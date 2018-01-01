DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Petrol to cost Rs4 more per litre

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated January 01, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The government has increased prices of petroleum products ranging between Rs4 and Rs6 per litre.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail said at a press conference on Sunday that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase of Rs4 to Rs13 in the prices of petroleum products, but the prime minister approved almost half of it.

He said the petrol price had been increased by Rs4.06 to Rs81.53 from Rs77.47 and that of kerosene by Rs6.74 to Rs64.32 from Rs57.58 per litre. Ogra had recommended Rs13.58 per litre hike in the kerosene price, he added.

The adviser said the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been jacked up by Rs3.95 to Rs89.91 from Rs85.96 per litre, while Ogra had recommended an increase of Rs7.51.

Mr Ismail said the Light Diesel price had been increased by Rs6.25 to Rs58.37 from Rs52.12 per litre. Ogra had proposed an increase of Rs12.59 in its price, he added.

“The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are still lower than in other neighbouring countries,” he claimed and said on Dec 25, the price of per litre petrol was 70 US cents, while it was 83 cents in Sri Lanka, $1.8 in Bangladesh, $1.4 in India and $1.48 in Turkey.

The adviser said the prices of petroleum products had been increasing in the international market, but the government of Pakistan was stuck to its decision that it would not pass on their full impact to the people.

In reply to a question, he said the amnesty scheme already existed in the country under which one could bring millions of dollars from abroad without any check and paying taxes.

Mr Ismail expressed the hope that country’s economy will improve in 2018 as all indicators were positive.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
asif
Jan 01, 2018 01:03pm

congratulations mr. dar

Rahul
Jan 01, 2018 01:42pm

A new year's gift from the government to the awam.

Missing person
Jan 01, 2018 02:16pm

Why no political party does sit in for price rise. What a cruel game.

zain
Jan 01, 2018 02:29pm

OPEC oil price has risen considerably, from lower $50's dollar range to mid-$60's range now.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The heritage dissent

The heritage dissent

Dissent, as in the metro train project, is a constitutional conversation with a future court.

Editorial

To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...
December 31, 2017

Border security

ANOTHER border fenced is not an ideal situation, but it may have become a pragmatic necessity. According to a report...
December 31, 2017

Power sector reforms

IN the twilight of its term, the government appears to be taking notice of the need for further reforms in the power...
December 31, 2017

Jirga rape case

AS illegal instruments that perpetuate violence against women because of their heinous ‘verdicts’, jirgas (or...