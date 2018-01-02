DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India repatriates deaf, mute Pakistani boy after seven months

Saifullah CheemaJanuary 02, 2018

Email


India on Monday handed over a 12-year-old Pakistani boy to Pakistani authorities at Wagah Border crossing.

The boy with hearing and speech disabilities was arrested by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally entering India on May 17 last year, Dawn reported.

Hasnain Javed, of Bhambay Jhugian, Lahore had gone missing on May 1 and a report was lodged by his family with the Shadbagh police on May 2.

Later, the family of the boy identified him after watching news on TV channels. They reported that a deaf and mute boy was arrested by BSF for entering India without legal documents on May 17 and was sent to Amritsar jail.

On Dec 19, an Indian Juvenile Justice Board had released the boy because he had completed his sentence for the offence of entering India without valid documents.

Later, this was conveyed to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A Pakistani consular official accompanied the child to the Wagah Border, where Pakistan Rangers received him and handed him over to his family.

An official of the Child Welfare and Protection Bureau in Lahore earlier told Dawn that the boy was released from jail by the Indian court.

He said they had received direction from the ministry of foreign affairs to complete all legal formalities for shifting the boy to his family.

The boy was being held at a rehabilitation centre after being released from the jail.

PAK INDIA RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2018

Pak-India hope?

A GRIM year in Pakistan-India relations appears to have ended on a somewhat positive note with a meeting in Bangkok...
Petrol price increase
Updated January 02, 2018

Petrol price increase

Criticising government for increasing fuel prices represents regressive thinking.
January 02, 2018

Celebrations in Karachi

THE promising signs came early in the day when news bulletins on Dec 31 quoted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ...
To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...