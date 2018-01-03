DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIRs lodged in Islamabad against JuD charity FIF's banners appealing for donations

Shakeel QararUpdated January 03, 2018

Email


Islamabad police on Wednesday registered first information reports (FIR) against the display of banners requesting donations for the Jamaatud Dawa's (JuD) charity wing, the Falaah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The FIR against the display of an FIF banner at a mosque in Ghouri Town was registered at the Koral police station under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Two other FIRs were registered against the foundation at Golra and Shahzad Town police stations, respectively.

The banners appealed for donations to the foundation, which is listed by the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee as an affiliate of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JuD.

Incidentally, the FIF is a recognised entity in the country, registered as a welfare organisation in Lahore under the The Cooperative Societies Act 1925. According to FIF officials, it also operates a bank account and conducts an annual audit, which is a public document.

Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued a notification prohibiting all registered companies from donating cash to entities and individuals listed under a consolidated list of banned organisations issued by the UNSC sanctions committee, on January 1.

The notification issued by the corporate sector regulator stated that the government of Pakistan had already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs10 million for any entities that did not comply with this sanctions regime.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
M.D
Jan 03, 2018 03:57pm

These actions should be very well thought because the repurcusions of these can jolt the whole country

Sheikh
Jan 04, 2018 01:36am

A sad event against a welfare organization...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Declining mental health

Declining mental health

Over 34pc of Pakistan’s population is at present suffering from some form of mental disorder.

Editorial

January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....
A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...