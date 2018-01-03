DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former Taliban hostage Boyle arrested for 15 charges including assault

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated January 03, 2018

Email


A Canadian man who was held captive by a faction of the Afghan Taliban for five years has been arrested on 15 charges including sexual assault, illegal confinement and issuing death threats, according to reports on Tuesday.

Joshua Boyle was freed by the Pakistan Army in October along with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children born in captivity.

The identity of the alleged victim was being withheld by a court, according to Boyle's lawyer Eric Granger.

Granger added his client was “presumed innocent” and had never been in any form of legal trouble before.

“We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges,” he said, adding Boyle would appear before a court in Ottawa on Wednesday.

According to news channel CTV, Boyle is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement, as well as one each of misleading police to “divert suspicion from himself,” uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance, Trazodone.

Court documents acquired by the Toronto Star say the alleged offences occurred in Ottawa between Oct 14 and Dec 30.

In a statement to the Toronto Star, published on the newspaper's website, Boyle's wife would not comment on the specific charges.

"I can’t speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this.

"Obviously, he is responsible for his own actions... but it is with compassion and forgiveness that I say I hope help and healing can be found for him. As to the rest of us, myself and the children, we are healthy and holding up as well as we can."

Boyle and Coleman, who have been married since 2011, were kidnapped by the Taliban during what they described as a backpacking trip through war-torn Afghanistan in 2012, and were later transferred to the custody of the Haqqani faction.

They were freed on October 12, but refused to board a US military plane.

Boyle, a Muslim convert and long-time advocate of freed Guantanamo inmate Omar Khadr, cited fears over his background.

Upon his arrival in Toronto two days later Boyle accused his captors of raping his wife and killing his baby daughter, a fourth child ─ allegations swiftly refuted by the Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid admitted a baby had died but said it was a result of a natural miscarriage.

A month later Coleman also spoke of a sexual “assault” by two of her captors in an interview with ABC news.

Boyle has been an outspoken advocate for Omar Khadr, a Canadian captured at the age of 15 in 2002 in Afghanistan and held at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to Canada and later released. He married Khadr's sister in 2009.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
Zak
Jan 03, 2018 09:23am

Yes let the Americans and Canadians feel the heat.

Ahmed Khan
Jan 03, 2018 09:27am

This guy and his wife were planted spies in this false flag operation in Afghanistan. Now he is not needed anymore,

asad
Jan 03, 2018 09:36am

Boyle is innocent, and being persecuted by neocon.

Ashish Kumar
Jan 03, 2018 10:55am

Do conversions impact your behavior and loyalty? If I convert to say, Christianity, will I have more affinity with Rome?

Asif
Jan 03, 2018 11:00am

Something's not adding up here.

Dhanku
Jan 03, 2018 11:26am

Please help me understand here - does this news item suggest that he is actually a Taliban operative placed into US after staging a fake/staged rescue attempt?

Haider
Jan 03, 2018 11:54am

Who in his right mind would take his newly married wife to Afghanistan. Something was not right about this guy. I hope the truth comes out soon that why they traveled to Afghanistan.

Mannan
Jan 03, 2018 12:03pm

strange and beyond understanding. Release this man he has already suffered a lot.

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 03, 2018 06:05pm

@Ashish Kumar , try doing it , only then you will know.

Pakistani-sindhi
Jan 03, 2018 06:22pm

@Dr.Sadaf, very well said.

SohAil
Jan 03, 2018 08:59pm

@asad how do you know that??

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Saudi factor

The Saudi factor

It appears that the Saudi rulers have put their weight behind Shahbaz Sharif.

Editorial

A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...
Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...