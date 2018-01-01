DAWN.COM

Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa, others barred from collecting charity

Sanaullah Khan | Idrees SheikhUpdated January 01, 2018

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday prohibited the collection of donations by Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), the charity wing of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan hereby prohibits all companies from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee's consolidated list," read a notification issued by the commission.

In addition to JuD, the UNSC's list also includes Lashkar-e-Taiba itself, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), the Paasban-i-Ahle-Hadith and Pasban-i-Kashmir, among others.

The SECP notification further warned that non-compliance with the said ruling could result in a hefty monetary fine.

"The Government of Pakistan has already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs10 million for non-compliance on the sanctions regime being implemented," it said.

In early 2017, the federal government had launched a crackdown against JuD, placing Saeed under house arrest.

However, Saeed was released in November after the Lahore High Court refused to extend the period of his confinement.

JuD says will move court

Responding to reports that the government is also planning on seizing their assets, JuD and FIF said they will take the matter to the court.

“There are clear rulings of the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court that JuD is free to continue its welfare activities in Pakistan,” said JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid. “Yet the government still pulls such stunts for the appeasement of India.”

He further alleged: “The Modi government is toying with their Pakistani counterparts. Whenever India wants, it exerts pressure on our rulers, who then do even more than what’s asked of them, sometimes by making arrests and sometimes by disrupting our relief activities.”

shail
Jan 01, 2018 06:47pm

At last, showing some pine. Good Move

Dipak
Jan 01, 2018 07:12pm

Toooooo late .

Rajesh
Jan 01, 2018 07:25pm

Is it too little too late??

Naveen Reddy
Jan 01, 2018 07:27pm

Charity should always be allowed but make sure that money is spent on charity not on subvert activities. Why now is very interesting ? Is it because money will spent on political party not on subvert activities? I'm sure no one can answer that.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 01, 2018 07:33pm

The U.N. is requested to take on the responsibility of carrying on the humanitarian work which was being done by these organizations.

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 01, 2018 07:36pm

Very good move.

There should, however, be much more.

Akram
Jan 01, 2018 07:40pm

Believe this you will believe anything

Ashok
Jan 01, 2018 08:11pm

Mere Eyewash.

deepu
Jan 01, 2018 08:27pm

Action should be permanent not temporary........

PatGarin
Jan 01, 2018 08:27pm

@Rajesh it always has been, at least for the last 5 years it's been tltl

Gursharan Randhawa
Jan 01, 2018 09:37pm

Good move but timing indicates some external pressure.

