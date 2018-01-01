DAWN.COM

Pakistan has given us nothing but lies and deceit: US President Donald Trump

Dawn.comUpdated January 01, 2018

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday began his new year by accusing Pakistan of giving Washington "nothing but lies and deceit".

The US president also tweeted that Islamabad thinks of US leaders "as fools".

He said Washington had "foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years", but Pakistan had given "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help".

"No more," he added, without specifying what punitive actions — if any — his administration is considering.

The American president's tirade was responded to briefly by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who said Pakistan would "soon" show the world the "difference between facts and fiction."

The US president's tweet came in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced his administration's latest national security strategy.

During the announcement, the US president had been quick to remind Pakistan of its 'obligation' to help America "because it receives massive payments" from Washington every year.

"We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," the US president had said.

A Pentagon report to the US Congress, released to the media on Dec 17, had said Washington would also take 'unilateral steps' in areas of divergence with Pakistan while expanding cooperation between the two countries where their interests converge.

Subsequently, US Vice President Mike Pence had, in a surprise visit to Afghanistan's Bagram airbase on Dec 22, warned that Trump has "put Pakistan on notice" in what was the harshest US warning to Islamabad since the beginning of the Afghan war over 16 years ago.

Official sources had told Dawn last week that the Trump administration was also considering withholding $255 million from a fund meant to provide military training and equipment to Pakistan, adding to already existing cuts on reimbursements.

The Pakistan Army spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had at a press conference last week asserted that the aid Pakistan received from the US was "reimbursement for support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda."

"Had we not supported the US and Afghanistan, they would never have been able to defeat Al Qaeda," he had said.

"The armed forces are working with friends and want to continue doing so, but there can be no compromise on our national honour. We do not want a conflict with our friends, but will ensure the security of Pakistan," he had added.

His briefing was considered perhaps the strongest-ever reaction from Islamabad since US functionaries began alluding to the possibility of unilateral action.

Hitting back at the US, the civilian-controlled Foreign Office (FO) had also warned against the "malicious campaign" being "used to trivialise Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism", and noted that "allies do not put each other on notice."

The FO had further complained that recent US statements are "at variance with the extensive conversations we [Islamabad] have had with the US administration".

Srikanth
Jan 01, 2018 05:41pm

Time for action, words are enough

Amit Sharma
Jan 01, 2018 05:41pm

Plain speaking by the President of the world's most powerful nation. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan has the courage to refuse American aid and educated Pakistanis can take revenge by not applying for USA visas and residency.

Mark
Jan 01, 2018 05:43pm

Pakistan already done the job. If you want Pakistan to work for you then you have to give Pakistan 10 billion dollars per month. Because of inflation and devaluation the cost of doing work charges increased

XoF
Jan 01, 2018 05:45pm

@Amit Sharma Actually we did stop going there, but worry about your cheap IT lame professionals who still die to go there despite being insulted by the same great person that is making you feel better about your insecurities.

Bahar
Jan 01, 2018 05:51pm

Nothing will change. They both need each other. Game of nerves.

raj
Jan 01, 2018 05:57pm

very well said Mr. President.

The truth
Jan 01, 2018 05:58pm

@Amit Sharma its these greedy politicians who willingly accepted aid from the usa for their own political objectives without realizing there are strings attached. The common people of pakistan have never benefited a single iota from this aid and have always voiced their opposition againt the approaches of the americans

Shahrez Qureshi
Jan 01, 2018 06:06pm

@Amit Sharma

No, we might not be able to do that yet there are other things that we may be able to pull off.

We are not economically stable, terrorism is taking its toll and two of our neighbours are doing everything in their power to undermine us. Revolving door democracy coupled with Military rule that failed to invest in the development of physical infrastructure lead us here. Our nation's failure to unite against the adversities, its failure to recognise the power of its vote, its failure to successfully distribute and not just amass wealth and resources is to be blamed for that.

We may or may not be able to reject the aid. People among us may not stop applying for US visa.

But, let me tell you one thing I am very sure of: Every single one of us will fight till we die for the honour, sovereignty and freedom of our country.

Asif
Jan 01, 2018 06:07pm

@Amit Sharma Pakistan is not supposed to act like you expect. It is not the School Class-V, Class mates doing you and you. We , Pakistani besides differences, too respect Americans interms of their achievement in Health Sciences, Science & Technology and al lthey assited Pakistan in various fields. Only dialogue is the way which solve your problems otherwise sitting in a locked room like Kashmir would deteriorate pece and stability.

Out of Context
Jan 01, 2018 06:09pm

@srikanth, Pls do this adventure one time.

Aslam Qadri
Jan 01, 2018 06:12pm

Better Late, then never Mr. President, well done, Trump

Amir
Jan 01, 2018 06:17pm

Pakistan suffering for bad diplomacy and vacuum left by the absence of an active Foreign Minister. We can turn the table if government acts according to wishes of people, avoiding confrontations and keeping self respect with strong economy.

Ash
Jan 01, 2018 06:18pm

As a first step, let all Pakistanis in the US give up their passports and come back to Pakistan. Our govt can make suitable arrangements for them here. surely, these people can help in building pakistan and help make it a world superpower

Sheraz Ali
Jan 01, 2018 06:21pm

What you have given to the world so far? Not a single world leader like you so how can you just blame Pakistan...

Surya kant
Jan 01, 2018 06:30pm

Tough warning.

Surya kant
Jan 01, 2018 06:31pm

@Mark I liked your assessment. Very objective.

khanman
Jan 01, 2018 06:32pm

@Srikanth get ready for collateral damage :)

Kashmiri
Jan 01, 2018 06:39pm

Wake up call for each and every Pakistani . It is high time that Pakistanis elect a leader who refuses to bow before US dictates and show US its place once for all.

Jawad
Jan 01, 2018 06:41pm

Ignore Trump; just improve your nation everything will be fixed. IA.

Do not repeat past mistakes. Learn from them and come more strongly next time.

Hamza
Jan 01, 2018 06:44pm

this president will be American’s downfall, its insane how many quarrels he has stirred up in a period of one year! one after the other! thats what happens when you put a shrewd businessman incharge of a country.

Ali
Jan 01, 2018 06:44pm

All the blame lies on failed US policies in Afghanistan. US has failed in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen along with massive failure in Afghanistan due to it's own policies.

Rabrakha
Jan 01, 2018 06:45pm

@Ash Are you kidding. The way to fight this is to bring a change in Pakistan and the mindset of its leaders. Wake uo,the rouse is over.

Hani_Layyah
Jan 01, 2018 06:51pm

@XoF you nailed it bro

anonymous
Jan 01, 2018 06:52pm

Time is changing, we should too. Its time we stand on our feet, get rid of corrupt elements in our society and their corruption, and start depending on ourselves. Sometimes, worse things happen for one's own betterment..

Vijay
Jan 01, 2018 06:57pm

Why tough words on first day of the year.

AKKS
Jan 01, 2018 06:57pm

@Out of Context, “pls do this adventure one time”

Did you forget the adventure in 1971? You might say this is not 1971, but the result of the adventure will not be different even now ! You people are testing the patience of responsible nations.

sami
Jan 01, 2018 07:01pm

Powerful comments from US president. Whether you agree or disagree with the comments, this is the general perception in West. This is a wake up call that cannot be ignored Pak politicians.

Real Zak
Jan 01, 2018 07:03pm

@Mark Oldest profession?

Faisal Bajwa
Jan 01, 2018 07:04pm

@Jawad Exactly!

KD
Jan 01, 2018 07:07pm

@Shahrez Qureshi Very well said. It is not a question of living or dying for the naton's pride but to act in order to preserve it. A lot of pakistan's problems today exist because of the failure of its rulers to act in the best interests of the nation. If rulers start investing in the human resource development then people will start holding the govt accountable for their decisions and most of present day problems will get resolver automatically.

sam
Jan 01, 2018 07:08pm

@Amit Sharma I dont think educated Pakistanis are interested to get USA visa or PRs anymore. About 60% of H1Bs are given every year to Indians despite being offered less than average pay and being repetedly refused to enter USA working areas. As far as Mr Trump tweet is concerned, he must also know what scarifices Pakistan has given in last 15 years. We have lost over 30000 innocent lives as well as billions of dollars in partnership with USA in Afghanistan. Our economy has suffred major blow in last 70 years due to this partnership. We want to get rid of mean americans!

Aslam
Jan 01, 2018 07:09pm

We need to introspect....

Ravindra
Jan 01, 2018 07:11pm

@XoF Sour IT grapes

Ayub
Jan 01, 2018 07:12pm

The aid mentioned the president was given to a specific class of people-not the Pakistani nation as a whole.

Citizen
Jan 01, 2018 07:16pm

Tweet needs verification.

Vikram Singh
Jan 01, 2018 07:19pm

As usual most of the responses from Pakistani friends is emotional. They are talking about dying for their country and things like that which sounds really childish.This is the root cause of their problem. If you can't think objectively then you can't take corrective actions.

Harmony-1©
Jan 01, 2018 07:20pm

@XoF - A nice rejoinder for a comment that deserved it.

Ednan
Jan 01, 2018 07:27pm

Pointing finger on Pakistan, four fingers points back.

Chetan
Jan 01, 2018 07:30pm

@Shahrez Qureshi . Really like your thought process. Very simple ,straight and clear. Wish othe4s in your nation could think like this and focus on nation building rather than on conspiracies.

Karim
Jan 01, 2018 07:31pm

@Kashmiri look who is advising

Sangun
Jan 01, 2018 07:38pm

New Year gift from Trump to the Pakistanis

Lost cause
Jan 01, 2018 07:41pm

@Shahrez Qureshi Why always talk of dying? Would you not think of existing and creating better Pakistan? Would you not want to change 70 years old policies which never worked for you? Would you not want to live in peace with neighbor ever? Think about it

Parmjit Singh Bhatti
Jan 01, 2018 07:42pm

@Amir easier said than done

Safdar
Jan 01, 2018 07:46pm

The tweets of Mr Trump are not and will not give any benefit to American people.

NP
Jan 01, 2018 07:47pm

@Vijay, the storm is building and it is only a matter of time till it would come down hard.

GK
Jan 01, 2018 07:47pm

Well-done Mr Trump

Jared lee
Jan 01, 2018 07:49pm

The key word is, "No More." It applies to Pakistan too, no more favors from Pakistan to any country in the world. Good that both nations agree on 'No More' from their respective sides. One wonders what the issue is, they should not do anything more for each other.

Waqar
Jan 01, 2018 07:53pm

Two months ago President Trump in his tweets was praising Pakistan for it's efforts and support in combatting terrorism, why the sudden change in tune? Does 50,000+ Pakistani lives lost in this war on terrorism not matter to anyone?

Commentator
Jan 01, 2018 07:54pm

@Harmony-1© Self congratulations.

Aussie
Jan 01, 2018 07:55pm

@XoF That is a lie. Please check your facts see how many of your citizens applied for a US visa last year. Then check how many Pakistani’s came back from the US voluntarily. You can live in your delusional world as long you like, but the world has moved on!

Citizen
Jan 01, 2018 08:00pm

Sir Khawaja sahib first get confirmation of genuineness of tweet.

siva
Jan 01, 2018 08:05pm

Trump going in right direction !!!

asif
Jan 01, 2018 08:07pm

I don't think any aid cancellation will affect the average Pakistani. In any case, this money was not reaching to the average person OR it was not used for the actual purpose. Most of this money was only going to the corrupt people in position of power - politicians and their sycophants.

Overall - it is bad signal for Pakistan, in global political terms. US with it's influence on IMF and World bank will most likely corner Pakistan as currently the economy of Pakistan is in shambles.

Govind
Jan 01, 2018 08:09pm

Whether they like it or not USA cannot manage Afghanistan without support of Pakistan. This is a battle of nerve. Trump wants to extract more and more from Pakistan

MONIER
Jan 01, 2018 08:16pm

Mr. Trump President there are more pressing needs and issues around the world that need attention. Pakistan should be the least of your worries. Historically Pakistan has been a very compliant ally for the most part.

Asian Tiger
Jan 01, 2018 08:18pm

@Vikram Singh Its not matter of Pakistani emotions, its some thing height of stupidity from US President that such sensitive matter he tweets on day of celebrations rather than give positive remarks on cooperation with Pakistan Govt. and its people...

Rp
Jan 01, 2018 08:19pm

@Shahrez Qureshi - Nobel thought backed by good rational! I hope it does not come to the people laying their lives to defend your honor & sovereignty - as you said there are a lot more things you can do to get the country out of the mess it is in! The honour, sovereignty and freedom of the country will automatically follow.

imran
Jan 01, 2018 08:22pm

Never take the words of Trump seriously - I doubt he could even find Pakistan on the Map.

Jas
Jan 01, 2018 08:24pm

@XoF atleast they HAVE IT professionals.

Khan One
Jan 01, 2018 08:24pm

Strong message from PK:

We will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 01, 2018 08:24pm

@Vikram Singh - don't be so pessimistic and negative. And do not be under any illusion, we know, how to defend our country, and fully aware of our enemies. If war imposed upon us, then it will escalate and will be dangerous for region and beyond. Let's hope common sense prevails and war mongering politicians (from all sides) realise the risks and catastrophic consequences nuclear wars can cause for future generations!

Khan
Jan 01, 2018 08:25pm

Giving 33 billion dollar was in US interest not a charity given to Pakistan.

Goal
Jan 01, 2018 08:27pm

@Shahrez Qureshi fight for what ? You need to fight to internal issues of terror first

Ajamal
Jan 01, 2018 08:28pm

Only weak blame others for their failures.

Goal
Jan 01, 2018 08:30pm

@Ednan it looks good in saying but truth remain truth

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 01, 2018 08:32pm

@Amit Sharma - you are just trying to be naive and support war mongering rhetoric without realising the adverse consequences of the war. Look back the history of WW1, WW2 and adverse impact left behind and, as a result, world suffered for many years. War is not the answer, and let's hope common sense prevail from all sides and black clouds are subsided soon!

Atul
Jan 01, 2018 08:34pm

Simple, plain and straight forward talking by President Trump.

Nitin G
Jan 01, 2018 08:35pm

@Shahrez Qureshi said , " let me tell you one thing I am very sure of: Every single one of us will fight till we die for the honour, sovereignty and freedom of our country"

I think we should strive to make a world a better place. Peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is what the world wants. Not the peole dying for honor

Atul
Jan 01, 2018 08:36pm

@Out of Context : It was already done in the past, 1971 to be more precise.

-Manu USA
Jan 01, 2018 08:38pm

Pakistan needs to change for good. Message is very clear. Pakistan debt is coming and there is no way to get economy fixed with foreign money. Corruption, n terrorism has to be fixed.

TOM, USA
Jan 01, 2018 08:38pm

US Dont blame Pakistan for your losses in Afghanistan. In fact no body has won in Afghanistan. AS British.

Mann
Jan 01, 2018 08:43pm

Get ready. Make preparations. Get your affairs in order Pakistan.

Guest
Jan 01, 2018 08:48pm

If there is one thing that can be learned from all the tweets in his first year in office, it is that they are wildly unpredictable. Every single tweet should not be taken seriously, although the tweets themselves may be indicative of the kind of information he is being given. I wouldn't be surprised if some other favorable news reached him tomorrow and he says Pakistan is our greatest ally.

TBH
Jan 01, 2018 09:12pm

@Harmony-1© delusion or illusion? Just see the big picture and see where pakistan stands

Anyt
Jan 01, 2018 09:13pm

@Khan We should have declined it or if we took

It then we should carry out what was promised

scientist
Jan 01, 2018 09:13pm

Looks like 2018 is going to be tough for Pakistan. Good Luck!!

HWH
Jan 01, 2018 09:14pm

Countdown started or what? All the best.

Vikram Sharma
Jan 01, 2018 09:23pm

@Shahrez Qureshi I tip my hat to your words filled with pure emotions Qureshi sahib. No doubt each one of you has the similar zeal to fight for honour. But emotions often overshadow rationality. What this guy is asking for....is actually in your own interests...and ours too. A stable and developing Pakistan, away from religious fanaticism, is what we also want.

point of view
Jan 01, 2018 09:23pm

No double game be continued...

Saqib Ghumman
Jan 01, 2018 09:29pm

Trump have no clue what he is talking about..

twopat
Jan 01, 2018 09:30pm

@Khan US has given $14.573 billion to Pakistan under the C.S.F. out of this $ 33 Billions. This is NOT aid. Pakistan has suffered $ 100 Billion and thousands of deaths, injuries etc. as a result of this war.

TBH
Jan 01, 2018 09:33pm

@XoF ask the CEO of Google and Microsoft how cheap they are

Aries
Jan 01, 2018 09:34pm

Bad luck Pakistan!

change or no change
Jan 01, 2018 09:36pm

Will Pakistan change its policy after this statement by Mr.Trump or will it keep doing the same thing as in the past rejecting the aid.

AK
Jan 01, 2018 09:38pm

Trump is straight forward President who calling a spade a spade.

Athar
Jan 01, 2018 09:45pm

Mr. President Pakistan has fought your war, your remarks will just add insult to injury of our sacrifices.

losing
Jan 01, 2018 09:51pm

Trump seems to be losing patience on Pakistan.

