Newborn dies of cold after mother gives birth in waiting room of Mardan Medical Complex

A newborn girl reportedly died of cold after her mother had to give birth in the waiting room of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), because the hospital staff refused to admit her to the gynaecology ward, DawnNews reported.

Sabirul Rehman, a resident of Ibrahim Khan Kaly area near Mardan, brought his pregnant wife to the hospital on Saturday night. After initial medical examination in the emergency ward, she was referred to the gynaecology ward but the lady doctor at the ward refused to admit the pregnant woman saying there was still time in her delivery.

The family returned after being told this, but on their way to home the woman started experiencing severe pain and was rushed back to the hospital. According to the family members, the doctors paid no heed to their requests of examining the patient again.

Subsequently, she was moved to the waiting area outside the gynaecology ward where she delivered the baby girl after suffering from labour pains for several hours. The baby, however, could not survive reportedly due to extreme weather.

The affected family then staged a protest demonstration and refused to move the body of the newborn child till action was taken against the staffers responsible for the entire episode.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Babar Tanoli visited the hospital and met the bereaved family. It was only after the arrival of his arrival of Tanoli that the hospital administration took notice of the incident and suspended several staffers.

MMC Director Dr Mukhtar later told DawnNews that five lady doctors and three nurses have been suspended following the incident, whereas, a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The committee will submit its report within three days after which appropriate action would be taken against all those responsible, Dr Mukhtar said.