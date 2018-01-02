DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gunmen kill 14 churchgoers in Nigeria shooting

AFPJanuary 02, 2018

Email


Gunmen killed at least 14 churchgoers returning from a midnight service on Monday in Nigeria's Rivers State, a police source told AFP.

“The gunmen opened fire on a set of worshippers at about 12:30am on Monday,” said Ugochi Olugbo, a relative of one of the victims who were attending a New Year's Eve service.

The shooting took place in the town of Omoku about 90 kilometres from the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt.

“Fourteen persons died on the spot, while 12 who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention,” said a police source who asked to remain anonymous.

Rivers State police public relations officer Nnamdi Omoni said the number of casualties could not be confirmed at the moment.

“The commissioner of police, Ahmed Zaki, has also launched a manhunt for the bandits to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted,” Omoni said.

Rivers State, a region blighted by poverty despite a wealth of oil, is home to several powerful gangs that often engage in violent turf wars.

Such gangs, known as “cults” in Nigeria, began as university confraternities decades ago before evolving into powerful armed groups that now rule the streets of the destitute region.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Shah2u
Jan 02, 2018 10:16am

Very sad, indeed. Though the guy in the picture is holding his handgun perfectly, with good trigger discipline.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...
To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...