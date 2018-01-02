Iran’s Khamenei says ‘enemies’ swaying protests using money, weapons

Enemies of Iran in recent days have utilized various means, including money, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatuses, to create problems for the Islamic system, a Tuesday report on the website of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quoted him as saying

Iran’s Supreme Leader, who has the final say on all state matters, did not name any country but said he would explain more in the near future.

This is the first time Khamenei has commented publicly since protests over inflation and economic corruption began on Thursday in Mashhad and spread to other cities.

'Saudi behind unrest'

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, however, named the Saudi government and its allies as the forces behind the recent unrest in Iran that has left at least 12 dead, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Ali Shamkhani.─File

Speaking in an interview with Press TV, Shamkhani accused the Kingdom as well as the United States and Great Britain of waging a proxy war against Iran through Twitter and other social media website.

"Based on our analyses, around 27 percent of the new hashtags against Iran are generated by the Saudi government," he said in the interview.

Shamkhani was also quoted as saying that "Iran's progress in different spheres" is the reason its rivals are scheming against the Islamic republic.

The SNSC secretary, however, made it clear that Tehran is not bothered by the recent wave of protests and that things would boil down to normal in a matter of days.

"What is happening in Iran will be over in a few days, and there is no reason to worry at all," Shamkhani said.

Iran says Trump should focus on 'hungry' people in US

Iran's foreign ministry responded to US President Donald Trump's latest Twitter attack, saying the president should focus on “homeless and hungry people” in his own country rather than insulting Iranians.

“Instead of wasting his time sending useless and insulting tweets regarding other countries, he would be better off seeing to the domestic issues of his own country such as daily killings of dozens of people... and the existence of millions of homeless and hungry people,” said ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

A dozen deaths have so far been confirmed in the ongoing protests in Iran, with reports of armed protesters trying to take over police stations and military bases.

More than 400 people have been arrested in the four days of protest across Iran.