DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Six security personnel injured in blast near FC checkpost in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 02, 2018

Email


The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta. —DawnNews
The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta. —DawnNews
The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta. —DawnNews
The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta. —DawnNews

At least six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured after a blast occurred near an FC checkpost located in the Baleli suburbs of Quetta on Tuesday, Dawn News reported.

There were reports of intense gunfire in the wake of the blast. It is feared that the incident could result in more casualties.

The injured security officials have been shifted to CMH Quetta where two personnel are said to be in critical condition.

The nature of the explosion remains unknown.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...
To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...