DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

International ships may soon stop visiting Karachi port due to widespread pollution, Senate body told

Imtiaz Ali | Nadir GuramaniUpdated January 02, 2018

Email


The Senate's Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed on Tuesday that international ships may soon stop visiting the Karachi seaport due to the rising amount of pollution in the coastal region.

In a briefing on the matter, the committee was told that Karachi receives around 500 million gallons of water every day and subsequently, an equal quantity of polluted water is dumped into the sea on a daily basis.

The Senate body was further told that the toxic waste of industries was also released into the sea without being treated.

The committee was informed that the rising amount of pollution would cause massive problems for the country and the health and well-being of its citizens if instant measures are not taken to fix the issue.

According to a survey conducted by United Nations, the dangerous levels of toxins and poison in the water around the coast of Karachi are causing great harm to marine life.

Last year, the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had been informed that around 472 million gallons of sewerage were being released into the sea on a daily basis.

It was said that around 275 million gallons of sewerage were released daily from Karachi Port, whereas another 136 million gallons was dumped by the upscale Defence Housing Authority.

Following the briefing, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and all other relevant officials in the case were summoned by the committee.

Murad unhappy with Karachi's solid waste management

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that while the process of cleaning Karachi has started, “all institutions have to extend their support to the solid waste management authority, so that they could perform to the best of their abilities."

CM Murad made these comments while presiding over a high-level meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board here at CM House.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Khurshid
Jan 02, 2018 08:24pm

Only talk and meetings, nothing on the ground. Karachi has become the city of garbages. 3 different political parties squabbling over, who will get the biggest chunk of budget in the name of waste disposal. Citizen of Sindhi should see and be very careful in casting their votes on next election

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 02, 2018 08:25pm

With the natural outlets passing out the sewerage to the sea landfilled and sold by the high and mighty at hefty prices this situation was bound to happen. Add to that the effluent discarded by the industries in and around the city plus the sewerage accumulated daily thus resulting in the present outcome and we can visualize that Karachi will not remain a sea port for long. So be it, then, and good luck to its citizens.

CHELFLS
Jan 02, 2018 08:54pm

Whether Delhi or Karachi pollution is an evil.

Reduce.. recycle... upcycle... upgrade the earth.. the only boat all we are sailing.

GK
Jan 02, 2018 09:09pm

Let us be responsible

Alba
Jan 02, 2018 09:10pm

The port should be cleaned up but the government needs to take the initiative.

S A SRINIVASA SARMA
Jan 02, 2018 09:20pm

Garbage and wastage are being dumped into rivers and oceans without any consideration for marine lives. The love for material pursuits without simple life and living, we are endangering our entire globe. In the era of globalisation, all are responsible for global warming and degradation of our quality of life and standard of life.

Citizen of karAchi
Jan 02, 2018 09:21pm

What would it take for the CM, the senate and the National Assembly to realise the state of tot in Karachi's administrative affairs. It would be laughable if it was not so downright sad. The senate calls the karachi mayor for an explanation who has been deprived of his role to clean his city. On the other hand, the Sindh CM presides a meeting about solid waste management which is patently not his job.

Letty Jenson
Jan 02, 2018 10:07pm

The country is highly polluted so as Karachi port.

Saint Mercury
Jan 02, 2018 10:19pm

It is a disgrace to dump human waste in the sea and pollute it for the generations to come.

Fazal Karim
Jan 02, 2018 10:58pm

Why corrupt Sindh government does not realise there is lot of money in building sewerage treatment plants. Make money don't bother if these plants become non functional after two or three years.

Amar
Jan 02, 2018 11:32pm

What happened to Chinese companies dealing with waste. If it was a road project would be no problem but waste and sewer system is awful in Pakistan same for education and health. The only solution to education is private education.

Sadaf
Jan 02, 2018 11:34pm

Sewage and industrisl waste must be treated and never poured into the sea. when will they ever learn?

anil kumar
Jan 03, 2018 12:11am

PPP and MQM has to blame.

Abdul Rahman
Jan 03, 2018 12:29am

Problem in hand is sewage water dumping into sea and CM is talking about trash collection ,can’t he make difference between sewage and trash?

Candasuck
Jan 03, 2018 01:11am

How do we control marine pollution when we already ourself polluted by uncontroll breeding. As long as there is no population control we will get all kind of sad news.

Machiavellian
Jan 03, 2018 01:18am

Since 10 years many individuals including myself had been persistently writing about sewerage and industrial waste bring poured into sea in and near Karachi, but nothing visible happened. Now the situation is bad to worse. The international shipping lines have expressed their concerns, and such reservations will lessen the credibility of Karachi Port, the high valued multinationals had already transferred their offices to Dubai, many multinational industry shifted to Punjab. The Federal Govt , Pak Navy, NIOPK,KPT must jointly tackle the sea pollution issue,while Federal Govt may legislate for special status for Karachi ( mini-Pak) to monitor all other matters related to uplift of metropolitan, the importance is well known to all.Obviously such a great revenue generating needs attention. A to Z all aspects,the health, education,sanitation,roads,traffic,pollution,traffic,must be reviewed and revisited,the MBAs, Doctors, Enginners,the CAs must be consulted to improve the lots.

london kundon
Jan 03, 2018 04:52am

OMG.

Zak
Jan 03, 2018 05:07am

Karachi, the best city but the worst managed. Bring Mustafa Kamal back.

zia
Jan 03, 2018 05:29am

Sind Government is the most corrupt,inefficient and lethargic in Pakistan's history.

Ostrich Head In Hole.
Jan 03, 2018 06:20am

Well, waste is waste and not Wealth that could be deposited in National or International Banks!

Besides, Torrential Rains followed by Flooding and High Tides a Natural Phenomenon does the job of cleaning the Sea, so why waste public Wealth that can be easily deposited in International Banks and used for Foreign Investment!

Every Government has to boast of their achievements during the terms of their five years of Governance!

Arshad Patel, Iowa, USA
Jan 03, 2018 06:36am

The only solution: Get rid of all the corrupt officers from the All the Concerned Departments.

SK
Jan 03, 2018 06:54am

Gwadar is not yet polluted. Please use it until it is also fully polluted by Chinese shipping traffic.

SD
Jan 03, 2018 08:06am

It's high time someone cleaned up this city.

tariq ahmad
Jan 03, 2018 09:46am

Very sad, I have memories of diving in and around the Karachi harbor in the 80 when the water was not only clear and refreshing to dive but plenty of marine life, lobsters, sponge corals and fish. Now it is a desert in the sea.

Pakistani1
Jan 03, 2018 10:04am

This is not good news for Pakistan international trade and relationships. Please take this seriously and take measures to reduce pollution.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Saudi factor

The Saudi factor

It appears that the Saudi rulers have put their weight behind Shahbaz Sharif.

Editorial

A measured response
Updated January 03, 2018

A measured response

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have done the right thing by meeting to discuss a joint response.
January 03, 2018

Sharifs’ flying visit

IT has been a strange diversion with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly boarding a plane especially sent...
January 03, 2018

Israel’s land grab

COMING on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to shift...
Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...