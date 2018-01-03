Terror, murder sections added to constable killing case in Lahore

LAHORE: Adding terror and murder sections to the case, the police arrested on Tuesday the three people who had allegedly rammed the car into a police checkpoint in Defence, killing a constable and injuring another late on Sunday.

Investigations into the shocking incident concluded that an employee of the car’s owner was driving it at the time of the crash.

The constable, Mustansar Hussain, was killed and Qasim injured when the speeding car overran the barriers on Khayaban Road in Defence on Sunday night.

The Lahore capital city police officer has directed the police officers to send a request to the inspector general to declare Mustansar Hussain a martyr.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mubashar Makken said they had arrested Mustafa Munir, his employee Saeed and friend Taha. They all were present in the car at the time of the crash.

He said Saeed had already been taken into custody from the spot shortly after the incident. “Saeed was driving the car while Mustafa and Taha were on passenger seats,” he said.

He said it had yet to be determined if Saeed was a driver or accountant with Mustafa. He said the police on Tuesday added six more sections - 302, 324, 353, 109 and 114 - of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-Anti-Terrorism Act to the case to take the culprits to a logical end.

Earlier, the Defence police had nominated in the FIR the suspects for ‘causing death without intention to cause harm’ and ‘causing harm by rash or negligent driving’.

A source said that Mustafa’s father, Mian Munir Ahmad, was also interrogated in the case. Cantonment Division investigation SP Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry said that Munir had nothing to do with the incident.

She said after questioning him for sometime, the police allowed him to go home. She said the police were preparing the case to take it to the court.

