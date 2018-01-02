Nawaz meets Saudi crown prince before returning to Pakistan
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Tuesday night, DawnNews reported.
The former premier, who had been in Saudi Arabia for the last two days, also met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet.
An initial meeting between them was earlier reportedly cancelled for 'unknown' reasons, a friend of the Sharif family had told Dawn.
After the meeting, Nawaz left Madinah and went to Jeddah. From there, he reportedly went to Makkah to perform Umrah before returning to Pakistan, his daughter said.
Ahead of Nawaz's return, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif flew back from Jeddah to Lahore on Tuesday morning.
Sharifs in the Kingdom
Nawaz had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to hold meetings with the royal family. His younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had arrived in the Kingdom three days earlier.
The Punjab government had tried to explain the Sharifs’ hurried tour of the Kingdom, saying: “Shahbaz Sharif met the Saudi crown prince and discussed matters related to Saudi Arabia’s absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey.”
Official sources had told Dawn that Shahbaz Sharif also met the Saudi intelligence chief.
The PML-N had said that Nawaz, too, was visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss "matters of national interest", denying that the former premier was in the Kingdom for personal reasons.
However, despite the clarification, opposition parties remained suspicious about Nawaz's visit and interpreted it as a step towards winning the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the embattled Sharifs, who are facing multiple cases in courts and challenges in the political field.
At the time of Nawaz Sharif's departure, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah had objected to the Sharifs’ visit, saying it was tantamount to humiliating a nuclear power by inviting foreigners to interfere in its internal affairs.
Comments (45)
Disgrace to a common Pakistani
Nawaz got booted out of PM chair with a tag of banned 4 life attached to it. Supreme Court of Pakistan is the Supreme Law of the Land. Good Bye enough is enuffff of Loot!
As usual, more tweets from obedient daughter Mrs M Safdar to tell stories from her side. Truth will come out soon, as to what happened in SA, and how NS was treated and questioned about his involvement in money laundering activities. We have to wait for more exciting stories and lies!
Time's running out fast for these plunderers and they can see themselves eating jail food for betraying the trust and stashing away looted wealth from the people of Pakistan.
No NRO will be accepted by the people of Pakistan.
His purpose of visit is still not clear. What were the matters of national interests which the sitting PM and FM couldn't discuss and a CM followed by a disqualified PM had to discuss. In which capacity was NS visiting KSA? PML N has failed to give satisfactory answers.
Pakistan is so indebted to KSA that it may be better to become a province of KSA
A hypocrite remains a hypocrite, no matter how he or she portrays themselves or look! There is NO substitute for honesty, integrity, clear conscious and self respect that unfortunately, Sharif family lacks.
height of slave mentality!
What a shame.Modi gets highest civilian award in SA and NS not even audience.
Perfect picture of disgrace.
You can tell from the look on his face that this man is GUILTY. It's not Pakistanis who should explain what NS was doing in KSA but for the KSA officials to explain the reason behind a convicted criminal being invited for an audience with the crown prince. It's like Pakistan inviting Houthi leadership for talks.
KSA has imposed VAT for the first time. NS has gone to negotiate tax free status
People wait and save their whole lives to visit Makkah and Madina, and these corrupt, convicted criminals can just land there whenever they want.
NS was there to discuss "matters of national interest". He has got no official designation or authority, and has been disqualified and booted out from the parliament on charges of corruption. In what capacity was he representing Pakistan and discussing matters of national interest???
This was infact 'Hazari' in the court of a prince Maryam should know. Stop talking nonsense talk retire and sit in your kitchen
Our boys need to take a clear narrative against corruption. Otherwise, people are agitated watching this NRO/No NRO drama unfold and next public uprisings will sweep every thing and everyone before them in any dept they maybe.
The ignoble prefer to entertain the ignoble.
The Emperor of Pakistan is due to meet a Prince, to give his blessing for all the anti-corruption reforms the Saudis are instituting - while they go about buying luxury Chateaus around Paris; dubios paintins worth hundreds of millions of dollars to impress their wives and $500 million yacht to hold parties for a thousand people on board!
Yes, They belong in the same camp.
How ironic that MBS is purging his own Kingdom of Corruption while at the same time encouraging it in another country by meeting Corrupt leaders.
I got the logic, loot your country and perform Umrah to clear your sins to loot again.
So KSA corrupt prince asked him to help getting out of corruption cases with clever schemes and diversion which he was trying here but FAILED? is that he and PML really proud of. Its a shame for Pakistan, but alas, PMLN has no shame.
Strange are the ways of nature - I feel sorry for the poor NS and his family. He's patriot and and dreampt of making Pakistan a fast developing nation but unfortunately the path he chose to do so didn't help realise his dreams. He didn't learn any lessons from the past which is one of the main reasons of his downfall.
We need to end dynasties of Sharifs & Zardaris to secure future of Pakistan & it's people.
A corrupt kid Prince of 32 years who bought a yacht for half a million, bought the most expensive house in the world in France and expensive paintings is expected to preach about corruption to an experienced operator like NS?
No grace, no honour.
Nawaz Sharif was NOT met by crown prince Maryam is economical with the truth for face saving
Can anyone from the PLMN actually explain in DETAIL what the CM was doing there (I don’t care about NS) ???
what a shamefull characters these 2 brothers,they went to cry and disgrace pakistan infront of saudia
lock the sharifs in the Ritz Carlton hotel.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Everyone knows the truth. He has been involved in corruption in SA and was called upon to explain. This chapter has only opened. Maryams reaction is all panic.
@T.M. Khan inshallah
I feel sorry for my friends in Pakistan. This is ultimate disgrace. Begging to a foreign country to meddle in own internal affairs is sad state of affairs.
@Hashim ... if these Sharif’s liars and thiefs think that visiting our holy sites in Mecca & Madina after looting poor people and knowingly lying about it is going to spare them from going to hell, than they are mistaken. Personally, I find it a disgrace that KSA entertain corrupt world leaders considering that they themselves are trying to fight corruption in their own country. These Arabs cannot be trusted.
Dear Sir, There is no happy appearing from faces of the both brothers surprisingly
Saudis should have put Nawaz in jail.
This hypocrite steals public money from the impoverished country and goes to Madinah pretending to be a pious person. Disgraceful and shameful.
How low can he and family go? Prince refused to meet him a month ago then they begged Turkey to ask the Prince. They were given time but Prince refused again. These guys begged and cried and then he met them. What a shame!! And in top of it hey say they went to perform Umrah. Does he even deserve to be a councillor let alone PM??
Pakistan has already wasted lot of time in this merry go round trips. We cannot let the country become hostage to foreign dictates.
KSA have been given too much to say in our interior matters
Shouldn't the current PM be holding meetings with the King on matters of Pakistan's interests ? Why the EX-PM and Shahbaz Sharif?
The one who has power determines who is right and who is wrong. This is also true for SA.
No please, stay where you are. No one needs you back !
Saudis are trying to support corruption in Pakistan!
What a shame for Pakistan and especially to Punjab whom they have been fooling for years!
Please do us a favor, retire. Pakistan can't afford your incompetency and looting.
Sharifs, Always at their knees before Saudis