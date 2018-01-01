Pakistan has given us nothing but lies and deceit: US President Donald Trump
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday began his new year by accusing Pakistan of giving Washington "nothing but lies and deceit".
The US president also tweeted that Islamabad thinks of US leaders "as fools".
He said Washington had "foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years", but Pakistan had given "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help".
"No more," he added, without specifying what punitive actions — if any — his administration is considering.
The American president's tirade was responded to briefly by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who said Pakistan would "soon" show the world the "difference between facts and fiction."
The US president's tweet came in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced his administration's latest national security strategy.
During the announcement, the US president had been quick to remind Pakistan of its 'obligation' to help America "because it receives massive payments" from Washington every year.
"We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," the US president had said.
A Pentagon report to the US Congress, released to the media on Dec 17, had said Washington would also take 'unilateral steps' in areas of divergence with Pakistan while expanding cooperation between the two countries where their interests converge.
Subsequently, US Vice President Mike Pence had, in a surprise visit to Afghanistan's Bagram airbase on Dec 22, warned that Trump has "put Pakistan on notice" in what was the harshest US warning to Islamabad since the beginning of the Afghan war over 16 years ago.
Official sources had told Dawn last week that the Trump administration was also considering withholding $255 million from a fund meant to provide military training and equipment to Pakistan, adding to already existing cuts on reimbursements.
The Pakistan Army spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had at a press conference last week asserted that the aid Pakistan received from the US was "reimbursement for support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda."
"Had we not supported the US and Afghanistan, they would never have been able to defeat Al Qaeda," he had said.
"The armed forces are working with friends and want to continue doing so, but there can be no compromise on our national honour. We do not want a conflict with our friends, but will ensure the security of Pakistan," he had added.
His briefing was considered perhaps the strongest-ever reaction from Islamabad since US functionaries began alluding to the possibility of unilateral action.
Hitting back at the US, the civilian-controlled Foreign Office (FO) had also warned against the "malicious campaign" being "used to trivialise Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism", and noted that "allies do not put each other on notice."
The FO had further complained that recent US statements are "at variance with the extensive conversations we [Islamabad] have had with the US administration".
Time for action, words are enough
Plain speaking by the President of the world's most powerful nation. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan has the courage to refuse American aid and educated Pakistanis can take revenge by not applying for USA visas and residency.
Pakistan already done the job. If you want Pakistan to work for you then you have to give Pakistan 10 billion dollars per month. Because of inflation and devaluation the cost of doing work charges increased
@Amit Sharma Actually we did stop going there, but worry about your cheap IT lame professionals who still die to go there despite being insulted by the same great person that is making you feel better about your insecurities.
Nothing will change. They both need each other. Game of nerves.
very well said Mr. President.
@Amit Sharma its these greedy politicians who willingly accepted aid from the usa for their own political objectives without realizing there are strings attached. The common people of pakistan have never benefited a single iota from this aid and have always voiced their opposition againt the approaches of the americans
@Amit Sharma
No, we might not be able to do that yet there are other things that we may be able to pull off.
We are not economically stable, terrorism is taking its toll and two of our neighbours are doing everything in their power to undermine us. Revolving door democracy coupled with Military rule that failed to invest in the development of physical infrastructure lead us here. Our nation's failure to unite against the adversities, its failure to recognise the power of its vote, its failure to successfully distribute and not just amass wealth and resources is to be blamed for that.
We may or may not be able to reject the aid. People among us may not stop applying for US visa.
But, let me tell you one thing I am very sure of: Every single one of us will fight till we die for the honour, sovereignty and freedom of our country.
@Amit Sharma Pakistan is not supposed to act like you expect. It is not the School Class-V, Class mates doing you and you. We , Pakistani besides differences, too respect Americans interms of their achievement in Health Sciences, Science & Technology and al lthey assited Pakistan in various fields. Only dialogue is the way which solve your problems otherwise sitting in a locked room like Kashmir would deteriorate pece and stability.
@srikanth, Pls do this adventure one time.
Better Late, then never Mr. President, well done, Trump
Pakistan suffering for bad diplomacy and vacuum left by the absence of an active Foreign Minister. We can turn the table if government acts according to wishes of people, avoiding confrontations and keeping self respect with strong economy.
As a first step, let all Pakistanis in the US give up their passports and come back to Pakistan. Our govt can make suitable arrangements for them here. surely, these people can help in building pakistan and help make it a world superpower
What you have given to the world so far? Not a single world leader like you so how can you just blame Pakistan...
Tough warning.
@Mark I liked your assessment. Very objective.
@Srikanth get ready for collateral damage :)
Wake up call for each and every Pakistani . It is high time that Pakistanis elect a leader who refuses to bow before US dictates and show US its place once for all.
Ignore Trump; just improve your nation everything will be fixed. IA.
Do not repeat past mistakes. Learn from them and come more strongly next time.
this president will be American’s downfall, its insane how many quarrels he has stirred up in a period of one year! one after the other! thats what happens when you put a shrewd businessman incharge of a country.
All the blame lies on failed US policies in Afghanistan. US has failed in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen along with massive failure in Afghanistan due to it's own policies.
@Ash Are you kidding. The way to fight this is to bring a change in Pakistan and the mindset of its leaders. Wake uo,the rouse is over.
@XoF you nailed it bro
Time is changing, we should too. Its time we stand on our feet, get rid of corrupt elements in our society and their corruption, and start depending on ourselves. Sometimes, worse things happen for one's own betterment..
Why tough words on first day of the year.
@Out of Context, “pls do this adventure one time”
Did you forget the adventure in 1971? You might say this is not 1971, but the result of the adventure will not be different even now ! You people are testing the patience of responsible nations.
Powerful comments from US president. Whether you agree or disagree with the comments, this is the general perception in West. This is a wake up call that cannot be ignored Pak politicians.
@Mark Oldest profession?
@Jawad Exactly!
@Shahrez Qureshi Very well said. It is not a question of living or dying for the naton's pride but to act in order to preserve it. A lot of pakistan's problems today exist because of the failure of its rulers to act in the best interests of the nation. If rulers start investing in the human resource development then people will start holding the govt accountable for their decisions and most of present day problems will get resolver automatically.
@Amit Sharma I dont think educated Pakistanis are interested to get USA visa or PRs anymore. About 60% of H1Bs are given every year to Indians despite being offered less than average pay and being repetedly refused to enter USA working areas. As far as Mr Trump tweet is concerned, he must also know what scarifices Pakistan has given in last 15 years. We have lost over 30000 innocent lives as well as billions of dollars in partnership with USA in Afghanistan. Our economy has suffred major blow in last 70 years due to this partnership. We want to get rid of mean americans!
We need to introspect....
@XoF Sour IT grapes
The aid mentioned the president was given to a specific class of people-not the Pakistani nation as a whole.
Tweet needs verification.
As usual most of the responses from Pakistani friends is emotional. They are talking about dying for their country and things like that which sounds really childish.This is the root cause of their problem. If you can't think objectively then you can't take corrective actions.
@XoF - A nice rejoinder for a comment that deserved it.
Pointing finger on Pakistan, four fingers points back.
@Shahrez Qureshi . Really like your thought process. Very simple ,straight and clear. Wish othe4s in your nation could think like this and focus on nation building rather than on conspiracies.
@Kashmiri look who is advising
New Year gift from Trump to the Pakistanis
@Shahrez Qureshi Why always talk of dying? Would you not think of existing and creating better Pakistan? Would you not want to change 70 years old policies which never worked for you? Would you not want to live in peace with neighbor ever? Think about it
@Amir easier said than done
The tweets of Mr Trump are not and will not give any benefit to American people.
@Vijay, the storm is building and it is only a matter of time till it would come down hard.
Well-done Mr Trump
The key word is, "No More." It applies to Pakistan too, no more favors from Pakistan to any country in the world. Good that both nations agree on 'No More' from their respective sides. One wonders what the issue is, they should not do anything more for each other.
Two months ago President Trump in his tweets was praising Pakistan for it's efforts and support in combatting terrorism, why the sudden change in tune? Does 50,000+ Pakistani lives lost in this war on terrorism not matter to anyone?
@Harmony-1© Self congratulations.
@XoF That is a lie. Please check your facts see how many of your citizens applied for a US visa last year. Then check how many Pakistani’s came back from the US voluntarily. You can live in your delusional world as long you like, but the world has moved on!
Sir Khawaja sahib first get confirmation of genuineness of tweet.
Trump going in right direction !!!
I don't think any aid cancellation will affect the average Pakistani. In any case, this money was not reaching to the average person OR it was not used for the actual purpose. Most of this money was only going to the corrupt people in position of power - politicians and their sycophants.
Overall - it is bad signal for Pakistan, in global political terms. US with it's influence on IMF and World bank will most likely corner Pakistan as currently the economy of Pakistan is in shambles.
Whether they like it or not USA cannot manage Afghanistan without support of Pakistan. This is a battle of nerve. Trump wants to extract more and more from Pakistan
Mr. Trump President there are more pressing needs and issues around the world that need attention. Pakistan should be the least of your worries. Historically Pakistan has been a very compliant ally for the most part.
@Vikram Singh Its not matter of Pakistani emotions, its some thing height of stupidity from US President that such sensitive matter he tweets on day of celebrations rather than give positive remarks on cooperation with Pakistan Govt. and its people...
@Shahrez Qureshi - Nobel thought backed by good rational! I hope it does not come to the people laying their lives to defend your honor & sovereignty - as you said there are a lot more things you can do to get the country out of the mess it is in! The honour, sovereignty and freedom of the country will automatically follow.
Never take the words of Trump seriously - I doubt he could even find Pakistan on the Map.
@XoF atleast they HAVE IT professionals.
Strong message from PK:
We will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..
@Vikram Singh - don't be so pessimistic and negative. And do not be under any illusion, we know, how to defend our country, and fully aware of our enemies. If war imposed upon us, then it will escalate and will be dangerous for region and beyond. Let's hope common sense prevails and war mongering politicians (from all sides) realise the risks and catastrophic consequences nuclear wars can cause for future generations!
Giving 33 billion dollar was in US interest not a charity given to Pakistan.
@Shahrez Qureshi fight for what ? You need to fight to internal issues of terror first
Only weak blame others for their failures.
@Ednan it looks good in saying but truth remain truth
@Amit Sharma - you are just trying to be naive and support war mongering rhetoric without realising the adverse consequences of the war. Look back the history of WW1, WW2 and adverse impact left behind and, as a result, world suffered for many years. War is not the answer, and let's hope common sense prevail from all sides and black clouds are subsided soon!
Simple, plain and straight forward talking by President Trump.
@Shahrez Qureshi said , " let me tell you one thing I am very sure of: Every single one of us will fight till we die for the honour, sovereignty and freedom of our country"
I think we should strive to make a world a better place. Peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is what the world wants. Not the peole dying for honor
@Out of Context : It was already done in the past, 1971 to be more precise.
Pakistan needs to change for good. Message is very clear. Pakistan debt is coming and there is no way to get economy fixed with foreign money. Corruption, n terrorism has to be fixed.
US Dont blame Pakistan for your losses in Afghanistan. In fact no body has won in Afghanistan. AS British.
Get ready. Make preparations. Get your affairs in order Pakistan.
If there is one thing that can be learned from all the tweets in his first year in office, it is that they are wildly unpredictable. Every single tweet should not be taken seriously, although the tweets themselves may be indicative of the kind of information he is being given. I wouldn't be surprised if some other favorable news reached him tomorrow and he says Pakistan is our greatest ally.
@Harmony-1© delusion or illusion? Just see the big picture and see where pakistan stands
@Khan We should have declined it or if we took
It then we should carry out what was promised
Looks like 2018 is going to be tough for Pakistan. Good Luck!!
Countdown started or what? All the best.
@Shahrez Qureshi I tip my hat to your words filled with pure emotions Qureshi sahib. No doubt each one of you has the similar zeal to fight for honour. But emotions often overshadow rationality. What this guy is asking for....is actually in your own interests...and ours too. A stable and developing Pakistan, away from religious fanaticism, is what we also want.
No double game be continued...
Trump have no clue what he is talking about..
@Khan US has given $14.573 billion to Pakistan under the C.S.F. out of this $ 33 Billions. This is NOT aid. Pakistan has suffered $ 100 Billion and thousands of deaths, injuries etc. as a result of this war.
@XoF ask the CEO of Google and Microsoft how cheap they are
Bad luck Pakistan!
Will Pakistan change its policy after this statement by Mr.Trump or will it keep doing the same thing as in the past rejecting the aid.
Trump is straight forward President who calling a spade a spade.
Mr. President Pakistan has fought your war, your remarks will just add insult to injury of our sacrifices.
Trump seems to be losing patience on Pakistan.