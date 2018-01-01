DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India may hand over Pakistani boy to border officials today

A ReporterUpdated January 01, 2018

Email


LAHORE: India may hand over a 12-year-old Pakistani boy to Pakistani authorities at Wagah border crossing on Monday.

The boy with hearing and speech disabilities was arrested by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally entering India on May 17.

He was identified as Hasnain Javed, of Bhambay Jhugian, Lahore. He went missing on May 1 and a report was lodged by his family with the Shadbagh police on May 2.

Later, the family of the boy identified him after watching news on TV channels. They reported that a deaf and mute boy was arrested by BSF for entering India without legal documents on May 17 and was sent to Amritsar jail.

On Dec 19, an Indian Juvenile Justice Board had released the boy because he had completed his sentence for the offence of entering India without valid documents.

Later, this was conveyed to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

An official of the Child Welfare and Protection Bureau in Lahore told Dawn that the boy was released from jail by the Indian court.

He said the boy would be handed over to Pakistan Rangers at Wagah Border on Jan 1 (today).

He said they had received direction from the ministry of foreign affairs to complete all legal formalities for shifting the boy to his family.

He said they had also alerted the father of the boy.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2018

PAK INDIA RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Shikhar Singh
Jan 01, 2018 10:06am

Sensible start for new year 2018.

Pervez
Jan 01, 2018 11:34am

12 year old sent to amritsar jail and we let their terrorists have family visits

Mike
Jan 01, 2018 11:39am

Good beginning at the era of new year...Hope Such positive responses overall the year

sam
Jan 01, 2018 12:28pm

A 12 year old deaf and mute boy sent to jail and finished his term!

S.K. Sharma
Jan 01, 2018 12:52pm

Just twelve years and with special conditions ! He should have been returned to the family at the earliest on humanitarian grounds .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The heritage dissent

The heritage dissent

Dissent, as in the metro train project, is a constitutional conversation with a future court.

Editorial

To-do list for the new year
Updated January 01, 2018

To-do list for the new year

A new year brings both challenge and opportunity, but 2018 could be a historically significant year for Pakistan.
January 01, 2018

Kalash decline

PAKISTAN’S smallest ethno-religious community, the Kalash, is on the verge of extinction. What many centuries ...
January 01, 2018

Cigarette warning

IT has been a tedious journey. The promised 10pc enlargement of the pictorial health warning on cigarette packs from...
December 31, 2017

Border security

ANOTHER border fenced is not an ideal situation, but it may have become a pragmatic necessity. According to a report...
December 31, 2017

Power sector reforms

IN the twilight of its term, the government appears to be taking notice of the need for further reforms in the power...
December 31, 2017

Jirga rape case

AS illegal instruments that perpetuate violence against women because of their heinous ‘verdicts’, jirgas (or...