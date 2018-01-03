Slain Lal Masjid cleric’s son approaches police to bring Musharraf back

ISLAMABAD: Son of slain Lal Masjid cleric Ghazi Abdul Rashid on Tuesday approached the police to get red warrant issued against former president Pervez Musharraf to bring him back to the country for trial.

The cleric was killed during the military operation at Lal Masjid in July 2007.

In an application to the Aabpara police SHO, Haroon Rashid said he was the complainant in a case registered against the former military ruler under the charge of killing his father and grandmother during the operation.

“Instead of facing the court trial, the nominated accused, retired Pervez Musharraf fled the country,” the application stated, adding the trial court declared him a proclaimed offender in 2016.

The court also seized his property besides issuing him a non-bailable arrest warrant, he added.

An additional district and sessions judge in 2017 observed that it was the discretion of the investigating officer to get the red warrant issued against a proclaimed offender. The judge stated this when Mr Haroon filed a petition in the court.

Mr Haroon requested the SHO to issue red warrant of Gen Musharraf so that he may be arrested through Interpol.

When contacted, Mr Haroon said in the past red warrants were issued to bring a number of suspects back to the country for trials. A similar step should be taken against Gen Musharraf, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2018