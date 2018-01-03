Trump threatens North Korea with a 'much bigger' nuclear button
United States (US) President Donald Trump warned Kim Jong-Un on Tuesday that he has a “much bigger” nuclear button than the North Korean leader, as Washington dismissed the prospect of high-level talks between Pyongyang and Seoul.
Trump launched the highly personal missive on Twitter hours after his Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley described the proposed dialogue between the two Koreas as a “band-aid” and said Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.
Trump said: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
The tweet was in reference to Kim's annual New Year address in which he warned he has a “nuclear button” on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialogue and taking part in the Pyeongchang Games next month.
South Korea has responded positively to Kim's overture, suggesting January 9 as a date for rare talks aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
But the US questioned whether the upcoming talks could be taken seriously.
North Korea has rattled the international community in recent months with multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.
It has shrugged off a raft of new sanctions and heightened rhetoric from Washington as it drives forward with its weapons program, which it says is for defense against US aggression.
Pyongyang claims it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself from a hostile Washington and has striven to create a warhead capable of targeting the US mainland with an atomic warhead.
Personal insults
Earlier, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In welcomed Kim's comments as a “positive response” to Seoul's hopes that the Pyeongchang Olympics would be a “groundbreaking opportunity for peace”.
The South's unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon told a press conference on Tuesday that Seoul was “reiterating our willingness to hold talks with the North at any time and place in any form".
“We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties,” he added.
The Koreas, divided by a demilitarised zone since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, last held high-level talks in 2015 to try to ease tensions.
But Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN, told reporters Washington could not take the talks seriously “if they don't do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea.”
“We consider this to be a very reckless regime," she said. "We don't think we need a band-aid and we don't think we need to smile and take a picture.
“We think we need to have them stop nuclear weapons and they need to stop it now,” she added and warned that the US “will never accept a nuclear North Korea.”
Trump's tweet was also the latest in a series of personal insults the two leaders have traded since the US president took office a year ago.
Trump has mocked Kim as “fat” and a “little rocket man".
Kim, for his part has described Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard".
Comments (13)
The mental of the century.
This is clearly more about ego than peace and security. This is how individuals with power in the past hurt millions by focusing more on their ego than on realistic solutions. Only an insane and mentally unstable person would engage in this meaningless and senseless communication. Seeking attention via the internet is one thing, but engaging in reckless acts is dangerous. Note, only insane people in power cause irreparable damage to masses.
The crazies in DC are at it again.
Trump should be sent to old house
Sir
Seriously Donald Trump is mentally unstable and must be admitted to a mental hospital otherwise he will push the world towards nuclear war with his lunacy!!!
Thanks
Do more Donald! Little North Korea is not Iraq.
May Korea Unite and become a Force.
North Korea South Korea Blood Brothers 4 Life!
My Button is bigger than yours!
Shows the mentality of School Children, not world leaders!
In fact, President Trump is the lowest point US civilization has ever seen.
Nuclear Terrorism: My Button is bigger than yours!
There is no need to create the tension. Ultimately price will be paid by the common poor man.
This would have been fun to watch, only if lives of millions of North Koreans and North Americans hadn't been put in jeopardy by it. These are the two leaders most similar in IQ to each other.
When ever US has gone to war, it has been through element of surprise. Right now, US has no surprise, no support of the populi, and no willingness in ranks. There is no N.Korea war coming especially with the recent inter Korean developments. If US goes to war, it will definitely cost the US. Enjoy the megalomaniac.
This is like two kids having a go at each other. My daddy has a bigger car .... no my daddy has a bigger car. Are Americans not embarrassed to see their president acting like this?