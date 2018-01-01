Pakistan, India swap list of prisoners with start of new year

The Pakistani government on Monday handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners held in the country to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office in a press release said that a list of Pakistani prisoners was also given to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The FO said that the step is "consistent with the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively."

According to the press release, Pakistan will release 146 fishermen on January 8. This comes in addition to the 145 fishermen that the Pakistani authorities released on December 28.

Pakistan has continued to show India goodwill gestures, the latest of which was the release of 145 Indian fishermen who were sent back home on December 28, days after Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav's meeting with his family.

India has since then delayed the visa process for Pakistani pilgrims who wished to visit the country for the Urs of Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia.