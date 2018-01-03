DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan CM sacks special assistant on excise and taxation

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 03, 2018

Email


Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Wednesday sent his special assistant on excise and taxation, Mir Amanullah Notezai, packing without citing a reason for the decision.

However, the move may be explained by the fact that Notezai was one of the signatories of the no-confidence motion against Zehri presented in the Balochistan Assembly yesterday.

In a separate development, the adviser to the CM on social welfare Prince Ahmed Ali, who belongs to the ruling PML-N, resigned from his post.

Prince Ali confirmed his resignation to DawnNews on Wednesday morning, saying that he had sent it to the Balochistan governor.

Prince Ali's resignation was preceded by the dismissal or resignation of provincial ministers Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Sardar Sarfaraz Domki.

In the meantime, Zehri has also convened an important meeting of his political allies on Wednesday to devise a strategy to counter the no-confidence motion.

"This meeting is important because it will determine whose loyalties lie where", a legislator from within PML-N commented while requesting anonymity.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Saudi factor

The Saudi factor

It appears that the Saudi rulers have put their weight behind Shahbaz Sharif.

Editorial

A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...
Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...