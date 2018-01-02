International ships may soon stop visiting Karachi port due to widespread pollution, Senate body told
The Senate's Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed on Tuesday that international ships may soon stop visiting the Karachi seaport due to the rising amount of pollution in the coastal region.
In a briefing on the matter, the committee was told that Karachi receives around 500 million gallons of water every day and subsequently, an equal quantity of polluted water is dumped into the sea on a daily basis.
The Senate body was further told that the toxic waste of industries was also released into the sea without being treated.
The committee was informed that the rising amount of pollution would cause massive problems for the country and the health and well-being of its citizens if instant measures are not taken to fix the issue.
According to a survey conducted by United Nations, the dangerous levels of toxins and poison in the water around the coast of Karachi are causing great harm to marine life.
Last year, the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had been informed that around 472 million gallons of sewerage were being released into the sea on a daily basis.
It was said that around 275 million gallons of sewerage were released daily from Karachi Port, whereas another 136 million gallons was dumped by the upscale Defence Housing Authority.
Following the briefing, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and all other relevant officials in the case were summoned by the committee.
Murad unhappy with Karachi's solid waste management
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that while the process of cleaning Karachi has started, “all institutions have to extend their support to the solid waste management authority, so that they could perform to the best of their abilities."
CM Murad made these comments while presiding over a high-level meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board here at CM House.
Comments (25)
Only talk and meetings, nothing on the ground. Karachi has become the city of garbages. 3 different political parties squabbling over, who will get the biggest chunk of budget in the name of waste disposal. Citizen of Sindhi should see and be very careful in casting their votes on next election
With the natural outlets passing out the sewerage to the sea landfilled and sold by the high and mighty at hefty prices this situation was bound to happen. Add to that the effluent discarded by the industries in and around the city plus the sewerage accumulated daily thus resulting in the present outcome and we can visualize that Karachi will not remain a sea port for long. So be it, then, and good luck to its citizens.
Whether Delhi or Karachi pollution is an evil.
Reduce.. recycle... upcycle... upgrade the earth.. the only boat all we are sailing.
Let us be responsible
The port should be cleaned up but the government needs to take the initiative.
Garbage and wastage are being dumped into rivers and oceans without any consideration for marine lives. The love for material pursuits without simple life and living, we are endangering our entire globe. In the era of globalisation, all are responsible for global warming and degradation of our quality of life and standard of life.
What would it take for the CM, the senate and the National Assembly to realise the state of tot in Karachi's administrative affairs. It would be laughable if it was not so downright sad. The senate calls the karachi mayor for an explanation who has been deprived of his role to clean his city. On the other hand, the Sindh CM presides a meeting about solid waste management which is patently not his job.
The country is highly polluted so as Karachi port.
It is a disgrace to dump human waste in the sea and pollute it for the generations to come.
Why corrupt Sindh government does not realise there is lot of money in building sewerage treatment plants. Make money don't bother if these plants become non functional after two or three years.
What happened to Chinese companies dealing with waste. If it was a road project would be no problem but waste and sewer system is awful in Pakistan same for education and health. The only solution to education is private education.
Sewage and industrisl waste must be treated and never poured into the sea. when will they ever learn?
PPP and MQM has to blame.
Problem in hand is sewage water dumping into sea and CM is talking about trash collection ,can’t he make difference between sewage and trash?
How do we control marine pollution when we already ourself polluted by uncontroll breeding. As long as there is no population control we will get all kind of sad news.
Since 10 years many individuals including myself had been persistently writing about sewerage and industrial waste bring poured into sea in and near Karachi, but nothing visible happened. Now the situation is bad to worse. The international shipping lines have expressed their concerns, and such reservations will lessen the credibility of Karachi Port, the high valued multinationals had already transferred their offices to Dubai, many multinational industry shifted to Punjab. The Federal Govt , Pak Navy, NIOPK,KPT must jointly tackle the sea pollution issue,while Federal Govt may legislate for special status for Karachi ( mini-Pak) to monitor all other matters related to uplift of metropolitan, the importance is well known to all.Obviously such a great revenue generating needs attention. A to Z all aspects,the health, education,sanitation,roads,traffic,pollution,traffic,must be reviewed and revisited,the MBAs, Doctors, Enginners,the CAs must be consulted to improve the lots.
OMG.
Karachi, the best city but the worst managed. Bring Mustafa Kamal back.
Sind Government is the most corrupt,inefficient and lethargic in Pakistan's history.
Well, waste is waste and not Wealth that could be deposited in National or International Banks!
Besides, Torrential Rains followed by Flooding and High Tides a Natural Phenomenon does the job of cleaning the Sea, so why waste public Wealth that can be easily deposited in International Banks and used for Foreign Investment!
Every Government has to boast of their achievements during the terms of their five years of Governance!
The only solution: Get rid of all the corrupt officers from the All the Concerned Departments.
Gwadar is not yet polluted. Please use it until it is also fully polluted by Chinese shipping traffic.
It's high time someone cleaned up this city.
Very sad, I have memories of diving in and around the Karachi harbor in the 80 when the water was not only clear and refreshing to dive but plenty of marine life, lobsters, sponge corals and fish. Now it is a desert in the sea.
This is not good news for Pakistan international trade and relationships. Please take this seriously and take measures to reduce pollution.