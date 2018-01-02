Six security personnel injured in blast near FC checkpost in Quetta
January 02, 2018
At least six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured after a blast occurred near an FC checkpost located in the Baleli suburbs of Quetta on Tuesday, Dawn News reported.
There were reports of intense gunfire in the wake of the blast. It is feared that the incident could result in more casualties.
The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta where two personnel are said to be in critical condition.
Security officials have not confirmed the nature of the explosion, however, there were reports that it might have been a suicide blast.
Comments (4)
How low can one stoop when blinded by jealousy and hate. Pakistan is unlucky to have a large neighbor with a small heart. Our success seems unbearable to them.
Looks like the new year will also remain the same as last year.
This has to stop or Pakistan will remain a backward country.
Quetta is still a city at risk. What Quetta needs is more garrison troops.