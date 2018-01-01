Elections Act gives party heads power to 'control Parliament', Sheikh Rashid's lawyer argues in SC
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday declared multiple petitions challenging the Election Act 2017 maintainable, and issued notices to the defence and prosecution ─ including former premier Nawaz Sharif ─ in reference to the case.
Several petitions had been filed against the Election Act 2017 by the PPP, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, Jamshed Dasti, and others in 2017. The petitioners have objected to an amendment to elections laws that permit a disqualified politician to head a political party.
Sheikh Rashid's lawyer Farrogh Naseem maintained before the three-judge bench that it was the citizens' right to be governed by an honest person.
He said that the Election Act was passed in Senate by a margin of only a single vote. The CJP, however, dismissed this argument, saying that "one vote was enough to pass a law".
Naseem asserted that it is compulsory that a political party's head be sadiq (truthful) and ameen (trustworthy) as per Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.
"If a person's membership of the Parliament has been terminated, he cannot head a political party ─ is that what you are trying to say?" the CJP asked, adding that he was being very careful with the usage of the term 'disqualified'.
Naseem responded that Article 63 gave the party chief authority to issue tickets to party members to contest for seats in the assembly, and thus the power to "control members of Parliament".
During the hearing, the CJP had earlier described the petitions as "political", and had rejected the appeal by one of the petitioners that asked the SC to "issue a notice" to the defence.
"We cannot issue a notice or nullify a law just because someone has filed a petition," Justice Nisar had told the prosecution. "You need to prepare a strong case to convince the court."
He further remarked that the SC has never annulled any law passed by Parliament, which is the "supreme lawmaking body".
"There is no precedent of the Supreme Court nullifying a law passed by the Parliament," he said, adding that the court has to "abide by the law".
The case was adjourned until January 23.
Comments (8)
The big question is can a convicted dishonest person declared by SC, be allowed to head a party& dictate his party govt decision making ??? if so then ajmal pahari & blouch & AH will also ask for the same treatment under this law ...
"The case was adjourned until January 23." That tells it all.
It is a good decision of the Honorable Supreme Court because for obvious reasons a "disqualified" person cannot be made Head of a political party. The reasons advanced by Mr Farough Based, the advocate, are very cogent and have a force of wisdom.
It seems this case like others will linger on as well, and like to waste time and tax payers money. Why our judges makes political cases complicated and fail to make logical decisions based on evidence, law and constitutional parameters? Law should be free from any influence and sane for all, but in our country, there are double standards, one for rich and famous and one for poor and ordinary citizen. We all to voice our opinion against injustice, inequality and demand for change - this is the only way forward and to have a corruption free society!
Jan 23rd??!!!! Why so long????
The argument of Party head with power to pick party members to content election is convicted, then he will definitely not do justice or could not be able to choose the right person.
The question which may be raised as any person who had majority in parliament can make or ammend the constitution just for sake his wish or desire. Can SCP let anybody to use parlimentary majoirty to do anything he likes. If this iscase then in few years thisconstitution become no worthy.
Case is political and based on petitikner’s fear of losing electiion. If one vote is not enough then not drawing a salary from a son and not declaring is not enough to convict someone and declare him dishonest.