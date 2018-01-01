Pakistan, India NSAs hold secret dialogue
NEW DELHI / ISLAMABAD: Even as the Indian media was showering Pakistan with insults on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his wife and mother and the Indian parliament was raising the emotional pitch over claims of misbehaviour by Pakistanis with the two women, the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the two countries were meeting secretly in Bangkok on Dec 26, possibly to avoid more serious missteps, news reports claimed on Sunday.
According to the Indian Express, the meeting between retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and Ajit Doval took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in the Thai capital. The venue and date of the meeting were not linked to trip of Jadhav’s wife and mother to Islamabad and had been decided between the two sides earlier in December. It was, as the Express reported, a “pre-scheduled meeting”.
The newspaper said the Bangkok meeting, which was not confirmed by any official source, came in the wake of a sharp statement by Gen Janjua on India-Pakistan relations. On Dec 18, addressing a national security seminar in Islamabad, Gen Janjua, according to the newspaper, had cautioned: “The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out.”
He also reportedly stated that special efforts were needed to maintain balance in South Asia, which was “a mistake away” from a major catastrophe.
In stark contrast to the media handling of the two NSAs’ meeting by Indian officials, it was confirmed to Dawn by a senior National Security Division official, who said it took place on Wednesday (Dec 27).
Janjua raises issue of targeting of civilians along LoC; Doval talks of infiltration
According to the Pakistani official, the context of the meeting was important as it followed a goodwill gesture by Islamabad of allowing Jadhav to meet his family members, although the event degenerated into a diplomatic spat over how the meeting was conducted by the Pakistani side. But when seen together, it becomes clear that both sides are secretly working to mend fences.
“The meeting was good. Mr Doval’s tone and tenor was friendly and positive,” the source who had been briefed about the meeting disclosed.
Both sides had agreed to keep the meeting secret, but once the Indian side “did not live up to its commitment” and information about it began appearing in Indian media, Pakistani officials too started sharing their impressions about the interaction.
They thought the meeting was useful and said it might help in restarting some sort of engagement at the diplomatic level as well.
The Indian Express appeared to link the Bangkok meeting with Gen Janjua’s meeting on Thursday with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence in Raiwind. The meeting reportedly lasted five hours, and included discussions on matters of national security, relations with Pakistan’s neighbouring countries and terrorism.
Dawn had cited a PML-N leader quoting Sharif as saying at the meeting: “There is a dire need to improve ties with the neighbouring countries.”
It added that the former prime minister said he always talked about friendly relations with Pakistan’s neighbours because, without them, problems being faced by the people of the region could not be solved. “War is no solution to any problem,” he said.
It was not the first meeting between the two NSAs in a third country. In December 2015, the two men, along with the two foreign secretaries, had met, again in Bangkok, which was not revealed till after the meeting. That was followed, within days, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise stopover in Lahore, to wish Mr Sharif on his birthday on December 25.
Tuesday’s meeting in Bangkok, which was believed to have lasted more than two hours, was kept under wraps, but it was believed that the Indian NSA raised the issue of infiltration of militants into Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) with the alleged support of the Pakistan army.
The LoC has been very active this year, with more than 820 ceasefire violations recorded so far, the Express claimed. “This has included use of indirect firing weapons and cross-LoC raids by Border Action Teams. The Indian Army has lost 31 soldiers on the LoC in 2017,” it said.
New Delhi has offered a ‘humanitarian pact’ to Pakistan, which allows the elderly and minor children who inadvertently cross the border to be quickly returned to their home country. Islamabad has not responded to the offer, which is believed to have been reiterated by Mr Doval on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s handling of Hafiz Saeed, who has been freed from police custody and is attempting to join mainstream politics, and Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi remaining out on bail, is also assumed to have figured in the conversation, the Express said.
Gen Janjua is believed to have raised the issue of unrest in India-held Kashmir, besides alleged targeting of civilians in villages along the LoC in Azad Kashmir.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani analyst said that notwithstanding behind-the-scenes moves for lowering the tensions, India was persisting with its hardline policy on Pakistan. The Pakistani pilgrims intending to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, being held from Jan 1 to Jan 8, were not given visas.
Islamabad is apprehensive of India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan in collaboration with the Afghan intelligence agency. It also looks suspiciously at the massive Indian conventional and nuclear build-up, according to the analyst.
Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2018
Comments (20)
Let it a role into a loc ceasefire with zero casualty like indo china
Bring it on.
This meeting and dialogue should require whether goal is achieved or not. But this makes get views clear each other. Now politician and few media started condem , but would like to ignore them do such type of meetings.
This will be very unproductive and it will be bring disgrace to Pakistan and Kashmir cause. This kind of actions reflect the weakness of so called leaders who are ruling class. They get in parliament with a fraud democracy and they act like the worst of the worst and most of their actions just bring humiliation,disgrace and low esteem to people. Pakistan establishment and leadership had no influence what so ever to get any support as they had become worthless beggars who bow to everything which benefits them.
So they both end up hurting innocent family of IndoPak. Come together my people you are too beautiful, with a great history. We had everything before the world knew what was civilization and humanity was all about, they the rest of the world was struggling while we were living in Moenjo Dharo or Tamil Nadu ancient civilazation. Please love each other see each other as one family, if you are a desi you belong only from two origins in IndoPak be it the Sindhu Dharti Maa or Tamil Dharti Maa. Please reject anyone who preaches hate for IndoPak, because we are one family :(
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
keep talking, secret or otherwise. avoid flare up. peace is the only solution. war will only destroy the nations we love.
If the meeting was secret let it be secret.
Good news to start the year 2018
They would not discuss usual stuff, if the meeting was secret.
This is indeed good news, lets work out the issues and live peacefully, we the people deserve to be able to live with no fears. Lets rid the region of terror, let resolve the Kashmir issue, its a burden on both sides.
A positive development. This needs to have a backing of the establishment otherwise it is bound to fail.
Dovals gesture of humanitarian deal is better.
If in news it's definitely to fool public.
What kind of a secret talk is publicly available? Both countries need to get their heads out of the butts and focus on peace. With nuckes in the play who's really going to attack directly? It's the mini-cold war where violent elements are used in both countries to harm the people, ending up eroding their life, property, and liberty. Happy New Year with wishes for a brighther, prosperous, and more peaceful future.
As headed "secret" then are media supposed to publish it?
So basically, both of them talked along different lines, and just conveyed their respective positions to each other. So, what was the point of having this meeting?
Why the secrecy when you are doing a good thing by working for peace in the region? I think that's what the majority of the people want!
@Imtiaz Ali Khan - I appreciate your positivity brother. I hope there are many more like you on both sides.
A step forward .Positive development
@Maz Zubairi - I don't see how you see this meeting is a disgrace and why you see it as a humiliation for Pakistan. Your comment makes no sense. This is a meeting where both sides are talking to each other and they are talking in a third venue, ie. Thailand. So neither side has gone backward, but at the same time both sides are talking and exploring if there can be a positive way forward. I don't see why you should condemn such a meeting. If something positive comes out of it, it will benefit both sides equally.