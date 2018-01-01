Women, children among 6 dead as portion of Attock hospital collapses

At least six people were killed and more than 12 others injured when a portion of a hospital in Attock collapsed on Monday, reportedly following a cylinder explosion.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat confirmed to DawnNews that bodies of six people were recovered from the Asfandyar Bokhari Hospital, whereas more than 12 others were found injured. Two of the critically injured have been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi, he said.

He added that a portion of the hospital building seemed to have collapsed because of a cylinder blast, but a probe has been initiated to find more details that led to the incident.

According to the police, the explosion occurred in a three-room building being used as a VIP ward.

Police sources further said that the casualties were a result of the building's collapse and not because of the explosion itself.