History teaches us not to trust the United States, says Khawaja Asif
In response to US President Trump's tirade against Pakistan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif through a series of tweets reminded the United States of the services Pakistan had rendered during the past several years, particularly in the war against terrorism.
The foreign minister said, "The history teaches us not to blindly trust the US."
"You have asked what did we do? A dictator surrendered [before the US] on a single phone call, our country witnessed the worse bloodbath, you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan from our bases, your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war initiated by you," he tweeted.
The minister also highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Pakistanis in the war against terrorism. He also talked about the cost Pakistan paid for its participation in the said war.
"We considered your enemy as our own, we filled the Guantanamo Bay, we served you with such an enthusiasm that we left our country with load shedding and gas shortage. We tried to please you on the cost of our economy, we provided tens of thousands of visas as a result of which the networks of Black Water spread across our country," he wrote in another tweet.
"For the past four years, we have been clearing the debris. Our forces are fighting in an exemplary manner, there is an unending saga of sacrifices. The past teaches us not to blindly trust the US. We are feeling sorry as you are not happy but we will not compromise on our prestige anymore," he concluded.
Comments (37)
Well said finally!!!
Very impressive poetry! Unfortunately, this is not a time for poetry or prose US needs a professional befitting response.
Finally ..... you make us proud
Very Good response but why Khawja Asif has Tweeted in Urdu?
Finally loud and clear for Trump and idiots to hear. Glad to see that our leaders are finding the courage to speak up. Pakistan does not need the US aid. End of the relationship.
Wow,thats excellent..
Right now, no one trusts Trump.... even Trump doesn't trust himself. If you leave him long enough, he will forget what he said.
Do you really mean what you said?
Finally pakistan
Now he is speaking for the nation in the national language. Very befitting.
Actions rather than statements are needed at this hour Because "Actions speak louder than words"
Very true n too the point.
I don't usually say this but well done Khawaja Asif.
We should stop their supply route to Afghanistan or at least charge them.
Wow, excellent response!
Too late too little!
Stop their shipments, which are going to Afghanistan via pakistan. make them pay upfront, pay to play.
Well said. Zindabad
Too little.....too late.......
Some thing good is coming from Foriegn ministry
Very good and impressive reply. This is the reply a sovereign state should give, so that the opponent should think twice before undermining the state's dignity
However, history always repeats itself.
Well played !!
Khawaja Asif sb. Poorly chosen words. When will we learn to be diplomatic?
Mr Asif I don't like you at all, but your answer are spot on except Pres Musharraf part as if you were in Gen's place you would sold Pakistan if you get pressed under that much pressure.
Donald finally realized it's over in Afghanistan they have lost just Vietnam.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Khawaja Asif, I am very proud of your straight talk without any fear. That is way it should be. Pakistani leaders in the past have done many many mistakes and they paid for it dearly. Now it the time Pakistani leaders standing up and specking the truth. Pakistan can survive without getting any type of loan from any country. Just let the overseas Pakistani earn extra 10% when they send the money to Pakistan. Believe me, Pakistan will receive more foreign exchange remittance that they do not have to ask for any loan from IMP or any where else. This is a fact.
Late but not too Late.
History may be trying to teach us, but we are not willing to learn.
Well said. I would have gone a bit further to remind trump not to forget that US which pretends to be the worlds super power was defeated miserably by the weakest and the poorest country of the world. Shame on you trump. Also trump needs to be reminded that pakistan is not afganistan.
Bravo
We love you Khwaja Asif
First time MR Khwja liked your comments. Be brave and candid. Our nation must unite. All politicians who have taken money come forward voluntarily and return. Let us have honesty and love for Pakistan prevail. What money is if our Pakistan is hurting.
At last somebody has woke up..
But now it's too late.
A real good response reflecting self condence of an independent state. Let Trump know Pakistan should be addressed with respect.
Our FM is totally correct. Without going through facts and figures, the U.S President has spoken his instincts.
When responding to US or anyone outside country, internal matter should kept aside. Be Pakistani only.