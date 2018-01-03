DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Slain Lal Masjid cleric’s son approaches police to bring Musharraf back

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 03, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Son of slain Lal Masjid cleric Ghazi Abdul Rashid on Tuesday approached the police to get red warrant issued against former president Pervez Musharraf to bring him back to the country for trial.

The cleric was killed during the military operation at Lal Masjid in July 2007.

In an application to the Aabpara police SHO, Haroon Rashid said he was the complainant in a case registered against the former military ruler under the charge of killing his father and grandmother during the operation.

“Instead of facing the court trial, the nominated accused, retired Pervez Musharraf fled the country,” the application stated, adding the trial court declared him a proclaimed offender in 2016.

The court also seized his property besides issuing him a non-bailable arrest warrant, he added.

An additional district and sessions judge in 2017 observed that it was the discretion of the investigating officer to get the red warrant issued against a proclaimed offender. The judge stated this when Mr Haroon filed a petition in the court.

Mr Haroon requested the SHO to issue red warrant of Gen Musharraf so that he may be arrested through Interpol.

When contacted, Mr Haroon said in the past red warrants were issued to bring a number of suspects back to the country for trials. A similar step should be taken against Gen Musharraf, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Saudi factor

The Saudi factor

It appears that the Saudi rulers have put their weight behind Shahbaz Sharif.

Editorial

A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...
Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...