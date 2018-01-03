Trump is following through on his commitment, says White House after suspension of US aid to Pakistan
A day after Washington confirmed suspending $255 million of military aid to Pakistan, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the actions being taken against Islamabad are a follow-up to Donald Trump's South Asia policy announced last year.
"The president outlined a new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia past year in August. At that time, he laid out [a policy] and said that Pakistan is not fulfilling its obligations," said Sanders during the White House press briefing on Tuesday.
"The President is simply following through on a commitment that he made [...] we know that Pakistan can do more to fight terrorism, and we want them to step up and do that."
“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations,” Trump had said in August last year, warning at the time that vital aid could be cut.
The press secretary was pressed about the timing of Trump's tweet about Pakistan more than once during the briefing. When asked if there was any particular incident that prompted Monday's tweet, Sanders said: "This is something that the president has been following and has talked about back during August, when he laid out his Afghanistan and South Asia strategy. And this is something that the administration continues to watch on a daily basis — and I can’t go into any further detail beyond that."
Sanders told the press that further action against Pakistan — and other countries that did not vote with the United States on Jerusalem at the United Nations — would be announced in the next 24-48 hours.
Worsening relations
The White House's move to suspend military aid on Tuesday has been seen as the first step to implementing President Donald Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Pakistan.
Military aid to Islamabad was cut after Trump, in a tweet, accused Pakistan of of being a liar.
The tweet had come in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced his administration's latest national security strategy.
During the announcement, the US president had been quick to remind Pakistan of its 'obligation' to help America "because it receives massive payments" from Washington every year.
"We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," the US president had said.
A Pentagon report to the US Congress, released to the media on Dec 17, had said Washington would also take 'unilateral steps' in areas of divergence with Pakistan while expanding cooperation between the two countries where their interests converge.
Subsequently, US Vice President Mike Pence had, in a surprise visit to Afghanistan's Bagram airbase on Dec 22, warned that Trump has "put Pakistan on notice" in what was the harshest US warning to Islamabad since the beginning of the Afghan war over 16 years ago.
The Pakistan Army spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had at a press conference last week asserted that the aid Pakistan received from the US was "reimbursement for support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda."
"Had we not supported the US and Afghanistan, they would never have been able to defeat Al Qaeda," he had said.
"The armed forces are working with friends and want to continue doing so, but there can be no compromise on our national honour. We do not want a conflict with our friends, but will ensure the security of Pakistan," he had added.
His briefing was considered perhaps the strongest-ever reaction from Islamabad since US functionaries began alluding to the possibility of unilateral action.
Hitting back at the US, the civilian-controlled Foreign Office (FO) had also warned against the "malicious campaign" being "used to trivialise Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism", and noted that "allies do not put each other on notice."
The FO had further complained that recent US statements are "at variance with the extensive conversations we [Islamabad] have had with the US administration".
Comments (46)
Pakistan needs to stop all logistics to Afghanistan.
2018 will be full of action..
Our security forces have already battled and cleared areas from terrorists. We are still fighting them. What is the logic of U.S demand? Why don't they identify the areas inside Pakistan where terrorists inhabit and then complain if our security forces do not taken any action against them.
It is becoming clearer by the day that U.S is creating ground for harming our country.
Whatever the policy is, USA will ultimately accept defeat in Afghanistan !
great going...
Pakistan has 101 ways to go with or without the White House...
Very good news
Stop NATO supply immediately
Now is the best time for Pakistan to stand up and break this American jinx once and for all
Pakistan rupee will go down in coming day. Pakistan's economy will get hit due to this. if America stop import from pakistan then further problem will be there. Think economically and not militarily
Getting serious now.
You are most welcome. But the truth is the truth There is no harm in accepting your defeat and leaving instead of blaming friends and allies for your failures. We need appreciation for our sacrifices which amount to 60,000 plus - more than yours. I think you should send Aid to Porto Rico and Michigan in the USA where people don't have electricity and clean drinking water.
Trump is the man of his words. Working hard to fulfill his promises made during the election.
Who cares about what happens in 24 to 48 hours. There will be more INsanity, so nothing surprising. Pakistan is not Iraq, Libya, Tunisia, Syria, or Egypt. Any country that underestimates Pakistan is at best ignorant. Anyone who even thinks of touching (invading) Pakistan will lose BIG time in every way. Pakistan fought the cold war on behalf of powerful countries, and that too in a third country. Now think, who is more wise, sane, and powerful. Never corner a tiger, a cornered tiger is very dangerous and causes maximum damage to its enemies. Pakistan is now a CORNERED TIGER! Long live Pakistan.
block the nato supplies, and ban any us military personal or equipment from entering Pakistan. They would have to pay 10 times more to move equipment through the air. Later on, form allies with China and Russia, and alienate US in this region. Start building bases in KSA and Middle Eastern countries and kick US out of this. Soon US will be on his heals. Believe, act and deliver!
Pakistan's security is more important to us then any other country and we must be pro-active and terminate the supplies on and over our soil unless Americans start paying for each truck. They payed 1700 USD per truck entering Afghanistan from Central Asia when Pakistan froze the supply lines after American attack on Pakistan's checkpoint. Air Chief must also live up to his words on shooting down drones.
Insaallah, pakistan will give a good reply to them.
This is why Pakistan need nuclear submarines with ICBM capability which can hide deep in the ocean. We are only hurting our selves by ignoring this strategic capability which will become even more important in the coming years when missile defence shields are installed in our region.
Good. Terrorism must end.
This is getting worse.
2018 is going to be tough for Pakistan. It is very interesting to see the real friendship from China in terms of financial help.
Where the most politicians in the world tend to forget their promises made during the election campaign, here is a man striving hard to fulfill his promises one by one. And that too when it appears that the whole world/MSM is against him. Kudos to you Mr. President.
@Shaukat Ali Khan try to do that first and see what happens
good response from pakistan
@Vishal Gaur read up a bit re IMF and WB - they are instruments of western neocolonialism.
They will do the same as they did with Combodia and blame others for their defeat.
But this time it is Pakistan with nuclear arms, don't bring the cat in the corner.
A likely reaction of Pakistan's decision to trade in Chinese Yuan.
@Atul He is nothing but a symptom of rising extremism and intolerance across the word. Yes being President of the most powerful country he is capable of causing extensive destruction until he starts running out of resources or until he receives some psychotherapy. Pakistan can not fight America under such lunatics but it can try and preserve its sovereignty using what ever few resources it has. This man seems to be out for the next WW.
Excuse Afghans brother and send all refugees back to their country we suffered a lot in this war!
We are 1 nation we are stromg we dint need your aid
US and NATO forces to leave Afghanistan so that peace could return to the country. The world has failed to understand the physiology of Afghani. Reportedly USA has so far spent US $One Trillion on securing Afghanistan,if divided by Afghanistan population of 35 million the amount come to US$28000 per Afghani. It would have been much better if this money was used to generate jobs in USA. It is never too late.
Really surprising to see the Press Secretary of US - the so called biggest power in the world today. Her lack of intelligence is written all over her face. However when US can elect Trump as President, anything is possible!
Pakistan immediately needs to stop acting as 'Yes-Man' for US. We have suffered the most in War against terrorism still we are accused of doing nothing.
This will be the time the true extent of Chinese will to defend Pakistan will be tested. How far is Xi Jinping willing to confront US for the sake of defending the antics of their wayward ally?
It's blessing for Pakistan. We should not be depend on any aid. It will give us chance to self reliance. We been before under US section before. We adjust our self with success.
@Ali It has already happened and even that today. SBP said that the mechanism is already in place.
@Jared lee sir start paying your taxes.That will be a good start.
@Faisal Khan sir start paying your taxes. That will be a good start.
@Ahmed bin Babar paying your taxes should be the first
@Shah Good luck
Pakistan will certainly face hardship in coming years but it would help her to stand with hard work to lead a dignified life.
Sometimes bitter medicine is needed to cure disease!
@ExMohajirInUK We don't need luck from you. Only decent rational planning and calculations.
@Jared lee I really admire your imaginative thinking. Keep it up.
@Raul yeah sometimes... not this time!
@Shaukat Ali Khan Can Pakistan do that ?