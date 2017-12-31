Newborn dies of cold after mother gives birth in waiting room of Mardan Medical Complex
A newborn girl reportedly died of cold after her mother had to give birth in the waiting room of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), because the hospital staff refused to admit her to the gynaecology ward, DawnNews reported.
Sabirul Rehman, a resident of Ibrahim Khan Kaly area near Mardan, brought his pregnant wife to the hospital on Saturday night. After initial medical examination in the emergency ward, she was referred to the gynaecology ward but the lady doctor at the ward refused to admit the pregnant woman saying there was still time in her delivery.
The family returned after being told this, but on their way to home the woman started experiencing severe pain and was rushed back to the hospital. According to the family members, the doctors paid no heed to their requests of examining the patient again.
Subsequently, she was moved to the waiting area outside the gynaecology ward where she delivered the baby girl after suffering from labour pains for several hours. The baby, however, could not survive reportedly due to extreme weather.
The affected family then staged a protest demonstration and refused to move the body of the newborn child till action was taken against the staffers responsible for the entire episode.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Babar Tanoli visited the hospital and met the bereaved family. It was only after the arrival of his arrival of Tanoli that the hospital administration took notice of the incident and suspended several staffers.
MMC Director Dr Mukhtar later told DawnNews that five lady doctors and three nurses have been suspended following the incident, whereas, a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.
The committee will submit its report within three days after which appropriate action would be taken against all those responsible, Dr Mukhtar said.
Comments (47)
Instead of suspending himself or killing himself or herself Dr. Mukthar suspended five gyne doctors and nurses. No wonder it is hard to find lady doctors in Pakistan.
Very sad and tragic. Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak should take immediate action against the responsible people for this tragedy.
Naya Pakistan
THERE ... is your so called TABDEELI! Awaiting all PTI supporters to step up to its defense again!
Ah and yes, similar instances in Punjab also in the past, so where is the Tabdeeli in KPK?!?!?!
These so called “doctors” don’t have any sense of humanity let alone upholding the Hippocrates oath which all doctors take to work morally and ethically to help out any and everyone . This is 2018 not Stone Age . Heartbreaking for the mother and the father .
Responsible doctor should be punished to lesson no one else dare again!
Absolutely unacceptable. Sack the MS. Just read this news on another news outlet and now here. How can this be allowed if Imran wants to sell his new kpk image! He needs to take immediate action and publicly acknowledge the developments. I am sick to the core.
What investigation. This is ridiculous. Put them behind the bars. This needs to stop.
The whole nation is sick and tired of ""committee has been formed which will submit report in x days". License of inhuman lady doctor must be revoked and all responsibles must be punished to set an example. Otherwuse committees will be formed for eternity and common man will suffer forever.
PTI zindabad .... Same as the deaths in Punjab under PMLN government....
A mudslinging opportunity for anti-pti brigade has arisen!
Why are 7 people in all suspended? Wouldn't this further effect the functioning of the department of gyneocology at the hospital & the poor? It looks like the issue of a very bad judgement from a lady doctor or Gyneocologist? She should surely be questioned but why the whole department be suspended?
this is shameful.
Substantial improvement in healthcare is required, while in Pakistan we are improving healthcare on papers and ground realty is dismal.
She was supposed die anyway and she died and so not blame anybody. Her soul has departed to heaven and will become a source of her parents to go to paradise.
Very sad, we are expecting such news from KP. Suspension is not enough, PTI government should make it an example of punishment for future. Practicing license should be suspended for couple of years as a minimum.
Shame on the said doctor
Imran Khan's KPK
Shameful !!
Height of carelessness, from both sides. Family should have reported earlier and hospital staff should have facilitated the baby/mother.
With celebrations all around, sadly, this is how the downtrodden embrace the new year. Perhaps, the world was a bit too cold, in both senses of the word, to pay any attention to welcoming the new-born.
This Doctor should be sacked from her post on immediate basis. No compromise on Health and Education standards during PTI tenure..
I heard news that PTI government has made tremendous improvements in KPK in all walks of life especially police and health.
If proven guilty, the Doctor in charge should be punished and the Govet should cancel her Practicing License for life. OtherStaff can not be grossly blamed if they were following instructions of in charge their Services should be Terminated with immediate effect. Such exemplary punishments would create example for others.
Inna lillah wa Inna ilaihi rajioun. Our leaders are to blame...
It was very sad to read this news, but it happens all the time. Most the doctors are not well trained and do not know how to treat the patient at the first time.
So following punjabs? This is murder and those responsible should be punished likewise.
Way to go forward
Its should be criminal act. Because the baby may have died by the staff negligence.Some of these doctors believe they are above accountability and own the hospital. Neither they respect patient or their job for which they get paid. How can PTI claim they improve hospital and the Tabdlili in KPK where doctors with same attitude are still in the system. It wont be the first case since PTI is in the government.
Inna Lilla wa Inna illahe Rajeon For the sad demise For the sorry state of affairs of our medical institutions
Irresponsible behaviour. The license of the doctor must be cancelled for life.
Well done PTI. This is your Naya Pakistan. Instead of wasting your time in shameless activities (like barring women from voting, making alliances with extremists, indulging in dynastic politics, defending terrorists) if you would have focused on real welfare of people this incident could have been avoided. Shame.
suspension of the staffers is not enough. The head of gynaecology should be taken into custody on murder charges.
It’s call muder
Shame on me, shame on all of us.
These doctors and staff members should be punished severely. Just suspension is not enough.
One can ride a Metro but when you get off it, the life has not improved.
Very sad,
Shame on so called doctors, they are criminals using a white gown and black stethoscope as weapons for their robbery.
Sad - very sad.
No one among the five lady Doctors and three Nurses was able to assess the condition, while the patient was suffering from labour pains for several hours. What kind of Doctors and Nurses we have employed?
Hopefully, the committee will investigate the matter without fear or favour and will submit its report within three days after which appropriate action would be taken against all those responsible.
This is for what Nawaz Sharif should do a protest movement.
KPk is the only province PTI governs, this is the time for IK to rise to the occasion and deliver good governance.
Apparently doctors degrees in Pakistan are only to get a suitable spouse and money. What happened to the care aspect of this profession. These doctors should not only be struck off but jailed and fined heavily to set an example.
It was a poor family so nothing will be done and no one will be punished but if it was a feudal family or a VIP family then the heads would have rolled. This is how things work in Pak i.e. selective justice, one set of laws for the poor and another for the rich and powerful.
Bring back the British education system back in every public school of Pak so that all citizens get the same education and even the poor i.e Janitor, Labor etc can understand if not speak English. This is the only way equality can be restored and the haves will not be able to mistreat the have nots.
Education does not mean job but it means understanding one’s rights and the laws so that one can understand, improvise and create but in this case file suit.
PTI should think before speak against PMLN
Whts the use of showing his sort of justice.... very soon u will be retaining these doctors back.... Their degrees should be cancelled which will be a lesson for the entire nation and even their Reporting Authorities should be strictly warned with Notices.
@Starr: are you serious? You have soul!