Nawaz meets Saudi crown prince before returning to Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated January 02, 2018

Former premier Nawaz Sharif in Madinah after meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. ─ Photo courtesy Maryam Nawaz Twitter
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Tuesday night, DawnNews reported.

The former premier, who had been in Saudi Arabia for the last two days, also met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet.

An initial meeting between them was earlier reportedly cancelled for 'unknown' reasons, a friend of the Sharif family had told Dawn.

After the meeting, Nawaz left Madinah and went to Jeddah. From there, he reportedly went to Makkah to perform Umrah before returning to Pakistan, his daughter said.

Shahbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after visiting Saudi Arabia.─DawnNews
Shahbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after visiting Saudi Arabia.─DawnNews

Ahead of Nawaz's return, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif flew back from Jeddah to Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Sharifs in the Kingdom

Nawaz had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to hold meetings with the royal family. His younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had arrived in the Kingdom three days earlier.

The Punjab government had tried to explain the Sharifs’ hurried tour of the Kingdom, saying: “Shahbaz Sharif met the Saudi crown prince and discussed matters related to Saudi Arabia’s absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey.”

Official sources had told Dawn that Shahbaz Sharif also met the Saudi intelligence chief.

The PML-N had said that Nawaz, too, was visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss "matters of national interest", denying that the former premier was in the Kingdom for personal reasons.

However, despite the clarification, opposition parties remained suspicious about Nawaz's visit and interpreted it as a step towards winning the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the embattled Sharifs, who are facing multiple cases in courts and challenges in the political field.

At the time of Nawaz Sharif's departure, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah had objected to the Sharifs’ visit, saying it was tantamount to humiliating a nuclear power by inviting foreigners to interfere in its internal affairs.

Ali
Jan 02, 2018 10:49am

Disgrace to a common Pakistani

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 02, 2018 11:01am

Nawaz got booted out of PM chair with a tag of banned 4 life attached to it. Supreme Court of Pakistan is the Supreme Law of the Land. Good Bye enough is enuffff of Loot!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 02, 2018 11:02am

As usual, more tweets from obedient daughter Mrs M Safdar to tell stories from her side. Truth will come out soon, as to what happened in SA, and how NS was treated and questioned about his involvement in money laundering activities. We have to wait for more exciting stories and lies!

T.M. Khan
Jan 02, 2018 11:08am

Time's running out fast for these plunderers and they can see themselves eating jail food for betraying the trust and stashing away looted wealth from the people of Pakistan.

No NRO will be accepted by the people of Pakistan.

Ali
Jan 02, 2018 11:13am

His purpose of visit is still not clear. What were the matters of national interests which the sitting PM and FM couldn't discuss and a CM followed by a disqualified PM had to discuss. In which capacity was NS visiting KSA? PML N has failed to give satisfactory answers.

Real Zak
Jan 02, 2018 11:14am

Pakistan is so indebted to KSA that it may be better to become a province of KSA

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 02, 2018 11:17am

A hypocrite remains a hypocrite, no matter how he or she portrays themselves or look! There is NO substitute for honesty, integrity, clear conscious and self respect that unfortunately, Sharif family lacks.

Asim
Jan 02, 2018 11:19am

height of slave mentality!

Joe
Jan 02, 2018 11:20am

What a shame.Modi gets highest civilian award in SA and NS not even audience.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 02, 2018 11:24am

Perfect picture of disgrace.

Ashraf The Great
Jan 02, 2018 11:30am

You can tell from the look on his face that this man is GUILTY. It's not Pakistanis who should explain what NS was doing in KSA but for the KSA officials to explain the reason behind a convicted criminal being invited for an audience with the crown prince. It's like Pakistan inviting Houthi leadership for talks.

Real Zak
Jan 02, 2018 11:38am

KSA has imposed VAT for the first time. NS has gone to negotiate tax free status

Hashim
Jan 02, 2018 11:49am

People wait and save their whole lives to visit Makkah and Madina, and these corrupt, convicted criminals can just land there whenever they want.

NS was there to discuss "matters of national interest". He has got no official designation or authority, and has been disqualified and booted out from the parliament on charges of corruption. In what capacity was he representing Pakistan and discussing matters of national interest???

Zia
Jan 02, 2018 11:50am

This was infact 'Hazari' in the court of a prince Maryam should know. Stop talking nonsense talk retire and sit in your kitchen

Sameer
Jan 02, 2018 11:56am

Our boys need to take a clear narrative against corruption. Otherwise, people are agitated watching this NRO/No NRO drama unfold and next public uprisings will sweep every thing and everyone before them in any dept they maybe.

Zaidi
Jan 02, 2018 11:56am

The ignoble prefer to entertain the ignoble.

Falcon1
Jan 02, 2018 12:00pm

The Emperor of Pakistan is due to meet a Prince, to give his blessing for all the anti-corruption reforms the Saudis are instituting - while they go about buying luxury Chateaus around Paris; dubios paintins worth hundreds of millions of dollars to impress their wives and $500 million yacht to hold parties for a thousand people on board!

Yes, They belong in the same camp.

Timmy
Jan 02, 2018 12:03pm

How ironic that MBS is purging his own Kingdom of Corruption while at the same time encouraging it in another country by meeting Corrupt leaders.

Hyderabadi
Jan 02, 2018 12:06pm

I got the logic, loot your country and perform Umrah to clear your sins to loot again.

AQ
Jan 02, 2018 12:08pm

So KSA corrupt prince asked him to help getting out of corruption cases with clever schemes and diversion which he was trying here but FAILED? is that he and PML really proud of. Its a shame for Pakistan, but alas, PMLN has no shame.

Nawaz
Jan 02, 2018 12:12pm

Strange are the ways of nature - I feel sorry for the poor NS and his family. He's patriot and and dreampt of making Pakistan a fast developing nation but unfortunately the path he chose to do so didn't help realise his dreams. He didn't learn any lessons from the past which is one of the main reasons of his downfall.

Zafar Ahmed
Jan 02, 2018 12:26pm

We need to end dynasties of Sharifs & Zardaris to secure future of Pakistan & it's people.

Real Zak
Jan 02, 2018 12:33pm

A corrupt kid Prince of 32 years who bought a yacht for half a million, bought the most expensive house in the world in France and expensive paintings is expected to preach about corruption to an experienced operator like NS?

Alfa ZULU
Jan 02, 2018 12:49pm

No grace, no honour.

Aziz anwar
Jan 02, 2018 12:53pm

Nawaz Sharif was NOT met by crown prince Maryam is economical with the truth for face saving

Sid
Jan 02, 2018 01:17pm

Can anyone from the PLMN actually explain in DETAIL what the CM was doing there (I don’t care about NS) ???

nadeem
Jan 02, 2018 01:57pm

what a shamefull characters these 2 brothers,they went to cry and disgrace pakistan infront of saudia

Arshad
Jan 02, 2018 01:58pm

lock the sharifs in the Ritz Carlton hotel.

Smith
Jan 02, 2018 02:50pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Everyone knows the truth. He has been involved in corruption in SA and was called upon to explain. This chapter has only opened. Maryams reaction is all panic.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Jan 02, 2018 06:29pm

@T.M. Khan inshallah

mukul
Jan 02, 2018 07:17pm

I feel sorry for my friends in Pakistan. This is ultimate disgrace. Begging to a foreign country to meddle in own internal affairs is sad state of affairs.

Justice 2
Jan 02, 2018 07:22pm

@Hashim ... if these Sharif’s liars and thiefs think that visiting our holy sites in Mecca & Madina after looting poor people and knowingly lying about it is going to spare them from going to hell, than they are mistaken. Personally, I find it a disgrace that KSA entertain corrupt world leaders considering that they themselves are trying to fight corruption in their own country. These Arabs cannot be trusted.

Iqbal Qureshi
Jan 02, 2018 07:24pm

Dear Sir, There is no happy appearing from faces of the both brothers surprisingly

Ali Hammad
Jan 02, 2018 07:56pm

Saudis should have put Nawaz in jail.

Qamar
Jan 02, 2018 08:02pm

This hypocrite steals public money from the impoverished country and goes to Madinah pretending to be a pious person. Disgraceful and shameful.

Zia
Jan 02, 2018 08:15pm

How low can he and family go? Prince refused to meet him a month ago then they begged Turkey to ask the Prince. They were given time but Prince refused again. These guys begged and cried and then he met them. What a shame!! And in top of it hey say they went to perform Umrah. Does he even deserve to be a councillor let alone PM??

MONIER
Jan 02, 2018 08:17pm

Pakistan has already wasted lot of time in this merry go round trips. We cannot let the country become hostage to foreign dictates.

Ahmed Usman
Jan 02, 2018 09:32pm

KSA have been given too much to say in our interior matters

Lahori kid
Jan 02, 2018 09:35pm

Shouldn't the current PM be holding meetings with the King on matters of Pakistan's interests ? Why the EX-PM and Shahbaz Sharif?

Syed Asad
Jan 02, 2018 09:47pm

The one who has power determines who is right and who is wrong. This is also true for SA.

Ahmed
Jan 02, 2018 10:02pm

No please, stay where you are. No one needs you back !

Albert
Jan 02, 2018 10:35pm

Saudis are trying to support corruption in Pakistan!

Rohail
Jan 02, 2018 11:00pm

What a shame for Pakistan and especially to Punjab whom they have been fooling for years!

Ahmed
Jan 03, 2018 05:40am

Please do us a favor, retire. Pakistan can't afford your incompetency and looting.

Ashfaq
Jan 03, 2018 06:37am

Sharifs, Always at their knees before Saudis

