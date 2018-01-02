Ex-PM awaits audience with king, crown prince in S. Arabia
LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in Saudi Arabia for the last two days, has been unable to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman due to ‘unknown’ reasons, though his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Prince Mohammad on Monday and discussed the kingdom’s absence from the summit on Jerusalem held in Turkey last month.
“Mian sahib had a scheduled meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday but for some unknown reasons, it was cancelled. It will be seen if the former premier and top Saudi leadership meet before his departure for Pakistan on Tuesday (today),” a friend of the Sharif family told Dawn. He expressed surprise over the delay in the meeting between Nawaz and the Saudi royals and added: “This is a bit unusual but there must be some plausible reason behind it.”
The Punjab government tried to provide a clue behind the Sharifs’ hurried tour of the kingdom, saying: “On Monday Shahbaz Sharif met the Saudi crown prince and discussed matters related to Saudi Arabia’s absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey.”
Official sources told Dawn that Shahbaz Sharif had also met the Saudi intelligence chief.
Punjab CM meets Prince Mohammad
When asked about reports that the arrest of some princes on corruption charges and the CM’s association with them had also been discussed at the meeting, Punjab government spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad said: “This is baseless propaganda.”
The spokesperson told Dawn that Saudi Arabia had been conspicuous by its absence from the summit which was a matter of concern for the Muslim world. “The chief minister had attended that moot and his visit to Saudi Arabia should be seen in that context in which he also met Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in this respect,” he said.
On the various rumours surrounding the Sharifs’ visit to Saudi Arabia — their alleged attempt to get another National Reconciliation Order (NRO) in order to get relief from corruption cases, mending relations with the royal family that were strained in the wake of the Yemen conflict, advising the elder Sharif to stop targeting the Pakistani judiciary and military or publicly nominating Shahbaz as the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister — Mr Ahmad rubbished the speculation and advised the detractors stirring these rumours to show maturity.
Such elements should refrain from damaging national and international interests of Pakistan, he said, adding that it was an honour that Mr Shahbaz was invited by the kingdom, a benefactor country, that sent a special plane.
“Criticising the Saudi government or Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is equivalent to betraying the national interests of Pakistan,” Mr Ahmad said.
The PML-N and the Punjab spokesman have preferred not to comment on the elder Sharif’s failure to meet with the top Saudi leadership so far. “I cannot comment on this,” Mr Ahmad said.
Federal Climate Change Minister and PML-N’s information secretary Mushahidullah Khan told Dawn that he was unable to confirm any meeting the elder Mr Sharif might have planned in Saudi Arabia. “I cannot confirm any meeting of Mian sahib in the Kingdom at the moment. Things will be known soon in this regard,” he said.
Commenting on the furore the meeting had created, he said the PML-N failed to understand why the entire opposition brigade was so fixated on the Sharif family.“The PPP and PTI should spend their energies in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtaunkhwa where they have governments to serve people,” Mr Khan advised.
Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2018
Comments (41)
Who wants to meet a person who has been kicked out for being dishonest and corrupt? Nawaz Sharif has been put in his place!
Why is it ok to allow the Saudis, or any unelected institution that matter, to play a part in our domestic politics?
There is no end to the humiliation being heaped on this corrupt family.
Bhai Salman will not meet a cheat.
Nothing about the involvement of massive corruption involving Sharif family. PMLN can’t even lie anymore properly. If they are there to discuss then why is NS there, why is chief minister of Punjab only, why not other chief ministers. This Govt has become a joke and people of Pakistan should realise this before it is too late.
NS doesn't even know what to say when talking to reporters and his associates put words in his mouth. What he is really going to discuss there? Probably begging to help him get back in power?
I love you Saudis even the past late royals were Pakistan's friend helping Pakistan in tough times, but the present Royal of KSA is no match of King Faisal or King Abdullah, this Salman person started feud between clans and hurting innocent people in Yemen. Nawaz and Shabaz game over time for family dynasty where only Sharif become leaders of the party and PM/CM posts in his party. Supreme Court Rejected and banned you for mega corruption. Mejeh Kyun Nikala mindset is no more valid in Pak public they all know you are a corrupt!
The Sharif family is done and dusted. No more deals.
Not ousted, but disqualified and disgraced as dishonest. So please don't twist.
Groveling at the feet of the Saudis!
What a shame is Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan. You are Ex Prime Minister of a Nuclear State.
He may be seeking citizenship.
last breath of a tyrant. Even at the end a warranty tries to to seek refuge
This is how criminals are treated.
Embarrassing
Let's hope there is some consolation for Sharifs.
How good it is to have friends in high places and palaces.
“The PPP and PTI should spend their energies in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtaunkhwa where they have governments to serve people,” Mr Khan advised. By the same token Shahbaz Sharif should spend his energies looking after the affairs of his province. What business does the CM of a province have in matters related to foreign affairs? It is mind boggling to see PMLN spokesmen telling lies with straight face.
He deserves this insult, corrupt exPM should now rot in jail
Sad reflection on how Sharif's have given the nation a bad name.Begging like Ikama holders for an audience. Shame on Sharif's
If the prince did not have the intention to meet, he should have not invited the guests. Irrespective of reason, this behavior is not appropriate in international politics. NS is a senior politician. He may be blamed in Pakistan for corruption, but is a individual with sensible approach towards democracy, peace and development. Just hate for him will not change Pakistan.
Disguising your NRO seeking sudden visit to KSA by naming it a meeting to discuss Ummah issues is nothing bust an attempt to eyewash, Anqara summit happened weeks before and Sharifs just came to know that ummah needs their wisdom
begger waiting to meet the king
He is NOT important anymore!
Sharifs, A disgrace to whole nation
Mian Nawaz Sharif is the best candidate for Pak leadership, he brings stability and peace.
"but for some unknown reasons," nothing is unknown, he is ex-PM, he should know.
KSA better not meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs. It would be a grave mistake.
This is just sad, and embarrassing.
This is disgusting, how can a country's political future is decided in a third country
Very arrogant Saudis, nawaz is a significant force in pakistan, ups and downs is fundamental truth in one's life
so disgusting.
Sending a plane to bring Mr. Shahbaz Sharif to ask them the reason for their absence from the summit on Al-Quds in Turkey, does this make any sense? No. Kindly open up and tell the nation the truth.
The questions is what he has to talk to the prince that has brother has not already discussed.
Liars all around PML N.
do I trust them...folks.Lies are a little fortress; inside them, you can feel safe and powerful. Through your little fortress of lies, you try to run your life and manipulate others. But the fortress needs walls, so you build some. These are the justifications for your lies. You know, like you are doing this to protect someone you love, to keep them from feeling pain. Whatever works, just so you feel okay about the lies....in fact the rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they're lying, they know we know they're lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.
KSA do us one good, keep him.
No respect for someone not in power. Since the power is less they could care little.
These are all our inflicted pains and wounds as we have no confidence on ourselves. We must isolates ourselves now and find solutions to our self generated problems.
Hmmm... The Saudis sent a chartered flight for the former PM, the party said he is going to discuss issues of national interest, meanwhile Mr. Sharif is waiting to get an audience. Embarrassment galore for Pakistan.
A thief remains a thief, no matter, how he looks or pretend to be innocent. And, wise people just do not want to associate with known criminals. This is what happed to Nawaz Sharif!