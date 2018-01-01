Nawaz Sharif not negotiating any deal with Saudi Arabia, insists spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected as speculative a news report published in sections of international and national press that Mr Sharif is negotiating a deal with the help of Saudi Arabia to avoid accountability.

Terming the story unfounded, the spokesperson said Mr Sharif was visiting Saudi Arabia due to his long-standing relations with the royal family and in his capacity as the head of the ruling party, a press release issued on Sunday said.

“He has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits,” it said.

The spokesperson said record bore out that Mr Sharif held all state institutions, including the army and the superior courts, in high esteem.

Leaders living in people’s hearts can’t be exiled, says adviser to PM

“Nawaz Sharif has not only abided by the decisions of superior courts but also associated himself with ongoing investigations in politically motivated cases against him,” he added.

Though Mr Sharif believed that he was innocent, he promptly resigned after a decision of the court. Mr Sharif is confident that he would come out clean, the spokesperson emphasised.

“There is no ban on the movement of Nawaz Sharif and, therefore, the question of seeking any permission does not arise. Similarly there is no truth in the rumours of rift within his family,” he said.

The spokesperson expressed disappointment and surprise that the story was published in violation of established norms and ethics without taking the version of all concerned. He advised media organisations to approach him before filing a story.

Meanwhile, adviser to the prime minister on national history and literary heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president was all set to launch a full-fledged mass-contact drive by next Sunday.

Speaking at a PTV talk show, he rejected the news reports spreading rumours about Mr Sharif’s possible exile, saying that he stood tall and would continue to do so.

In reply to a question about the ongoing visit of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, he said those spreading such propaganda desired to make news out of their wishful thinking without knowing that “leaders living in the hearts of the people could neither be exiled nor disqualified”.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2018