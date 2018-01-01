Nawaz Sharif not negotiating any deal with Saudi Arabia, insists spokesperson
ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected as speculative a news report published in sections of international and national press that Mr Sharif is negotiating a deal with the help of Saudi Arabia to avoid accountability.
Terming the story unfounded, the spokesperson said Mr Sharif was visiting Saudi Arabia due to his long-standing relations with the royal family and in his capacity as the head of the ruling party, a press release issued on Sunday said.
“He has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits,” it said.
The spokesperson said record bore out that Mr Sharif held all state institutions, including the army and the superior courts, in high esteem.
Leaders living in people’s hearts can’t be exiled, says adviser to PM
“Nawaz Sharif has not only abided by the decisions of superior courts but also associated himself with ongoing investigations in politically motivated cases against him,” he added.
Though Mr Sharif believed that he was innocent, he promptly resigned after a decision of the court. Mr Sharif is confident that he would come out clean, the spokesperson emphasised.
“There is no ban on the movement of Nawaz Sharif and, therefore, the question of seeking any permission does not arise. Similarly there is no truth in the rumours of rift within his family,” he said.
The spokesperson expressed disappointment and surprise that the story was published in violation of established norms and ethics without taking the version of all concerned. He advised media organisations to approach him before filing a story.
Meanwhile, adviser to the prime minister on national history and literary heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president was all set to launch a full-fledged mass-contact drive by next Sunday.
Speaking at a PTV talk show, he rejected the news reports spreading rumours about Mr Sharif’s possible exile, saying that he stood tall and would continue to do so.
In reply to a question about the ongoing visit of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, he said those spreading such propaganda desired to make news out of their wishful thinking without knowing that “leaders living in the hearts of the people could neither be exiled nor disqualified”.
Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2018
Comments (32)
So, what exactly are the Sharif brothers and other members of their family doing in KSA? Is KSA the real third empire for Sharif family?
I wish king sukiman put Nawaz behind the bar in KSA
Living in hearts of people what a Joke! This man Nawaz is banned 4 life and thrown out a sitting PM chair by our Honorable Supreme court of Pakistan because of Corruption and lying to people of Pakistan and their Supreme Court.
Thank you Justice Nisar and Bench for justice.
Sharif family change their name to guilty family
Nobody is above the law including the one who (allegedly) lives in people's hearts
Even if Jinnah committed a crime, i will call for the punishment. Nobody above law
There is a limit to make entire nation fool. PMLN is continually busy in doing so. Entire nation knows why the Sharifs have been summoned in Saudia.
How much you lie PMLN everyone know you made a deal in past now deny that would change nothing. You did it then you may do it now. You are a hypocrite party.
“leaders living in the hearts of the people could neither be exiled nor disqualified” We are talking about corrupt rulers, not leaders.
did he spare anyone...I guess politic, power, influence is a tyrant sparing none.
Nawaz will do us a favor if he stays there
Yes; there is no deal, it is fact. Factual position is that both have been summoned by Saudia because apprehended members of royal family have revealed that they have joint ventures with Sharif family of Pakistan which involves corruption charges. That’s why Shabaz Sharif has been called under official protocol being sitting chief minister of Pakistan and also have some regards being Pakistani. Moreover they still have some trust on Shahbaz but no trust on Nawaz. They want to convey this family to settle the laundered money issue either outside court or face the legal actions. Nawaz has gone at his own with no call from Kingdom. They are only negotiating with Shahbaz, rest of the Nawaz bunch are sitting outside the court room waiting for outcome of the talks. Reliable sources have indicated that Nawaz has principally agreed to pay back the laundered money to Saudia quietly so that it doesn’t affect his political and electioneering campaign in Pakistan owing to impending elections. So Pakistani nation must know the real face of Nawaz; the corrupt and dishonest personality.
I’ll have to stab my heart now
We Pakistanis have no heart for any political party or it's leader. They are all self serving. We want leaders who serve Pakistan and these people are not them
More appropriate to say "Leaders living in peoples pockets".
Liars.
Shariffs have never told the truth in their lives.
He should have been dealt like Sadaam and Ghadaffi.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan True well said.
Meanwhile Geo reports Nawaz in SA to discuss "matters of national security!"
"He has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits,” This made me laugh so hard. A person whose business expanded exponentially in the middle east has the audacity to give such a statement.. just wow..
us being nation who's ignorance does not read between the lines. the way pmln has politicize the whole corruption of sharif's, people will been seen saying they are innocent and will vote them again.
We should learn to respect Elected Pakistani Leaders by Pakistani peoples and not to trash our Country Image in the world.
@WM or better still under the sword!!
Where is People’s Court (Awam ki adaalat) now these Nawaz League politicians make so much noise of ???
In my view, Sharif brothers mystery visit to KSA entails two possibilities, first, begging for NRO and safe passage from court cases, and second, they are summoned to explain their money laundering activities whilst they were in exile there 17 years ago. It will soon be revealed, and let's wait and see!
irfan is a massive liar like his master nawaz, i do not see any nro infact the only link i see is the moment showbaz signed papers the two sons of former ruler of kingdom were released, looks like they sent the plane to get showbaz in SA so he can as their partner in crime pay off the money
I hope Hon Crown Prince MSA, get a couple if chqs signed from sharif brothers and give it to Pak as he is doing with the Prince of Ritz Hotel.
How far beyond reality and truth a spokesperson and adviser can paint a picture comes out so clearly is evident from their narrations of the person they have set out to defend. Reality is diametrically opposite to what they have have claimed/said. Just listen to the person(s) himself. What morals, ethics, national interests?
Please don't make news out of some peoples statements what is their credibility and your news credibility
@SAK what a plausible story. Please wait and see. don't make imaginary story.
I would rather be heartless than allow the Sharifs to live in it!