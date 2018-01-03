Nawaz, Maryam appear before accountability court in Islamabad
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday as a hearing into three corruption references filed against the Sharifs by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) went underway.
Strict security arrangments were made in the areas surrounding the accountability court ahead of the former premier's appearance there. Maryam's husband, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar also appeared before the court today.
During today's hearing, the prosecution presented two more witnesses before accountability judge Mohammad Bashir.
While recording his testimony in the court, Tasneem Khan, an officer at Inland Revenue, presented the income and wealth tax records of Nawaz and his children.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Nawaz said that the judiciary had favoured Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by giving him a clean chit in the disqualification case against him.
The former premier, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28, asked why Khan had made use of an amnesty scheme if he was innocent. Nawaz maintained that Khan had confessed to his crimes, yet the court had found him to be sadiq and ameen.
"I was disqualified for a having an iqama. They have not been able to prove any crime against me yet," Nawaz added.
NAB references
A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed NAB to file references against Nawaz and his children in six weeks in the accountability court and directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.
The Supreme Court also assigned Justice Ijazul Ahsan a supervisory role to monitor the progress of the accountability court proceedings.
The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.
Comments (5)
Lot of money wasted on security arrangements for corrupt people
This is called ragging that Imran Khan promised to Sharifs. Every other day, Sharifs are brought to courts. The process of cleansing has started and 2017 will always be remembered as an year that brought real change in thinking of ordinary Pakistanis. Yes, the powerful and corrupt are answerable to courts.
Everyone know your game is over but still give u time to bring some proof if u have to clear u.dont cry baby give proof to court or bring back money looted from pakistan.
Please put them all behind bars and shut them for once...
Look at the level of security provided to unelected or disqualified politicians in Pakistan. Such politicians make Pakistan a laughing stock in front of the rest of the world.