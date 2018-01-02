DAWN.COM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 02, 2018

Fourteen opposition MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, citing unfulfilled commitments as the reason.

"Commitments made to us were not fulfilled," Syed Raza Agha, a legislator from Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen who is one of the 14 signatories to the motion, told the reporters. "We want to bring a change in the house."

Quddus Bizenjo, a former deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly who is also a party to the no-confidence motion, defended the move, saying: "This is our constitutional and political right to submit a no-confidence move against the chief minister."

The motion also had signatures of Awami National Party's parliamentary leader Zamarak Achakzai; Khalil ur Rehman of JUI (F); Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal; PML-Q politicians Mir Abdul Karim Nowsherwani and Dr Ruqia Hashmi; and Mir Amanullah Notezai, among others, according to Assembly Secretariat sources.

In the wake of the motion, CM Balochistan, who belongs to the PML-N, called a meeting of his coalition partners where, sources from within the ruling party say, a strategy to tackle the no-confidence move would be devised.

Comments (1)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 02, 2018 02:33pm

With time running out for the present assemblies, how else can one make money except by blackmailing the powers that be.

