Trump’s tweet on Pakistan sparks war of words
ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON: Ties between Pakistan and the United States, strained for the past several weeks, suffered a New Year setback on Monday when President Donald Trump accused Islamabad of being a liar, inviting a series of sharp responses from the Pakistani leadership.
In his first message, directed at a foreign nation in the new year, the president pledged to change the nature of a relationship he claimed was based on “nothing but lies and deceit”.
“We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible,” he wrote.
At 4:12am, on Monday, Mr Trump tweeted his warning to Pakistan: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”
Foreign minister says Islamabad will not do more after US president calls it ‘liar’
He said: “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
The message was retweeted and liked by tens of thousands of his followers.
It took only an hour for Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to come up with a rejoinder. “We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly Inshallah...Will let the world know the truth...difference between facts & fiction,” he tweeted.
The timing of Mr Trump’s tweet — at 4 in the morning and more than 12 hours after his last tweet — has caused much speculation in the US capital, with some linking it to reports of a further escalation in India-Pakistan tensions.
In a related development reflecting on worsening ties, the US ambassador in Pakistan was summoned to the Foreign Office and a strong protest over Mr Trump’s remarks was lodged with him, informed sources told Dawn.
Mr Trump’s tweets come a few days after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan had done enough and it was time for the United States and Afghanistan to do more. He was referring to accusation by the US and Afghanistan regarding the presence of militant bases in Pakistan.
He urged the US to “check India’s anti-Pakistan role not only from inside of Afghanistan but also through the enhanced and increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary”.
His news briefing last week was considered the strongest-ever reaction from Islamabad since Washington began alluding to the possibility of unilateral action.
According to sources, Foreign Minister Asif soon after Mr Trump’s tirade against Pakistan held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss the situation.
In an interview with a private news channel in the evening, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan had already done enough. “We have already said no more [to the Americans] so Trump’s no more is of no importance now,” he added.
“We are ready to publicly provide details of the US aid that has been received by the country,” said the minister, adding that Mr Trump was disappointed with the US defeat in Afghanistan and was accusing Pakistan in retaliation.
He suggested the US should try and negotiate with the Taliban in Afghanistan instead of using the armed forces.
Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan in a separate tweet said: “Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16 yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.”
Khawaja Asif said: “The claim by Trump regarding the funds, if we account for it, they include reimbursements too for the services rendered by Pakistan.”
“Our land, roads, rail and, other different kinds of services were used for which we were reimbursed. A proper audit took place for the reimbursements,” he said. He asked the US to hold accountable those who failed in Afghanistan.
He also said that only Afghanistan’s neighbours can find a peaceful solution for regional peace and security.
Asked as to what would be Islamabad’s response if the US carried out drone strikes in Pakistan’s settled areas, he said: “The country will defend its sovereignty”.
He said the foreign policy direction is dictated only by the national interest.
A senior military official when contacted said it was time for a united front and single national narrative. He recalled that the ISPR chief in his presser on Dec 28 had said, “we are receiving threats but once it comes to Pakistan we all are one. No more do more for anyone. We fought two imposed wars”.
The ISPR spokesperson had clarified that the Coalition Support Fund, received from the US, is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace. “Had we not supported, Al Qaeda would not have been defeated,” he had stated.
Another source said the federal cabinet will hold an emergent meeting today (Tuesday) to ponder over the situation arising out of the harsh remarks. A national response is expected after the cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2018
Comments (103)
Trump has also blocked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of aid today.
Bully need to shut up. Accept defeat in Afghanistan and pack begs, we can help.
really bad situation for Pakistan !!!
It's not worth involving in Trump's silly tweets, as he likes to provoke nations to divert his attention from domestic to international issues. These are his deliberate tactics, as he is very unpopular in the USA and overseas - he is a self conscious and publicity seeker President. This is my assessment.
Its time Pakistan should take a firm stand and back out from this relationship.
I am glad with Pak's active response!
Trump or Obama, its US establishment behind the scenes
Pakistan will continue to befool America for many years to come.
Please don't believe Trump. Pakistan has done a lot to fight terrorism including that of Hasiif Sayed....
Indians do believe Pak in its fight against terrorism...
Pakistan should not take trump word seriously
USA may ask to give 10000 sqkm area in punjab province as a return for the 32 billion dollar payment. This is a scary. Pakistani politicians must give detail of this payment.
Donald Trump you must better keep your mouth shut and how dare you insult Pakistan. Your talks are rubbish and holds no meaning. Remember one thing sovereignty of Pakistan is not for sale. Trump if you try operations in Pakistan then you and US will face fate worse than Afghanistan. Haven't you Trump realized that how US faced bad defeats in Vietnam, Afghanistan and other nations. Shame on US public for electing joker and mental case as President of US.
Don't panic, Trump like ratings and he wanted to start the new year with his legendary chaos statements. Even in US not many take his seriously. He makes a crazy statement and poor administration goes on panic mode to explain his rationale and do damage control.
Pakistan's corrupt politicians have resulted in this.
Are these the signs before impeachment? One wonders why Pakistan should even bother to respond to tweets. Just strengthen your security, secure your borders, and ignore tweets which are usually based on misinformation and lack of information.
Every time Pak's politicians are in tough position, suddenly a tweet appears. One wonders who is actually behind these tweets and also if the politicians of this country are against or in favor of tweets.
Blocking of IMF funds by US will mean the economy in freefall. Quick, convert savings into dollars or Euro and emigrate with your families to more stable locations...those who can. For the rest, hold onto your hats
I have a bad feeling about this
Pakistan needs professional PM; NS damaged foreign affairs for not appointing FM for past 5 years; hence this day and date!
His words are a perfect reflection of ignorance of facts and ingratitude of our sacrifices.
Most appropriate time for our nation to unite now. Institutions must stop interfering into others domain and help the country become strong.
Because of US, IMF has been giving bailout packages! Without the packages country would have bankrupt long time back and there would have been riots in a huge scale!
Please don't do anything for the U.S.A. any more under any guise even under threats. We should refuse to be obliged to them in the given circumstances. We should be also ready for any activities by them to take over control of our nuclear weapons which must be guarded against any means to be used by the U.S.A. in the coming times.
Not be surprised to see US enter Pak the way it entered in Af. US may also demand return of US 33 billion, otherwise US will claim right on its resources. The Pak is unable to read the intention and future course of action of Pres. Trump
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Agree 100%
Pakistan should make more ties with Russia as only Russia as a friend of Pakistan can intercept Zionists as they did in Syria.
Finally some one knows the mentality of our rulers.
Interference of military in democratic government has made Pakistan a weak country. This must stop. Situation is highly unstable.
Pakistan is experiencing really a tough time. A total failure of diplomacy.
As long as it is ONLY war of words.
We have made our life very difficult by doing non-stop mistakes. Now paying heavy price.
Now the time has come when we have to show the real face of American to whole world. America is bullying us and we have to respond the with full power.
@Daanish Don't worry. Where ever required USA will take "help" from you, whether you want it or not. But who'll help you now? China? Think on that and act and act first. Much time is not there for you. Wish you a very happy and safe new year.
tune changer wait for his next tweet
this is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan and its ppl..
Will China help now? Everybody have their own interest first.
UN vote on Jerusalem Pakistan was among the countries which have co-sponsored this resolution.Do you after this Trump will send flowers to Pakistan? The actions have just started.Fasten your belts.
Anybody will become wild if they feel they have been cheated.
Pakistan declare war against United States. Now its time to show your power.
Pakistan should not take Trumps tweets very seriously and carry on issuing a strongly worded ejoinder as the fireign minister has done. Trump would not dare threatening Pakistan and using this type of language if we were economically strong. So time to wake up, strengthen economy, end corruption, reform taxation system and expand tax net and introduce good governance.
The current situation looks quite complicated and dangerous.
The entire nation (including opposition) should support the government. Let the government concentrate and do their job.
All the best!
Words have consequences. Though, they can also be just hot air and meaningless, for poltical purposes. Action is what is more important. Trump's tweets and threats are meaningless.
Just last month, his ambassador to the UN, Nickly Haley had threatend to 'take names of any nation which votes for a resolution in the General Assembly condemning Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.". Yet, of 185 nations that did vote for the resolution, no names were taken, no aid was cut off and nothing more was even uttered on the matter. So forget about it!
By now we all know how Trump likes to vent his frustration. He's lashed out against Muslins, Mexicans Iranians, Chinese, EU, NATO, Climate Change, NAFTA and other agreements. So no surprise at this bluster. He himself may not be in office for too long. So bide the time and ride it out.
Misusing may be right; but, over misusing is wrong.
@Rizwan When Pakistan shoots the Drone then War between America and Pakistan may start.
Its blessing if the money stops pouring from outside. A short term jolt may help wake the nation up. I say NO to any aid which is not trickling down to masses. Good for Pakistan.
@Daanish Nice comments keep it up Daanish Bahi
@Vishal This was expected, since on Afghanistan, American national interest and Pakistan national interest are opposite.
US-Pak relationship may become like US-North Korean relationship in future.
Having good relationship with US is not in Pakistan interest.
More than Pakistan, it is China that must be worried at the turn of events.
All this because Pakistan wants strategic depth and a compliant state in Afghanistan. Failed policy, but too much ego to reverse
Looks like very soon he will put boots inside Pakistan to get strategic assets & nonstate actors. Days are not far.
Pakistan needs complete and contemplative image makeover on top priority.
What a start for Pakistan. It’s only going to get worse from here. China is waiting for loans to be paid too.
Trump seems to be frustrated. His real intention is to stop the flow of further aid. All other things will remain normal.
The tweet is actually from the American establishment which is using Trump as a puppet.
@Asian you no Asian. US ‘paid’ for contracted services AFTER they were performed. It was part of US military spending - none of these $$ are ‘aid’. tRump is a disgrace to leadership, and making america goofy again.
Pak-US relationship is becoming a Zero-sum relationship.
Rahul, quite the contrary. It's a good opening for Pakistan to finally get out of the U.S. clutches and stand up on its own feet as a proud and respectable nation.
Having made heavy investment, China is worried.
This kind of statements will heavily damage the image of Pakistan. Nothing else will happen other than this. China will insert more stringent terms.
We Pakistanis understand how frustrating it is for USA to fight a 17 year old war and then lose it in the end. I feel for Trump but not much can be done now. You have to fight your own wars.
@STARGAZER I agree. It's a good opening for Pakistan to distance itself from an untrustworthy 'ally'.
US is using pressure tactic with Pakistan to withholding aid until Pakistan does more to the satisfaction of US. If not for stopping of aid, many other pressure tactics in the form of travel ban can make Pakistan bend to the wishes of US of Doing More.
If there is war between US and Pak in future, how can China get its return on investment back from Pakistan.
Well done Pakistan
Pakistan would have become Afghanistan, Iraq , Libya etc. if not for Nuclear weapons it possesses.
No one listens to Trump, not even his fellow Americans so why should Pakistan. It is time to calibrate our steps and move away from US. The earlier the better.
Pakistan is a great country, with strategic location advantage, but always lacking sincere leaders to lead. It has always been a ( sincere) leaderless country
There is a galore of trolls here!
@Rahul We don't any aid, it is time for Pakistan to get on it's own feet. Secondly, we were asked to fight US war, why ? we don't need to do.
Its like war of words between N. Korea and USA, nothing more. Pakistani leaders have their own interests, therefore, such situation arises time and again since the time of independence.
Question is, Can the country survive with out being allied with the US? Was there ever a situation since the birth of this country where this country survives on it's own? That would be interesting to see.
Pakistan should ask US to leave its Soil immediately. All drones operated by the US from Pakistani Soil should be stopped or spotted and hit by PAF. Pakistan should also deny access to US to Pakistani roads and infrastructure.
So will this be followed by military action on Pakistan ?? and if that happens can Pakistan shoot US planes down ??
We shall close our borders for NATO and US containers immediately, this is what a befitting reply should be.
This comes at a very bad time when Pakistan is going through severe economic crisis due looming foreign debt.
US has been losing due to their policy of interfering in the matters of other countries and due to their arrogant belief of being the cop of the world. They shamelessly cover up all the heinous atrocities committed by Israel. They were losers in Iraq and are losers in Afghanistan. For their loss in Afghanistan they shamelessly are blaming Pakistan. Is Pakistan responsible for their failures in Iraq too?
Why is China silent? They have put in a huge investment in cpec.
I think Pakistan should be needed leader like Raheel shareef. Not as military General but As a leader of Pakistan.
I hope ways are corrected before it comes to obliteration
What happens if US launches strikes within Pakistan to kill terrorists ? Will Pakistan shoot down the drones ? Now what if they are not drones, How will that be responded to ?
@Rahul absolutely not. Sooner or later USA has to accept his defeat in Afghanistan and would stop blaming others
Do not expect any good from America forever. US access to Afghanistan via Pakistan should be blocked.
@Waqar Ahmad - "US access to Afghanistan via Pakistan should be blocked."
I dare you try that. Pakistan can only block US access to Afghanistan, which they can access from elsewhere. But if US decides to block Pakistan, then your situation will be worse than Syria.
this man is tool old to be a president? he should be in old age house,
The GDP of Pak is about 20 billion USD. The US has given aid or whatever of 33 Bn USD. And the US claims that the Pak has not delivered in return of this militiary aid or whatever. The inference is not difficult to make. That means US aid is more than the entire GDP of Pakistan. If the US wants to recover the money paid to Pakistan of USD 33 billion, the entire resources of Pakistan will not be sufficient. The message is very clear to Pakistan. That you do not have any right to stop the US from entering the Pakistan the way it has done so in Afghanistan. Now China is also investing huge money inside Pakistan. Now it is for China to respond against US threat to Pakistan. Because the Chinese interest in Pakistan is also threatened. But for a country like China this amount is peanuts. But for Pakistan it is the question of its existence as an independent country.
Pakistani leaders have not been sincere to Pakistan. Why did they lend their air, land, rail etc.? What good did it do? There should be an audit to publicly present exactly what services they rendered and where the money went. Did they spend the return on the nation or themselves? Pakistanis have the right to know.
What about Pakistani elite who have always lived on taxes of the poor and foreign loans? What will happen to them?
Pakistan need a new foriegn policy and firstly work against terrorism.
US deceived us in 80s and its their turn.
@Harish Pakistan did block US supply lines in the past
@Rahul I don't think so. If we want to be a strong nation we need to stand on our own feet rather then depending on one nation or another. This useless person comments will make us strong. Long live Pakistan and PAK Forces!!!!
@Jared lee Trump like ratings and he wanted to start the new year with his legendary chaos statements. Even in US not many take his seriously. He makes a crazy statement and poor administration goes on panic mode to explain his rationale and do damage control.
The larger question that sane Pakistanis should be asking is ...." where did the 33Bn go ?" ....lets says even if it is an exaggerated number...what is the actual number and where did it all go ?
Pakistan's already sagging international reputation went down even further after Trump's tweet.
It's a massive loss of face in front of international audience.
Pakistan needs aid from US to repay interest on loans from China. It is a very bad news for Pakistan if US stops aid. Due to non payment of loans, Pakistan will not be able to face China. No leader from Pak will dare to step into China. International isolation will be 100% complete.
close the access for US. Enough is enough.
@how
If there is a war between US and Pakistan, the later would be supported by China, NK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, et al and US would face the same result it faced in Vietnam. When Pakistan wins the war against US, then Chinese investment would be safe and also Pakistan will allow China unhindered access to Afghanistan.
Will China give Pakistan $33 billion in aid?
But the entire world now thinks the US leaders are fools. Debacles stretching from Vietnam to Afghanistan with no end in site.
@Real Zak i 100% agree with u.
@Haider I guess you misunderstood. You don't have to do anything now. All that is to be done will be done by America. Just chill
@Bobby Khan Canada Not only that, still there is no sign of course correction.