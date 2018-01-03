New Israeli law makes it harder to cede East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament passed an amendment on Tuesday that would make it harder for it to cede control over parts of Jeru­salem in any peace deal with the Palestinians, who condemned the move as undermining any chance to revive talks on statehood.

The legislation, sponsored by the far-right Jewish Home coalition party, raises to 80 from 61 the number of votes required in the 120-seat Knesset to approve any proposal to hand over part of the city to “a foreign party”.

Last month US President Donald Trump angered the Palestinians, Middle East leaders and world powers by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

As home to major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites, Jerusalem’s status is one of the most sensitive issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump’s Dec 6 decision sparked regional protests and prompted the Palestinians to rule out Wa­­shington as a peace bro­­ker in any future talks.

Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Palestin­ian President Mahmoud Abbas, described Trump’s policy shift on Jerusalem and the passage of the amendment as “a declaration of war against the Palestinian people”.

“The vote clearly shows that the Israeli side has officially declared an end to the so-called political process,” Abu Rdainah said, referring to US-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood that collapsed in 2014.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. It says the entire city is its “eternal and indivisible” capital.

Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

The amendment, long in the legislative pipeline, was passed with 64 lawmakers voting in favour and 52 against.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2018