DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate committee issues notices to Sindh govt officials over issue of Raza Rabbani's protocol

Nadir GuramaniJanuary 02, 2018

Email


Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday sent notices to three officials of the Sindh government in the matter of Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani not receiving any protocol upon his visit to Karachi on Sept 17, 2017.

In September last year, Rabbani had visited Karachi in the capacity of the stand-in president but was not given due protocol on his arrival. According to the committee, only a station house officer was at the airport to welcome the stand-in president.

In today's meeting, the committee did not take well to the absence of the Sindh chief secretary who, despite being asked to appear repeatedly, remained absent.

As a result, the committee sent out a third notice to the Sindh secretary, along with Commissioner Karachi and the Director General of Protocol, to appear in the next meeting of the committee.

Earlier, when the matter was first raised in front of the committee, it had asked the Sindh police to explain itself and it came to light that since President Mamnoon Hussain has disallowed protocol for himself, Rabbani was also not given an official welcome on his arrival in Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
fazalpai
Jan 02, 2018 02:22pm

in the line of hunger of v vips. shame.

m rafique
Jan 02, 2018 02:38pm

Here you stands Mr. Chairman within your party

Shahid
Jan 02, 2018 02:49pm

Commoners have no access to clean water, air, a and basic necessities of life. How dare someone missed a protocol?

Pakistani
Jan 02, 2018 02:55pm

Cheap mentality nothing else. Probably does not even deserve a SHO in real life!

fazalpai
Jan 02, 2018 03:20pm

@Pakistani exactly

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...
To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...