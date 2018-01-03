DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

History teaches us not to trust the United States, says Khawaja Asif

Dawn.comUpdated January 03, 2018

Email


In response to US President Trump's tirade against Pakistan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif through a series of tweets reminded the United States of the services Pakistan had rendered during the past several years, particularly in the war against terrorism.

The foreign minister said, "The history teaches us not to blindly trust the US."

"You have asked what did we do? A dictator surrendered [before the US] on a single phone call, our country witnessed the worse bloodbath, you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan from our bases, your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war initiated by you," he tweeted.

The minister also highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Pakistanis in the war against terrorism. He also talked about the cost Pakistan paid for its participation in the said war.

"We considered your enemy as our own, we filled the Guantanamo Bay, we served you with such an enthusiasm that we left our country with load shedding and gas shortage. We tried to please you on the cost of our economy, we provided tens of thousands of visas as a result of which the networks of Black Water spread across our country," he wrote in another tweet.

"For the past four years, we have been clearing the debris. Our forces are fighting in an exemplary manner, there is an unending saga of sacrifices. The past teaches us not to blindly trust the US. We are feeling sorry as you are not happy but we will not compromise on our prestige anymore," he concluded.

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

1000 characters
Noman
Jan 03, 2018 10:28pm

Well said finally!!!

asim
Jan 03, 2018 10:29pm

Very impressive poetry! Unfortunately, this is not a time for poetry or prose US needs a professional befitting response.

Ali
Jan 03, 2018 10:34pm

Finally ..... you make us proud

Zulfiqar
Jan 03, 2018 10:36pm

Very Good response but why Khawja Asif has Tweeted in Urdu?

Tanny
Jan 03, 2018 10:52pm

Finally loud and clear for Trump and idiots to hear. Glad to see that our leaders are finding the courage to speak up. Pakistan does not need the US aid. End of the relationship.

Ali-ny
Jan 03, 2018 10:55pm

Wow,thats excellent..

Imran A.
Jan 03, 2018 11:00pm

Right now, no one trusts Trump.... even Trump doesn't trust himself. If you leave him long enough, he will forget what he said.

Jared lee
Jan 03, 2018 11:06pm

Do you really mean what you said?

Sajad Raina
Jan 03, 2018 11:12pm

Finally pakistan

Shehryar
Jan 03, 2018 11:17pm

Now he is speaking for the nation in the national language. Very befitting.

Arsala
Jan 03, 2018 11:29pm

Actions rather than statements are needed at this hour Because "Actions speak louder than words"

Anwar
Jan 03, 2018 11:40pm

Very true n too the point.

imran
Jan 03, 2018 11:42pm

I don't usually say this but well done Khawaja Asif.

ali
Jan 03, 2018 11:55pm

We should stop their supply route to Afghanistan or at least charge them.

Zain
Jan 04, 2018 12:12am

Wow, excellent response!

nadeem
Jan 04, 2018 12:28am

Too late too little!

nd
Jan 04, 2018 12:40am

Stop their shipments, which are going to Afghanistan via pakistan. make them pay upfront, pay to play.

Hussain Alavi
Jan 04, 2018 12:59am

Well said. Zindabad

abhishek
Jan 04, 2018 01:20am

Too little.....too late.......

Sheraz Ali
Jan 04, 2018 01:58am

Some thing good is coming from Foriegn ministry

Khurshid
Jan 04, 2018 02:32am

Very good and impressive reply. This is the reply a sovereign state should give, so that the opponent should think twice before undermining the state's dignity

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2018 02:58am

However, history always repeats itself.

Ali
Jan 04, 2018 03:04am

Well played !!

Khalad Goheer
Jan 04, 2018 03:57am

Khawaja Asif sb. Poorly chosen words. When will we learn to be diplomatic?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 04, 2018 04:19am

Mr Asif I don't like you at all, but your answer are spot on except Pres Musharraf part as if you were in Gen's place you would sold Pakistan if you get pressed under that much pressure.

Donald finally realized it's over in Afghanistan they have lost just Vietnam.

Pakistan Zindabad!

ANWAR S SYED . St.Louis, MO. USA
Jan 04, 2018 04:40am

Khawaja Asif, I am very proud of your straight talk without any fear. That is way it should be. Pakistani leaders in the past have done many many mistakes and they paid for it dearly. Now it the time Pakistani leaders standing up and specking the truth. Pakistan can survive without getting any type of loan from any country. Just let the overseas Pakistani earn extra 10% when they send the money to Pakistan. Believe me, Pakistan will receive more foreign exchange remittance that they do not have to ask for any loan from IMP or any where else. This is a fact.

Abby
Jan 04, 2018 04:41am

Late but not too Late.

Javed
Jan 04, 2018 04:56am

History may be trying to teach us, but we are not willing to learn.

Arshad Siddiqui
Jan 04, 2018 05:12am

Well said. I would have gone a bit further to remind trump not to forget that US which pretends to be the worlds super power was defeated miserably by the weakest and the poorest country of the world. Shame on you trump. Also trump needs to be reminded that pakistan is not afganistan.

rana1
Jan 04, 2018 06:01am

Bravo

Farhan
Jan 04, 2018 06:19am

We love you Khwaja Asif

Ahsan Gul
Jan 04, 2018 07:09am

First time MR Khwja liked your comments. Be brave and candid. Our nation must unite. All politicians who have taken money come forward voluntarily and return. Let us have honesty and love for Pakistan prevail. What money is if our Pakistan is hurting.

Ali
Jan 04, 2018 07:15am

At last somebody has woke up..

Dipak
Jan 04, 2018 08:57am

But now it's too late.

Abbas Naqvi
Jan 04, 2018 09:18am

A real good response reflecting self condence of an independent state. Let Trump know Pakistan should be addressed with respect.

jawaid
Jan 04, 2018 09:33am

Our FM is totally correct. Without going through facts and figures, the U.S President has spoken his instincts.

Umair
Jan 04, 2018 09:35am

When responding to US or anyone outside country, internal matter should kept aside. Be Pakistani only.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...