Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 02, 2018

Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged the lists of their nuclear sites under an agreement barring them from attacking each other’s atomic facilities in an event of war, a press release said.

The annual New Year’s Day exchange was established under a 1988 pact, called the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India.

The two countries have also set up a telephone hotline to prevent accidental nuclear conflict.

Examine: The winds of nuclear war

The lists were handed over to officers of the Pakistani and Indian High Commissions in New Delhi and Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year. The lists have been exchanged consecutively since 1992.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan handed over to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 457 Indian prisoners held in the country. A list of Pakistani prisoners was also given to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by India.

An FO statement said that Pakistan would release 146 fishermen on January 8. This comes in addition to 145 fishermen Pakistan released on Dec 28.

Pakistan has continued to show India goodwill gestures, the latest of which was the release of 145 Indian fishermen, days after Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav’s meeting with his wife and mother.

India has since then delayed the visa process for Pakistani pilgrims who wished to visit the country for the Urs of Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia.

