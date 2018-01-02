Islamabad admin issues fresh order for clampdown on banned outfits

ISLAMABAD: On the first day of 2018, the capital administration issued orders prohibiting fundraising activities by any organisations or individuals that are named in UN watch lists or banned by the government of Pakistan for having links with terrorist activities.

Issued by Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Mushtaq Ahmed, the directions came after the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued orders prohibiting financial contributions to certain organisations – such as the Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing, the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Sources told Dawn that the capital administration has started vigilance of organisations after it was found that they had been active in the city.

All assistant commissioners (ACs) have been asked to work in close liaison with the police to curb the activities of such outfits, including fund raising activities. ACs have also been asked to furnish a detailed report on the issue to the deputy commissioner within two days.

71 organisations on proscribed list won’t be allowed to raise funds, hold events in capital

According to insiders, these outfits raise funds by placing donation boxes in markets and other public places, holding events, as well as displaying advertisements and banners, and were also found to be involved in social, political, welfare and religious activities in the capital.

Consequently, the capital administration has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on such activities to “curb acts of terrorism, or assistance activities (sic) carried out by the proscribed organizations and their subsidiary welfare wing”.

The order issued by the district commissioner stated that some organisations which were under the watch list of the United Nations Security Council, or proscribed per Statutory Regulatory Orders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or designated as proscribed or under observation under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, would be prohibited from raising funds in any form, displaying advertisements, holding events, displaying banners.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and remain in place for a period of two months.

Another order called on all concerned officers in the police and capital administration to curb the publication of hate material by the proscribed organizations, and asked them to prosecute those involved in propagating the views of proscribed organisations.

“All boxes/camps or any other activity for the purpose of fund collection should be immediately removed,” the order stated, adding that all ACs would be personally responsible for implementing the order in their respective jurisdictions.

A senior administration official told Dawn that a list of 71 organizations had been given to the concerned officials in the police and capital administration. The officials have also asked to keep an eye on the leaders and activists of these organizations who are currently residing in the capital, he added.

The list of 71 was published in leading newspapers ahead of Eidul Azha, when the interior ministry took out advertisements advocating safe charity practices.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2018