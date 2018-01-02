DAWN.COM

8 suspects taken into custody for questioning in Lahore traffic constable's hit-and-run death

Wasim RiazJanuary 02, 2018

Police have taken into custody eight suspects they believe to be connected to the killing of one police constable and injuring of another in a hit-and-run incident in Lahore's Defence area on New Year's Eve, DawnNews reported on Tuesday.

Police had already taken the prime suspect in the case, Mohammad Saeed, in custody on Monday. It is believed that Saeed had been over-speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and overran a check post manned by constables Mustansar Hussain and Qasim.

The vehicle itself belongs to one Mustufa, who is reported to be Saeed's friend. He is among the eight suspects taken into custody for questioning.

The incident's First Information Report (FIR) states that constables Hussain and Qasim, posted on duty near Cavalry Chowk, had signaled a speeding car to stop, but it instead ended up hitting the two constables and critically injuring them. The driver of the vehicle had fled after the incident, leaving the car behind, the report said.

According to the police, there were two people in the car when the incident occurred.

Constable Hussain passed away while being taken to the hospital, while Qasim remains under treatment at the Lahore General Hospital.

The FIR has accused the suspects of 'causing death without intention to cause harm' and 'causing harm by rash or negligent driving'.

Sheraz Ali
Jan 02, 2018 03:12pm

Its a son of Miam Munir who killed police personal every one know and atill suspect! Geo punjab police and government!

