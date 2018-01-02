DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ex-PM awaits audience with king, crown prince in S. Arabia

Zulqernain TahirUpdated January 02, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in Saudi Arabia for the last two days, has been unable to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman due to ‘unknown’ reasons, though his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Prince Mohammad on Monday and discussed the kingdom’s absence from the summit on Jerusalem held in Turkey last month.

“Mian sahib had a scheduled meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday but for some unknown reasons, it was cancelled. It will be seen if the former premier and top Saudi leadership meet before his departure for Pakistan on Tuesday (today),” a friend of the Sharif family told Dawn. He expressed surprise over the delay in the meeting between Nawaz and the Saudi royals and added: “This is a bit unusual but there must be some plausible reason behind it.”

The Punjab government tried to provide a clue behind the Sharifs’ hurried tour of the kingdom, saying: “On Monday Shahbaz Sharif met the Saudi crown prince and discussed matters related to Saudi Arabia’s absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey.”

Official sources told Dawn that Shahbaz Sharif had also met the Saudi intelligence chief.

Punjab CM meets Prince Mohammad

When asked about reports that the arrest of some princes on corruption charges and the CM’s association with them had also been discussed at the meeting, Punjab government spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad said: “This is baseless propaganda.”

The spokesperson told Dawn that Saudi Arabia had been conspicuous by its absence from the summit which was a matter of concern for the Muslim world. “The chief minister had attended that moot and his visit to Saudi Arabia should be seen in that context in which he also met Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in this respect,” he said.

On the various rumours surrounding the Sharifs’ visit to Saudi Arabia — their alleged attempt to get another National Reconciliation Order (NRO) in order to get relief from corruption cases, mending relations with the royal family that were strained in the wake of the Yemen conflict, advising the elder Sharif to stop targeting the Pakistani judiciary and military or publicly nominating Shahbaz as the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister — Mr Ahmad rubbished the speculation and advised the detractors stirring these rumours to show maturity.

Such elements should refrain from damaging national and international interests of Pakistan, he said, adding that it was an honour that Mr Shahbaz was invited by the kingdom, a benefactor country, that sent a special plane.

“Criticising the Saudi government or Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is equivalent to betraying the national interests of Pakistan,” Mr Ahmad said.

The PML-N and the Punjab spokesman have preferred not to comment on the elder Sharif’s failure to meet with the top Saudi leadership so far. “I cannot comment on this,” Mr Ahmad said.

Federal Climate Change Minister and PML-N’s information secretary Mushahidullah Khan told Dawn that he was unable to confirm any meeting the elder Mr Sharif might have planned in Saudi Arabia. “I cannot confirm any meeting of Mian sahib in the Kingdom at the moment. Things will be known soon in this regard,” he said.

Commenting on the furore the meeting had created, he said the PML-N failed to understand why the entire opposition brigade was so fixated on the Sharif family.“The PPP and PTI should spend their energies in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtaunkhwa where they have governments to serve people,” Mr Khan advised.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (41)

1000 characters
R.Azhar
Jan 02, 2018 07:28am

Who wants to meet a person who has been kicked out for being dishonest and corrupt? Nawaz Sharif has been put in his place!

Khan
Jan 02, 2018 07:37am

Why is it ok to allow the Saudis, or any unelected institution that matter, to play a part in our domestic politics?

Haseeb
Jan 02, 2018 07:40am

There is no end to the humiliation being heaped on this corrupt family.

Ali-ny
Jan 02, 2018 07:42am

Bhai Salman will not meet a cheat.

Hasnain Haque
Jan 02, 2018 07:47am

Nothing about the involvement of massive corruption involving Sharif family. PMLN can’t even lie anymore properly. If they are there to discuss then why is NS there, why is chief minister of Punjab only, why not other chief ministers. This Govt has become a joke and people of Pakistan should realise this before it is too late.

Faisal
Jan 02, 2018 07:49am

NS doesn't even know what to say when talking to reporters and his associates put words in his mouth. What he is really going to discuss there? Probably begging to help him get back in power?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 02, 2018 08:01am

I love you Saudis even the past late royals were Pakistan's friend helping Pakistan in tough times, but the present Royal of KSA is no match of King Faisal or King Abdullah, this Salman person started feud between clans and hurting innocent people in Yemen. Nawaz and Shabaz game over time for family dynasty where only Sharif become leaders of the party and PM/CM posts in his party. Supreme Court Rejected and banned you for mega corruption. Mejeh Kyun Nikala mindset is no more valid in Pak public they all know you are a corrupt!

Maverik
Jan 02, 2018 08:02am

The Sharif family is done and dusted. No more deals.

Tajj
Jan 02, 2018 08:03am

Not ousted, but disqualified and disgraced as dishonest. So please don't twist.

Harris Mustafa
Jan 02, 2018 08:04am

Groveling at the feet of the Saudis!

Furqan
Jan 02, 2018 08:05am

What a shame is Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan. You are Ex Prime Minister of a Nuclear State.

Khurram
Jan 02, 2018 08:09am

He may be seeking citizenship.

tahir
Jan 02, 2018 08:15am

last breath of a tyrant. Even at the end a warranty tries to to seek refuge

Javed Sarfraz
Jan 02, 2018 08:24am

This is how criminals are treated.

Moiz
Jan 02, 2018 08:24am

Embarrassing

Dilawar Khan
Jan 02, 2018 08:29am

Let's hope there is some consolation for Sharifs.

L.Ahmad
Jan 02, 2018 08:31am

How good it is to have friends in high places and palaces.

Larkanavi
Jan 02, 2018 08:40am

“The PPP and PTI should spend their energies in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtaunkhwa where they have governments to serve people,” Mr Khan advised. By the same token Shahbaz Sharif should spend his energies looking after the affairs of his province. What business does the CM of a province have in matters related to foreign affairs? It is mind boggling to see PMLN spokesmen telling lies with straight face.

Shaikh
Jan 02, 2018 08:44am

He deserves this insult, corrupt exPM should now rot in jail

Sodomite
Jan 02, 2018 08:48am

Sad reflection on how Sharif's have given the nation a bad name.Begging like Ikama holders for an audience. Shame on Sharif's

Srikanth
Jan 02, 2018 08:57am

If the prince did not have the intention to meet, he should have not invited the guests. Irrespective of reason, this behavior is not appropriate in international politics. NS is a senior politician. He may be blamed in Pakistan for corruption, but is a individual with sensible approach towards democracy, peace and development. Just hate for him will not change Pakistan.

Ashfaq
Jan 02, 2018 08:58am

Disguising your NRO seeking sudden visit to KSA by naming it a meeting to discuss Ummah issues is nothing bust an attempt to eyewash, Anqara summit happened weeks before and Sharifs just came to know that ummah needs their wisdom

Raj
Jan 02, 2018 09:00am

begger waiting to meet the king

Jared lee
Jan 02, 2018 09:03am

He is NOT important anymore!

Zaq
Jan 02, 2018 09:04am

Sharifs, A disgrace to whole nation

Ramesh Lahiri
Jan 02, 2018 09:15am

Mian Nawaz Sharif is the best candidate for Pak leadership, he brings stability and peace.

Asif Ali
Jan 02, 2018 09:18am

"but for some unknown reasons," nothing is unknown, he is ex-PM, he should know.

TI
Jan 02, 2018 09:19am

KSA better not meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs. It would be a grave mistake.

Shubs
Jan 02, 2018 09:25am

This is just sad, and embarrassing.

Rajesh
Jan 02, 2018 09:25am

This is disgusting, how can a country's political future is decided in a third country

Anuj
Jan 02, 2018 09:40am

Very arrogant Saudis, nawaz is a significant force in pakistan, ups and downs is fundamental truth in one's life

hyat
Jan 02, 2018 09:43am

so disgusting.

Fayzee
Jan 02, 2018 09:46am

Sending a plane to bring Mr. Shahbaz Sharif to ask them the reason for their absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey, does this make any sense? No. Kindly open up and tell the nation the truth.

Observer#1
Jan 02, 2018 09:51am

The questions is what he has to talk to the prince that has brother has not already discussed.

Mirza
Jan 02, 2018 09:51am

Liars all around PML N.

khanm
Jan 02, 2018 09:51am

do I trust them...folks.Lies are a little fortress; inside them, you can feel safe and powerful. Through your little fortress of lies, you try to run your life and manipulate others. But the fortress needs walls, so you build some. These are the justifications for your lies. You know, like you are doing this to protect someone you love, to keep them from feeling pain. Whatever works, just so you feel okay about the lies....in fact the rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they're lying, they know we know they're lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.

Abuzar
Jan 02, 2018 09:59am

KSA do us one good, keep him.

VV
Jan 02, 2018 10:02am

No respect for someone not in power. Since the power is less they could care little.

Ayub
Jan 02, 2018 10:10am

These are all our inflicted pains and wounds as we have no confidence on ourselves. We must isolates ourselves now and find solutions to our self generated problems.

Komal s
Jan 02, 2018 10:14am

Hmmm... The Saudis sent a chartered flight for the former PM, the party said he is going to discuss issues of national interest, meanwhile Mr. Sharif is waiting to get an audience. Embarrassment galore for Pakistan.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 02, 2018 10:21am

A thief remains a thief, no matter, how he looks or pretend to be innocent. And, wise people just do not want to associate with known criminals. This is what happed to Nawaz Sharif!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...
To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...