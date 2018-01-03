Misunderstandings between US and Pakistan will affect peace efforts in Afghanistan: ISPR chief

The chief of military's media wing, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday said Washington should realise that the misunderstandings between Pakistan and United States could negatively affect the security situation in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general, while talking to GeoNews, said that Pakistan will never compromise on its prestige and integrity. He, however, stressed that the US and Pakistan were allies.

The ISPR chief also pointed towards the Indian background of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. "US should find out the elements which are aiming at deteriorating the US-Pakistan cooperation," he said.

Ghafoor said the new US policy for the region mentions that India would be provided with a lead role in security issues.

"We don't need a security guarantee from anyone, we are a responsible nation and will continue our role in establishing peace in the region."

The US has to realise that there is a context to our relations with India and we have unresolved issues, he said. "It would be impossible to establish peace in the region without resolving these issues," Ghafoor said.

He further said that Pakistan has actively cooperated with the coalition forces in Afghanistan and the efforts should be enhanced to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The ISPR chief maintained that India played a very negative role in connection with bringing peace in Afghanistan as well as the region. He alleged that India used the Afghan soil against Pakistan and supported terrorism in the country, which is evident from the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav.