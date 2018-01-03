DAWN.COM

Misunderstandings between US and Pakistan will affect peace efforts in Afghanistan: ISPR chief

Dawn.comUpdated January 03, 2018

The chief of military's media wing, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday said Washington should realise that the misunderstandings between Pakistan and United States could negatively affect the security situation in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general, while talking to GeoNews, said that Pakistan will never compromise on its prestige and integrity. He, however, stressed that the US and Pakistan were allies.

The ISPR chief also pointed towards the Indian background of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. "US should find out the elements which are aiming at deteriorating the US-Pakistan cooperation," he said.

Ghafoor said the new US policy for the region mentions that India would be provided with a lead role in security issues.

"We don't need a security guarantee from anyone, we are a responsible nation and will continue our role in establishing peace in the region."

The US has to realise that there is a context to our relations with India and we have unresolved issues, he said. "It would be impossible to establish peace in the region without resolving these issues," Ghafoor said.

He further said that Pakistan has actively cooperated with the coalition forces in Afghanistan and the efforts should be enhanced to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The ISPR chief maintained that India played a very negative role in connection with bringing peace in Afghanistan as well as the region. He alleged that India used the Afghan soil against Pakistan and supported terrorism in the country, which is evident from the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Ahmed khan ahmed
Jan 03, 2018 09:27pm

Well and to the point.

jaam
Jan 03, 2018 09:30pm

Be honest.... Honesty is best policy !

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 03, 2018 09:31pm

Misunderstandings, different ideologies and priorities can prompt mistrust and lack of cooperation among countries. This is exactly what happened along with interference from other players in the region that influenced USA against Pakistan. We are a sovereign country and know how to defend ourselves from internal and external threats. Let nobody be under any illusion or misunderstanding!

london kundon
Jan 03, 2018 09:46pm

Fall in line or suffer consequences.

ga
Jan 03, 2018 09:50pm

For 70 years the government of Pakistan never bothered to invest in Pakistan's real asset: it's people. They spent on tanks and guns and now here we are being threatened by a Super Power. An advanced, educated and a disciplined nation would not have arrived at this juncture.

Noman
Jan 03, 2018 10:31pm

No misunderstanding, separate interests as per changing world politics!!

Naveed
Jan 03, 2018 10:59pm

Good gesture

Tariq Khan
Jan 04, 2018 01:12am

Finally pak got something to unite on.

Shah
Jan 04, 2018 02:42am

No need to challange US. Just start charging money for each container, truck, every ship that ducks and every flight crossing our air space. American costs will jump significantly - but they will understand that this is just business, especially a business-president like Trump :)

Alba
Jan 04, 2018 02:42am

Misunderstandings between US and Pakistan will affect peace efforts in Afghanistan. but Pakistan and the US have passed the point of no return on that situation.

Khalad Goheer
Jan 04, 2018 04:00am

Well said General. Concise, relevant and diplomatic, as it should be. We don't have to "respond" inlike.

CRICKET LOVER
Jan 04, 2018 07:43am

It is not misunderstanding. It is time to understand wickedness of US and from here where they want to land. We must stay vigilant. Pakistan should stand firm and should adopt tit for tat policy.

