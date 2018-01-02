India repatriates deaf, mute Pakistani boy after seven months

India on Monday handed over a 12-year-old Pakistani boy to Pakistani authorities at Wagah Border crossing.

The boy with hearing and speech disabilities was arrested by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally entering India on May 17 last year, Dawn reported.

Hasnain Javed, of Bhambay Jhugian, Lahore had gone missing on May 1 and a report was lodged by his family with the Shadbagh police on May 2.

Later, the family of the boy identified him after watching news on TV channels. They reported that a deaf and mute boy was arrested by BSF for entering India without legal documents on May 17 and was sent to Amritsar jail.

On Dec 19, an Indian Juvenile Justice Board had released the boy because he had completed his sentence for the offence of entering India without valid documents.

Later, this was conveyed to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A Pakistani consular official accompanied the child to the Wagah Border, where Pakistan Rangers received him and handed him over to his family.

An official of the Child Welfare and Protection Bureau in Lahore earlier told Dawn that the boy was released from jail by the Indian court.

He said they had received direction from the ministry of foreign affairs to complete all legal formalities for shifting the boy to his family.

The boy was being held at a rehabilitation centre after being released from the jail.