Six security personnel injured in blast near FC checkpost in Quetta

At least six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured after a blast occurred near an FC checkpost located in the Baleli suburbs of Quetta on Tuesday, Dawn News reported.

There were reports of intense gunfire in the wake of the blast. It is feared that the incident could result in more casualties.

The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta where two personnel are said to be in critical condition.

Security officials have not confirmed the nature of the explosion, however, there were reports that it might have been a suicide blast.