??

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2018 03:13am

Welcome to the club.

American by heart
Jan 04, 2018 03:31am

@T be human first.

Pakistan
Jan 04, 2018 03:50am

They should be thrown out. Afghansdoes not respect us and our culture. They bring crime, drugs and disease. And what about poor pakistanis.?

imdad ahmad
Jan 04, 2018 03:59am

They should be sent back to Afganistan.Now that US is not paying Pakistan it's fare share for this service,they should have enough to take care of these refugees in Afganistan.

Changez Khan
Jan 04, 2018 04:47am

Send them back. They have created enough problems in our country. Enough of these extensions.

Concerned Citizen
Jan 04, 2018 05:29am

send them back plz

Amer
Jan 04, 2018 06:05am

Please send them to Afghanistan ASAP. When do you think they will be going home if not now ?

Embarrassed
Jan 04, 2018 07:02am

Kick them out!!

Sohail Gem
Jan 04, 2018 07:51am

Send them back

Rafiq
Jan 04, 2018 08:28am

Return of Afghani to their home land is the only solution for both the nation because Pakistan is already suffer alot because of the refuge and still international community is not appreciating their efforts

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...