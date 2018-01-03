Pakistan can review cooperation with US if it is not appreciated, says Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi condemned the United States (US) administration's aggressive remarks against Pakistan and said that Islamabad could "review its cooperation if it is not appreciated".
Referring to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's comments a day earlier where she had accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" with the US, Lodhi cautioned against "shifting the blame for [the US'] own mistakes and failures onto others".
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lodhi said that Pakistan has "contributed and sacrificed the most in fighting international terrorism".
The diplomat added that Pakistan's role in the war against terrorism did not depend on US aid but on "national interests and principles".
Worsening relations
A war of words was triggered after Trump, in his first tweets on New Year's day, lashed out against Pakistan, calling the country a "liar".
Elaborating on Trump's tweets, Haley on Tuesday said that the US had withheld $255 million of military aid to Pakistan for the latter's alleged "harbouring of terrorists".
On the same day, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing that a detailed policy will be announced within the next 24-48 hours.
The US president's tweets evoked a strong response from the Pakistani civil and military leadership. The Foreign Office (FO) sought an explanation from American ambassador David Hale while the country's leadership expressed "deep disappointment" at the accusations levelled by the US president in a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.
"... even more importantly the huge sacrifices made by Pakistan, including the loss of tens of thousands of lives ... could not be trivialised so heartlessly by pushing all of it behind a monetary value – and that too an imagined one," a press release issued after the meeting in Islamabad said, in a reference to Trump's claim that the US has "foolishly" given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Pakistan had already "said 'no more' to America, so Trump's 'no more' has no importance".
Comments (34)
Very well said. Good
Very sensible reply by UN ambassador of Pakistan. US can not expect Pakistan to work only for US's interest only. First priority is Pakistan's own security and its national interests.
Very rightly said by Dr. Maleeha Lodhi.
Good statement by Pakistan.
Pakistan should continue cooperation by charging money by imposing the duty on the goods shipped to Afghanistan and the charges for using our air corridor and roads as well.
Good response.
Excellent!
@Ravi vancouver fully agreed mate!
Pakistan should start charging to the US $ 1,000/- per container as transit fee
Great reply Mahila Lodhi.
I think Trump message was clear cut and no if’s and but’s were there. I think pakistan shud cancel all ties with US without wasting any time.
No more to America..... Khawaja Asif well said...
They truly are "fair weather friends" Pakistan is and must protect it's own interests and learn to survive without their aid. Their aid always comes with conditions, their is nothing new and these conditions are always detrimental to long term prosperity of Pakistan.
Say no to all foreign aid, it always comes with some conditions or threats. We should stand on our own two feet. Trade not aid!
Bold and brave statement from Lodhi
@Shell-Shocked : Pakistan does, all the time!
Think of consequences when US and Pak's interests will collide with each other....it's high time to introspect.
Who stopped you to do so.
I say it is time to act, rather mere rhetorics. Take action to show how indispesible Pakistan is to the US. Thatt's when US will start appreciating Pakistan. If the supply lines have to be re-routed for its troops in Afghanistan, no access to Sea or Airports, or Airbases, no intelligence sharing; challenge to Drone Strikes; reduction of Diplomatic Staff at US embassy and consulates in the country; bilateral exchanges, fight against terror cooperation etch all will have serious impact on Trump's thinking.
Have we not learned leasons yet, time and again, that US will use us and then discard us when its goals are met. Time to end this abusive relationship to maintain our self-respect and dignity.
very nice. she perfectly reflects what the people of Pakistan would say.
Bold and beautiful response by the politician of Pakistan. Pakistan should attach.
A measured and sensible reply by Ms Lodhi.
Pakistan exports majority of its goods and services to US. Financial sanction, even minor, shall take the economy to its knees. Better to resolve the issues with the USA instead of creating an environment of high self-esteem and pride among the poor masses, which intellectuals in the country take it with a pinch of salt. Secondly, if the USA takes some unilateral action, such action shall be labelled in the world as action-against-terrorism which shall certainly impact Pakistan badly - both politically and economically. Option of choice is shrinking.
Very Well said Maliha Lodhi.
Isn't it high time we served the notice and bring the due change in our policies forthwith?
Pakistan brought this on itself and is only to blame. This should be an eye opener and a huge wakeup call for our leaders. We should not accept and aid, Military or otherwise and should only bill US the support expenses whatever they may be. Politely refuse any aid as that puts you in a one-down position.
Pakistan must stop US supply line to Afghanistan.
@Meher Khan You have no idea of fees. $1000 per container is peanuts. It travels the length of Pakistan, spoiling our roads and using our infrastructure to deliver millions of dollars worth of equipment per container and you want to charge only $1000/container?
It is in our self interest to have a healthy relationship with our neighbors! We do not need aid, sovereignty and self respect comes first!
Well said Maleeha sahiba
We are not correctly assessing the clear message from Washington. It would be prudent to talk like a responsible nation than counter threatening US. Any obstacle to US will have serious reaction on ground by US. We can not afford any unilateral action by US.
@Champ> It is you who has no idea of sea freights. A 20 ft sea container with 20 tons of cargo has its freight from japan to Pakistan, only $1597/=, as at present. Transit within Pakistan is often included to most dry ports within Pakistan.
@Falcon1 ..well saif
I would caution our government on responding to Trump, lets understand that the relationship Pakistan has goes back decades, and both sides have enjoyed the friendship. Today, and few more years, Trump will be in the office, so lets not get into a war of words with him and his administration, Trump is unable to even get along with his fellow Americans, Pakistan has no chance. Lets wait it out, Trump will be gone before we know it.
Pakistan should start charging to the US $ 15,132/- per container as transit fee