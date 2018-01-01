DAWN.COM

3 security officials among 8 injured in twin Chaman blasts

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 01, 2018

At least eight people were injured, including three security officials in two separate bomb blasts in Chaman, DawnNews reported on Monday.

The first attack, which injured two people, took place near an under-construction building on Chaman's Mall Road. According to police sources, an improvised explosive device was placed near the building by unknown persons.

Six people, including three security officials, were wounded in the second attack near a police checkpost in the same area.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where an emergency was imposed. Police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site of the blasts where an investigation is underway.

The twin attacks in Chaman are the first incident of terrorism in Pakistan in 2018.

In 2017, Pakistan saw a rise in terror attacks against security forces and government officials.

Read about 2017 terror incidents here: 2017 in review — Major terror attacks to strike Pakistan this year

The most prominent attacks ─ both bomb blasts and shootings ─ on senior police officials took place in Balochistan.

District Police Officer Killa Abdullah Sajid Mohmand, DIG Police Telecommunication Hamid Shakeel Sabir, SP Muhammad Ilyas and SP Mubarak Shah were among senior security officials that were killed in terror attacks carried out by different militant outfits.

Against the backdrop of the renewed wave of targeted attacks against senior police officers in Balochistan, Gen Bajwa said the "terrorists in desperation" were targeting law enforcement agencies and soft targets since there had been a phenomenal reduction in targeted killings on sectarian grounds in the province.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN Pakistan

Missing person
Jan 01, 2018 12:15pm

RIP. New year new start. I condemn

ajay
Jan 01, 2018 01:52pm

Blasting start to new year.

