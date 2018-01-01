DAWN.COM

Pak-India cricket series unlikely in light of 'high number of LoC violations': Sushma Swaraj

Dawn.comJanuary 01, 2018

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has poured cold water on the possibility of resumption of cricketing ties with Pakistan, citing the frequent exchange of firing at the Line of Control (LoC) as the reason, the Times of India reported on Monday.

Swaraj made the comments at a meeting of the consultative committee attached to the Indian foreign ministry. "The high number of cross-border firings did not set the tone for engagements such as a cricket series," Swaraj was quoted as saying.

The foreign minister was replying to a query on whether restarting the long-suspended cricket exchange could be an option for easing tensions between the two countries.

Due to political tensions, the two arch-rivals haven't faced each other in a bilateral cricket series since Pakistan's tour of India during the 2012-13 season. Meanwhile, the 2005-06 series remains India's last visit of Pakistan, with the Men in Blue failing to honour at least two bilateral series despite the existence of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries' cricket boards.

The Indian minister, speaking on the issue of tension along the LoC, said that 800 cross-border violations took place in 2017, Times of India reported.

Swaraj's remarks would not bring any joy for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which, in November, sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, seeking up to $70 million in damages for failing to play two contractually agreed upon bilateral series.

On Sunday, in an interview with The Week, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi stressed upon the importance — both financial and otherwise — of Indo-Pak cricket series, urging the two countries to set aside their political differences for the sake of the game.

"It is absolutely vital that the two countries play against each other," he said in the interview. "There is no doubt that India-Pakistan is the most exciting series, much ahead of the Ashes. It is also important, both, in terms of eyeballs and financial health of the two boards."

Talha
Jan 01, 2018 03:45pm

No Mr. Sethi its not vital for both countries to play each other. Stop beghing thankless indians, we do not want any cricket or anything with you at all.

Aslam Qadri
Jan 01, 2018 03:59pm

Absolutely Correct Ms.Swaraj, well said.

Ahmad
Jan 01, 2018 04:01pm

Excuse after excuse. I do not trust this lady's words anymore.

Naveen Reddy
Jan 01, 2018 04:08pm

Sports are only between friendly nations. You can't have both sports and enmity at the same time.

Harmony-1©
Jan 01, 2018 04:08pm

Nice excuse for own violations!

Mesmeric
Jan 01, 2018 04:30pm

Good reply Ms. Swaraj We are proud of you

Gaurav
Jan 01, 2018 04:43pm

@Ahmad - "I do not trust this lady's words anymore."

As if it matters. What matters is we Indians trust her.

isha
Jan 01, 2018 04:44pm

I am so tired of PCB asking BCCI for a cricket series. PCB have some self respect and do us all a favor play series with other countries

shail
Jan 01, 2018 05:28pm

When PCB will stop asking ?

Leo
Jan 01, 2018 05:38pm

@Harmony-1© zero credibility, no one listens to you.

South Asian
Jan 01, 2018 05:47pm

As a common citizen & cricket lover I feel playing sports and other cultural exchange can be a way forward in the long dead relationship but lack of trust and blame game wont let it happen, hope good days will come

Syed Husain
Jan 01, 2018 06:27pm

It is suggested that somone should advise Sushma Jee on the subject of "Sports Diplomacy".

Akram
Jan 01, 2018 06:49pm

Hardly surprising following their thrashing in WC back in June.

Fried Chillies
Jan 01, 2018 06:51pm

Give peace a chance first. Cricket can wait

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 01, 2018 07:14pm

It is a two way street, Ms. Swaraj. The violations from your side have been never ending.

Shree
Jan 01, 2018 07:25pm

@Ahmad This is call Straight word with no comma and exclamation.

Safdar
Jan 01, 2018 07:25pm

I think this is an excuse as Indians are scared what if they lose the series.

Janib
Jan 01, 2018 07:28pm

BCCI is not dependent upon an Indo-Pak cricket series for generating revenue. It is imperative upon PCB to stop asking rather begging for that. We need to focus upon bringing cricket to pakistan so that other teams visit frequently

A shah
Jan 01, 2018 08:09pm

Good move.

dost
Jan 01, 2018 08:17pm

many more important issues waiting to get resolved prior to cricket.... terrorism/incursion/violence at LOC all matters

Vn
Jan 01, 2018 08:43pm

@Gaurav well said

Vn
Jan 01, 2018 08:44pm

Well said

Teacher
Jan 01, 2018 09:21pm

Childish. Politicians from both side of the borders needs to grow up and have a dialogue on this issue rather than talking about pathetic issues.

YOGI
Jan 01, 2018 09:43pm

@Teacher : You think cross border terrorism is childish issue? You need to grow up first.

