FIRs lodged in Islamabad against JuD charity FIF's banners appealing for donations

Islamabad police on Wednesday registered first information reports (FIR) against the display of banners requesting donations for the Jamaatud Dawa's (JuD) charity wing, the Falaah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The FIR against the display of an FIF banner at a mosque in Ghouri Town was registered at the Koral police station under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Two other FIRs were registered against the foundation at Golra and Shahzad Town police stations, respectively.

The banners appealed for donations to the foundation, which is listed by the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee as an affiliate of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JuD.

Incidentally, the FIF is a recognised entity in the country, registered as a welfare organisation in Lahore under the The Cooperative Societies Act 1925. According to FIF officials, it also operates a bank account and conducts an annual audit, which is a public document.

Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued a notification prohibiting all registered companies from donating cash to entities and individuals listed under a consolidated list of banned organisations issued by the UNSC sanctions committee, on January 1.

The notification issued by the corporate sector regulator stated that the government of Pakistan had already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs10 million for any entities that did not comply with this sanctions regime.