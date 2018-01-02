'Saudi Arabia has complete faith in Pakistan,' says Shahbaz on return from the Kingdom
Addressing the media shortly after his return from Saudi Arabia, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Kingdom retains complete faith in Pakistan.
The chief minister made the remark while addressing a press conference at a kidney and liver transplant institute, where he had gone directly after landing at Lahore airport.
"If we look at Pakistan's 70-year history, [we can see that] at every turn — during earthquakes, storms and wars — Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan on both diplomatic and international levels," the chief minister, who had travelled in mysterious circumstances to Saudi Arabia on Dec 27, told the press.
On December 30, his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had followed him to the Kingdom. Opposition parties have remained suspicious of the purpose of the Sharifs' visit, with many interpreting it as an attempt to coerce an 'NRO' — a colloquialism for cases opened against them to be dropped — by asking the Saudis to exert their influence in Pakistan.
The chief minister had landed in Lahore after a six-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Salman bin Muhammad.
When asked by a journalist if the visit to Saudi Arabia was an attempt to secure an NRO, Shahbaz left the question unanswered, only saying, "for God's sake!".
His elder brother is set to return to Pakistan later today.
Comments (22)
But the nation does not have faith in you two brothers.........
@Arshad please wait let them work. In 2018 elections, you can vote for whoever you wish to.
Complete faith in Pakistan does not mean faith in individuals including Sharifs.
Sharifs and any other individual or individuals collectively do not mean Pakistan.
Please do not make fool of the people.
The ordinary public of Pakistan should have faith in their own country and the people who run the country. To gain confidence of a foriegn undemocratic country by our politicians is a slap in the face of the Pakistani voter. Where is the People’s Court (Awaam ki Adaalat) these politicians make so much noise about.
You are truly our hero and we trust you. We always salute you Sir for doing great job for Pakistan. Thanks for everything Shahbaz Sharif.
Very good!!
Yeah Right! But this family has neither has faith or trust in Pakistan. That's why Sharif's invest in Dubai, UK real estate, offshore companies or stash the cash in Foreign Banks. Especially when it is not the money they have legitimately earned.
Pakistanis don't have faith in Sharif's either. So Sauds don't matter!
S Arabia has complete faith in your lies MR SS
saudia have a complete faith in you 2 brothers not pakistan,you 2 brothers never go to other countries for pakistan but yourselves.
Yes KSA has complete faith in Pakistan as long it is a "slave nation" It is. A quote from an earlier King of SA.
Pakistani s should have trust on establishments not a kingdom sitting thousand miles away
It was for this statement that these brothers had to go this far...
So called masses leaders looking for another NRO.
So he didn't answer the question about NRO?
Can some one ask Shah Salman to issue a statement about these two brother that he got his full support for them. He is also a puppet of Trump administration
And why should we worry about KSA's approval or disapproval of Pakistan and its affairs? They tend to forget that they may need Pakistan more than Pakistan needs them.
Pakistani Ruling Mafia must account for $33.5 Billion which they received from the US since 2002.
True and Correct. The crown prince must also have praised saying Pakistan is a beautiful country full of beautiful people, one above Trump during PM Nawaz's first telephonic talk just last January.
Whichever government is in power in this country, the Saudis can be sure of their support by all means possible. That is something we have learnt from the past. The reciprocal process is rather difficult with the party in power as different groups have different demands to make for the support provided.
Do they have faith in you?
@Irfan Most of the money out of $33 B received by favorite camando, people have no courage to ask from sacred people.
@TKHAN Right you are!