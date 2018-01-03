US confirms new Pakistan aid cuts
WASHINGTON: The White House has confirmed suspending $255 million of military aid to Pakistan, a move seen as the first step to implementing President Donald Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Pakistan.
In his first tweet of the New Year, President Trump accused Pakistan on Monday of basing its relationship with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”. He claimed that the US gave $33 billion aid to Pakistan over the last 15 years but in return “they give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more”.
Hours after the tweet, White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters in Washington that “the United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in ... foreign military financing (FMF) for Pakistan at this time”.
The money, set aside for providing military training and equipment to Pakistan, has already been appropriated by the Congress.
A spokesman for the White House National Security Council also told reporters that “Pakistan’s actions in support of the (new US) South Asia strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance”.
He said that President Trump had already conveyed this message to Islamabad, making it clear that “the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil”.
Various US media outlets reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration had informed Pakistan in August that it was temporarily withholding the $255m, which was part of a $1.1bn aid package authorised in 2016 by the Congress. The money was put on hold until Pakistan agreed to do more to combat terrorist networks.
Official sources told Dawn last week that the Trump administration was adding to existing cuts on reimbursements to Pakistan by withholding $255m from the FMF. When added to the $350m withheld from the Coalition Support Fund (CSF), the aid cuts reduce the annual US aid package to Pakistan from an estimated $1,100m (1.1bn) to less than $500m.
‘Double game’
The US was withholding $255m in aid from Pakistan because of its failure to cooperate fully in America’s fight against terrorism, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said, according to Reuters.
“The administration is withholding $255m in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years,” she told reporters at the United Nations.
“They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration. We expect far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.”
Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2018
Comments (32)
Good omen for pakistan. History has proved that we are better off without aid money. Gives us better ways to think and work.
It is an insulting behavior from Trump. This could be blessing in disguise for Pakistan to put their house in order and say bye bye to foreign aid. Having said that both countries should work together not against each other. All countries play double games at times.
There is something even drastic than this ,this man is capable of doing.Remember Pakistan garament export to US earns Pakistan maximum foreign exchange.Should he impose some duty or cut,that would be disastor for economy of country.
It was predicted that because of CPEC, US will change its strategy towards Pakistan. Pakistan is rising for sure. Foreign business is pouring in. We do not need aid to fight proxy war. Our armed forces have done a great job and know well how to keep our house in order.
Thank you, fight your own war
I hope this turns out to be ‘a blessing in disguise’ for Pakistan..
Thank you US we appreciate your concern. This is blessings in disguise awake up Pakistan and stop any US military equipment movement through Pakistan. Have some honour doing so. If you are not trusted then no matter how much you do more will never going to be enough. We cannot send our troops to any third party conflict neither we can indulge in any fight that is based on lies. Who is the biggest liar here.
Good for Pakistan
Great! Start dumping dollar and start using Chinese Yuan!
I am hearing two different versions, that is, AID ( American version ) & REIMBURSEMENT ( Pakistani version ). Can some of the two governments clarify the confusion?. Reimbursement is the account receivable for the product and service one has performed which has to be paid. On the hand AID is a help in form of cash and or materials. Which one are we talking about? Let the people of Pakistan know.
As a Pakistani, I sincerely hope that this money stops as soon as possible. These peanuts give leverage to the US over us and we should get rid of it ASAP.
Good. Time for Pakistan to come off foreign funding and make its own policy decisions. The government has been dragging its feet in making any real decision, particularly in light of keeping its loot offshore.... We need independence from foreigners and the corrupt....
It will not hurt Pakistan.
No money, no access to Pakistani ports and trade route, spend your $255+$255 on your another expensive trade route, the access to our port and roads NO MORE
If a tiny country like north korea can bring the US to its knees as its a nuclear power so i think we can also make US bleed for insulting us... inshaallah
This action is based on Pakistan move in UN General Assembly in the favor of Palestine against the US. Pakistan needs to learn to live without US black mailing (this so called assistance), need to fix its problems and rely more its own resources.
Btw I think Mr Donald Trump is giving us a very good opportunity to become self reliant instead of depending on aid and donations. I am expecting to see zero American influence on Pakistani economy and politics lately
This is good time to become independent , stand out on it foot
Pakistan can take care of itself. No more!
Pakistan should shut down transportation facilities for US forces and escalate the crisis so that the US learns the importance of the great nation, Pakistan
This man belongs in a mental asylum. Probably the most stupid, ignorant, bigotted and un-educated President the US has seen the last 100 years. Its hard to believe that the nation that gave us Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan and Obama has now given us a circus clown.
Who cares, Pakistan will survive without all these aid packages. Pakistan is self sufficient and can maintain while working on its own strategy. It does not need to be on coattails of the Cold War era handouts.
Thanks US, it will relieve Pakistan of continuous non-sense of do more. US should now find other land route for the transportation of essentials such as water and pampers for it soldiers in Afghanistan.
Pakistan should learn that , it has to stand by itself , we have to be independent rather then listening to threats like these....
Keep your money. We will do what we want. Just be ready for pack up from Afghanistan and also for humiliating defeat.
US will suffer more from these actions than Pakistan, we have other countries to fall back in order to strengthen our military.
Good news, now our corrupt politicians won't get anything for their pockets. All NGO's should be banned also in Pakistan.
Go to Hell your American aid... this is not aid to Pakistan, its AID for Pakistan
It is nice to see Pakistan getting independence from American crutches.
The fact that Pakistan gets and needs aid in this day and age should be an eye opener to all thinking citizens. It implies a failure and missed opportunities in taking the country forward. The over dependence on China for Pakistan’s economic needs will lead to its own set of problems in the future. One just needs to look at other countries that tread this path with China. It’s time Pakistan looked at economic progress to the exclusion of all other issues. From across the border I wish Pakistan all success.
With people like Nikki Haley and Raj Shah in the Trump administration, what else can we expect.
Cut it all and leave us alone.