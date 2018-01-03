DAWN.COM

NAB KP to begin fresh inquiry against Captain Safdar for alleged embezzlement

Idrees SheikhUpdated January 03, 2018

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday took notice of allegations of embezzlement against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and incumbent PML-N lawmaker, the retired Captain Muhammad Safdar.

The charges leveled at Safdar include the award of official construction contracts to companies of his choice, without adhering to the rules prescribed for such projects.

It has also been alleged that Rs2b out of the Rs3b worth of contracts awarded were embezzled through investments made in fraudulent construction schemes.

Taking notice of this complaint, the NAB chairman has ordered the bureau's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter to conduct a full inquiry into the matter.

Giving special instructions to the director general of NAB in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal said that the inquiry conducted in the matter should be clear, conducted on merit and within the bounds of the law so that the accused can be brought to the book.

Safdar was indicted by an accountability court on October 19, 2017, for being accomplice in the acquisition of the Sharif family's London properties, which have allegedly been acquired with stolen funds.

According to an accountability court, the accused were unsuccessful in showing the sources of income used to purchase the Avenfield flats in London.

Even though he pleaded not-guilty, Safdar is currently undergoing trial in the case.

Lahori kid
Jan 03, 2018 09:48pm

The truth shall set the people of Pakistan free, of corruption.

